20 Little-known facts about Noah Cyrus, Miley’s younger sister

Noah Cyrus is an aspiring pop star who, thanks to her songwriting skills, already has some successful songs in stock. In 2016, she signed a major record deal that would lead to the release of a number of tracks. Time Magazine named her in his list of the most influential teenagers in 2017.

She is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus! According to Noah, she hates being compared to her siblings because it puts a lot of pressure on them. The singer, who was born in Nashville, was interested in bullies and online trolls at a young age. It’s not easy to be compared to someone as famous and popular as Miley.

Noah is a big advocate of animal rights. She has spoken about her struggle with fear, but she is also determined to continue to inspire people through her music and her warm songs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Noah Cyrus …

20 She grew up with musicians

Yahoo.com

Noah Cyrus is always close to musicians – she has several of them in her family. While most of her siblings play or sing an instrument, the group’s best-known names are Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, both of whom have had commercial success with their music.

In addition to singing, she is also an actress

Collegecandy.com

While Noah has created a fan base thanks to her catchy songs, she is no stranger to appearing in front of the camera as an actress. From 2002 to 2004 she played Gracie Hebert in the earlier television show Doc before speaking the English version of her character Pony in the 2008 film of the same name. She also played in the 2014 TV series, Take 2.

18 She used to have her own web show

Youtube.com

Noah was way ahead of the game when it came to their social media presence and building online brands. She started her own online show in 2010 with her good friend Emily Grace Reaves. It was a short-lived move by her, but still entertaining. At this point, Noah was slowly starting to shape her career in Hollywood.

17 She was once from rapper Lil Xan

Studybreaks.com

Noah and rapper, Lil Xan, had a relationship that was continually broken until they ended it forever in 2018. From what was collected, Xan was considered her first true love, so it’s understandable that she had trouble letting him go. It seems like the two have finally gone their separate ways.

16 She has a passion for animals and has entered into a partnership with PETA

Tumblr.com

When she doesn’t sing or write songs, Noah educates her fans about cruelty to animals by campaigning to help PETA keep people from wearing fur. The singer grew up with many animals in the Cyrus household. Your passion for animal rights is definitely sincere.

15 She doesn’t like being compared to Miley

Marieclaire.co.uk

While Noah loves her sister Miley, she hates the comparisons people make. “If you are told that you are less than someone in your family, it can upset a person. I am no less than anyone else. Obviously Miley has her platform because she is a great artist. But for everyone from our own. Miley and I are completely different people. “

14 She profiled herself as the quiet one in her family

Aol.com

Given the many different personalities in the Cyrus family, this is not difficult to believe. Noah says that she is probably the quietest of them all, behind people like Brandi, Tish and Miley. Unlike some of her siblings, she tends to hold back, but having a calmer personality doesn’t seem to bother her.

13 She was a background dancer in Hannah Montana: The Movie

Fanpop.com

Obviously, Miley helped her sister start a career from a young age. Noah played minor roles in the Disney Channel series and starred in Hannah Montana: The Movie as a background dancer. And now, it didn’t matter much, but it seemed like Noah was just a big fan of the show and wanted a cameo. That is still impressive for her age.

12 She doesn’t pay attention to negative comments

Eonline.com

Noah has a strict rule never to listen (or read) hateful comments on the Internet. In the past, she shared that some of the best advice she’d received in her life came from Miley. Her sister encouraged her to disable her comment section if she wanted to sleep peacefully at night … without wondering what others thought about a photo of her on social media.

11 She was voted one of the 30 most influential teenagers in 2017

Billboard.com

Noah received a major award in 2017 when she was mentioned in Time’s list of 30 most influential teenagers of the year. Your inclusion on the list shouldn’t have been a shock since Noah already had music charts on Billboard. Some of her music videos each received 50 million views.

10 She signed an important record deal in 2016

Youtube.com

In September 2016, it was announced that Noah had reached an impressive number by signing an important record deal. At that time, she signed two contracts under RECORDS. The deal would earn her $ 250,000 for her first album, along with another $ 100,000 for song writing.

If her debut album turns out to be a success, she is expected to receive an advance of $ 1.5 million for her second record.

9 She prefers to write her music in her car

seventeen.com

Noah is believed to prefer to write her music in her car. She lives in Los Angeles, so most likely she is always on the move and comes up with ideas that she can use to make a catchy record. However, if the process is not in her vehicle, she is most likely writing tracks in the recording studio.

8 tattoos can occur in the family

Popsugar.co.uk

Noah started tattooing at a young age, but that’s not too shocking as many of her family members wear tattoos – including Miley. In August 2018, Noah wrote the words “Ride or Cry” on her arm. This is a piece with the phrase “ride or die”. Most of her tattoos are smaller, but the more she gets, the clearer they are all.

7 “Make Me (Cry)” was the biggest song of her career… until now

Brainsly.net

“Make Me (Cry)” has been Noah’s biggest song to date. The song, released in September 2016 and produced by British pop sensation Labrinth, was one of the first tracks to be released after she signed her contract with RECORDS.

In the US alone, ‘Make Me’ has sold over 1 million copies. It is actually relatively good around the world, including Norway, where it finished sixth.

6 She’s not afraid to change her fashionable look, as seen on her Instagram

hypebae.com

Noah has gone through several fashion developments over the years. Many describe their style as “hip, daring, streetwear, but also young and confident”. It goes without saying that she has an impressive sense of style and is never too afraid to take risks with her choice of clothes. This becomes clear with a quick look at their Instagram page.

5 She laughs at jokes that aren’t really funny

Rollingstone.com

Noah has a bad habit of laughing at jokes that she doesn’t really find funny. She takes her parents as a role model! She explained to Billboard that she only laughed because she wasn’t keen on having an uncomfortable moment with the other person because she didn’t find the joke funny.

4 She loves to eat broccoli

Marieclaire.co.uk

While some people complain about healthy foods, it is too easy for Noah, who likes to eat broccoli. While the vegetables are filled with nutrients, anyone would have thought that she would treat herself to broccoli, according to Hollywire TV. This pop singer would rather have broccoli than ice cream and pizza.

3 She goes to therapy for her mental health assessment

Dazeddigital.com

The therapy helped Noah Cyrus avoid premature breakdown due to career pressures. Given her age, it was mature for her to see a therapist for regular mental health checks – mostly because she’d had trouble dealing with critics and online bullies in the past. But after what was collected, the therapy helped her tremendously.

2 She often sings about depression, heartache and dealing with anxiety

baaam.se

Any fan of Noah’s music will know that most of their songs are about being in their emotions. Most of them deal with topics such as heartache, depression and overcoming their own fears in life.

In September 2018, she released her EP Good Cry and all six tracks were written with one of the above in mind.

1 She has struggled with online trolls in the past

Sterkng-sound.com

“I read the comments on my face and things that would change about me. That made me hate my face and body. That still stays with me, ”said Noah Cyrus in an insightful interview she gave to Paper Magazine.

Getting over the hurtful comments she had to read about herself online won’t happen overnight. It’s a process, but she’s working on it.

Next

19 photos of Harry Styles’ best and worst tattoos



About the author

Maurice is an established entertainment and showbiz reporter.

More about Maurice Cassidy