20 Little-Known Facts About Singers, Madison Beer

Being young and successful is really a wonderful thing, but it takes grace and humility to appreciate where they came from and how their hard work has borne fruit. Madison Beer has become a sensation overnight thanks to one of her YouTube covers that catch Justin Bieber’s attention. Since then she has become a kind of protégé and has made a name for herself.

She made her debut in 2018 with her expanded piece As She Pleases. Their first studio album, Life Support, is expected to be released in 2020. Before that, she had some singles that came from other media such as TV and video games. What else is there to know about this aspiring pop star?

Here are twenty little-known facts about Madison Beer.

20 your background

Madison is from New York and grew up in a Jewish family with a younger brother. Her parents got divorced for a while, but Madison commented on how well her parents are doing. She confirmed her Jewish heritage when a fan asked for the Bar Mitzvah photos on her Instagram.

19 Strong sibling bond

Madison is very close to her younger brother and describes him as her best friend and biggest fan. Although he is not a social media star compared to his sister, he has many Instagram followers.

18 Interesting nickname

If you have the same name as Madison, you probably have nicknames like Mads or Madi. Sometimes Madison is called that, but one of her unique nicknames is Monkey. This was due to the fact that you had a thing to climb and often used the monkey emoji.

17 fish in focus

Madison was born on March 5th, and has the zodiac sign Pisces. They are known to be compassionate, artistic, and meek. They are also friendly and can get along with everyone. That sounds honestly like Madison in a nutshell and captures her perfectly.

16 Tried to get into a club but couldn’t

Madison surprisingly has a rebellious side, and in this case it goes to a club, even though she’s not old enough. She was with a friend and showed a fake ID, but the bouncer started even though Madison interfered. However, since she was “Google-enabled”, the bouncer found out her real age and was forced to leave.

15 Crushed your celebrity

Even a pop star like Madison has her own share of celebrities. And who wouldn’t do that these days? She names Taylor Lautner and David Archuleta as their most notable. She has admitted to being in love with David, and although it seems far-fetched, they would make an interesting couple.

14 Signature look

Madison has a cool sense of fashion, but is known for a unique look that distinguishes her. She rocks a crop top or a vintage t-shirt and loves black leather. She loves it so much that she has it in the form of shirts, pants and jackets.

13 Your share of feuds

Now Madison doesn’t look like the person who starts feuds, but unfortunately for her, the opposing party involves her. Ex-vine star Taylor Caniff came to Madison when he posted a tweet that made it look like he was the third bike. Madison’s boyfriend at the time, Jack Gilinsky, blocked Taylor on social media after this drama was escalating.

12 Stand strong

Like every famous person, Madison is exposed to online bullying and ridicule. It was hard to wake up with a new day to look forward to seeing negative comments about herself. Nevertheless, she has grown stronger and has friends, family and fans who support her.

11 Strong squad

Having friends as a famous person can be difficult, but Madison manages to have great friends that she is proud of. For example, she is friends with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande. This is a group of friends that everyone can have for a musician like her.

10 Inspired by her fans

It takes a fan base to have an artist to look up, but fans are just as influential to artists. Madison has left a record of her fans giving her incredible support and inspiration to write songs and make music. She is definitely one of the nicest artists in the music industry.

9 Supports your grandfather

One of Madison’s adorable traits is her unconditional love for those she cares about. For example, her grandfather struggled with his sexuality but found a man he loved. Although he sadly passed away in 2014, Madison and her family definitely loved him.

8 Wanted to be like Hannah Montana

In interviews, Madison mentioned that she wanted to look exactly like Hannah Montana. How did she do it? She wanted to get bangs, so she attached her hair where she would get bangs and cut them without risk. This is a good lesson to never cut hair without a professional.

7 One of her biggest influences

Many artists have an influence on singing and Madison is no exception. One of her greatest inspirations is Rihanna, who she praised endlessly. She also credited Justin Bieber and The Beatles. It’s a lot of variety.

6 The freezing event

If there’s a memory in Madison’s life that she won’t leave, it’s the notorious freezer incident. What is it exactly? She was influenced by A Christmas Story (along with many others) at a young age to try the famous scene where Ralphie sticks his tongue at a pole. Instead of a stick, her tongue stuck to a fridge and it was excruciating.

5 Cover Queen

Even after she was found to be a singer, there was no doubt that Madison had a crazy talent. She does a lot of covers on YouTube. A few songs she has done are “At Last”, “Video Games”, “Stay With Me” and “Toxic”. Be sure to listen to one of them!

4 Your past Beaus

During her time as an artist, Madison was dealing with tabloids where she was seen with a lucky guy. Jack Gilinsky and Brooklyn Beckham are some well-known guys who have been associated with her. She is currently single and lives life with a focus on her music.

3 Heading to Monster High

Madison and Monster High seem like a savvy and stylish combination, and considering that they worked together, this is a match made in heaven. She is responsible for singing the theme song “We Are Monster High” and even if you are not a fan of the franchise, it is a catchy hit.

2 Discovered by the beaver

It was really a fate when Justin Bieber found Madison’s cover of “At Last” by Etta James on YouTube and tweeted it to the world. Madison would be trending on Twitter worldwide and signing them up with Island Records with the help of Justin. Say what you want from Justin, but without him who knows where she would be now.

1 In the League of Legends

Player, you will get a kick out of it. Madison Beer is one of the singers of the song “Pop / Stars”, which comes from League of Legends. Together with other talented singers Jaira Burns and (G) I-dles Miyeon and Soyeon, they provided the singing voices for the characters of the fictional band K / DA.

