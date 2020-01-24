20 little-known facts about REAL Tiger Woods

The world of sports is huge, but there are only a handful of sports that can actually be played on a global scale, and golf can indeed be considered part of this list because you only need one place, decent weather, some balls. and a number of golf clubs. While golf is not physical, it is very competitive in its own right because professional players must actually have a decent level of performance to make a living.

As in any sport, there are certain golfers who are simply much better than the rest of the field, and Tiger Woods has long been the greatest player in the world to the point that he was basically the golf equivalent of Michael Jordan. As a top-class athlete, Tiger’s life is pretty closely followed by the public, but nobody really knows everything about him, and this article will try to shed some light on his life.

20 His father was a veteran

golfdigest.com

Without Earl Woods, who introduced his son to golf at the tender age of three, chances are we’ve never seen tigers in the PGA. We owe Earl much more than that because he was a Vietnam War veteran who achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army.

19 He had a stutter when he was a child

today.com

There are people all over the world who are struggling with some kind of speech impairment and when Tiger was a child he had to deal with stuttering. The future golf superstar finally overcame his stuttering by taking special courses at school. He also practiced speaking at home by speaking to his dog at night.

18 He refused to accept Thai citizenship

bangkokpost.com

Tiger’s mother was born and grew up in Thailand. So it makes sense that people in this country consider him one of their own. He was offered official Thai citizenship during his tournament in Thailand in 2000, but he politely declined the offer.

17 His fortune

liveabout.com

Over the course of his career, Tiger has won over 80 PGA Tour events, including 15 majors. If you win that much, it means that your bank account contains some fairly large numbers. Tiger’s total career income is approximately $ 1.5 billion. If you include endorsements and tax deductions, he has a net worth of approximately $ 800 million.

16 The reason why he’s wearing red

mirror.co.uk

Whenever Tiger plays in the final of a tournament, we see him in a red jersey, and believe it or not, it has nothing to do with his advertising contract with Nike. He’s wearing red because of his mother when she told him that she believes it is a power color that brings him good luck.

RELATED: 17 Facts About Tiger Woods That He Wants To Keep On The DL

15 His favorite film

mentalfloss.com

Sometimes Tiger just wants to sit back and watch a movie, and like everyone else, he has a list of movies that he appreciates. Tiger is a big fan of the James Bond franchise and he’s also a 48-hour fan, but he has stated that the Rodney Dangerfield golf comedy Caddyshack is his favorite film.

14 He is a bestselling author

bonanza.com

Nobody can doubt that Tiger Woods is an extremely successful golfer and businessman, but what many people don’t know is that he is also a successful author. Tiger has written several books, but the icing on the cake is his 2001 book How I Play Golf, which has sold over 1.5 million copies.

13 he went to stanford

si.com

Before joining PGA, Tiger believed in adequate training, which is why he attended Stanford University. Tiger came to school thanks to a golf scholarship and while he was there he studied economics, but the attraction of the tour turned out to be too great as it broke off after only 2 years.

12 He used to wear glasses

golf.com

If you want to play golf well, you have to be able to see what you’re doing, and at some point Tiger didn’t have the best eyesight. Originally, Tiger’s vision was an 11, which means he was forced to wear glasses, but he hasn’t used them since his laser eye surgery in 1999, which improved his vision to 20/15.

11 His yacht

golf.com

If you have the kind of money that Tiger has, there is a good chance that you will spend a large sum of it on grandiose and wasteful items. Tiger has one such thing: its $ 20 million yacht called Privacy, and this 150-foot ship has five bedrooms, a hot tub, a gym, and a decompression chamber for diving.

RELATED: 5 PGA Golfers Who Don’t Like Tiger Woods (15 Who Adore Him)

10 The 1996 letter of apology

youtube.com

In 1996 Tiger became a professional, but to do that he had to leave school to release his schedule. This new schedule also forced him to skip an event held in his honor as the best college golfer, and out of respect, he personally wrote a letter to each of the event’s 200 guests for whom he apologized for his absence.

9 His foundation

fastcompany.com

Many celebrities and high profile athletes use their names and resources to help others through charities and foundations, and Tiger is one of them. When he became a professional in 1996, he and his father founded the Tiger Woods Foundation, which now helps teach children around the world.

8 The infidelity

thesun.co.uk

2009 was probably the worst year in Tiger’s life when news came that legend had cheated on his wife with not one, not two, but over a dozen lovers. The scandal ended with Tiger having to start therapy, but he also had to pay Elin Nordegren $ 100 million for the divorce that followed shortly afterwards.

7 His college nickname

liveabout.com

Friends often nickname each other, and while he was at Stanford, Tiger was given a nickname that was extremely relevant at the time. Notah Begay was part of Tiger’s college golf team and named the future superstar “Urkel” because Tiger, who was wearing glasses at the time, looked like Steve Urkel from the 90s sitcom Family Matters.

6 video games helped his game

pgatour.com

Video games keep getting a bad name because certain people claim that they confuse children’s minds, but Tiger has admitted that video games are partly responsible for his golf skills. Tiger said video games helped him overcome his fear of failure, but they also helped him control fingers and grip.

RELATED: 15 photos of his ex Tiger Woods wants us to forget

5 He is a Buddhist

businessinsider.com

Most people on this planet associate themselves with a religion, and although he does not draw attention to his belief, Tiger Woods is actually quite religious. Tiger’s mother is a Buddhist and she raised her son to go the same way. He actively practices it because he often wears a Buddhist bracelet during the course.

4 His favorite musicians

rollingstone.com

Lots of people tend to listen to music when they exercise, and Tiger is one of those people, but his playlist may contain some names that you wouldn’t expect. Tiger is a big U2 fan, but he also sees Janet Jackson and the hip hop group Boyz II Men as some of his favorite musicians.

3 He also likes other sports

golf.com

It is true that Tiger Golf lives and breathes, but just because it is known for a single sport does not mean that it cannot be enjoyed by others. As it turns out, Tiger likes all sports, especially basketball and soccer, and has been seen at several Stanford basketball games as well as some NBA games.

2 He donated millions in 2010

accessonline.com

In 2010, Haiti was hit by a massive earthquake that completely devastated the country. Several high-profile people tried to help in this disaster. The earthquake occurred two months after the tiger scandal broke out, and despite all the problems in his private life, he still donated $ 3 million to the country.

1 The origin of his nickname

si.com

We all know him as Tiger Woods, but his real name is Eldrick Tont Woods, and it was his father who eventually gave him the name Tiger, but it had nothing to do with some kind of affinity for real tigers. When his father was stationed in Thailand, he became friends with a comrade named Voung Dang Phong, whose nickname was “Tiger”.

NEXT: 8 people who are in the inner circle of Tiger Woods (and 8 who are not)

Sources: golf-monthly.co.uk, boomsbeat.com, ohfact.com

Next

15 photos of Danica Patrick working on a Rodgers sweat can’t stop looking

