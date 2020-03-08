20 loud women to celebrate World Women’s Day

The shows hold placards on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018 in London, England. (Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty)

International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on March 8, and on Sunday the world hosts the national, economic and political events that women have achieved throughout history and modern times.

The theme for Women’s Day 2020 is #EachForEqual, which celebrates how we can all “choose against stereotypes, fight bias, develop ideas, change experiences and celebrate the achievements of women”.

So use the hashtag, join the conversation, and take a look at this list (don’t get tired) in any way other inspiring women using their form now to make us all equal in the future.

Chen Ariel.

Tel Aviv’s deputy mayor said the treatment of transplants is “a serious problem”. (Chen Ariel / Facebook)

Last year, Chen Arieli became the second mayor of Tel Aviv, Israel, and the first to publicly defraud.

Before becoming prime minister, Ariel was one of the most prominent LGBT + activists and a former leader of The Aguda – Israel’s LGBT Task Force.

He has been using his platform to call for help from the Israeli people, labeling them as “an important problem”.

Munroe Bergdorf.

Munroe Bergdorf arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 in conjunction with Swarovski at the Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage)

A working-class child like Trans Munroe Bergdorf recently battled a proliferation of transphobia, and in 2019 Childline’s children were arrested after he joined a hate campaign, just days after he announced his intention to be the first LGBT + campaigner.

But Bergdorf wasn’t beaten. Later in the year, she was named a UN Women UK spokeswoman, backing their #DrawALine campaign, which seeks to eliminate female genital mutilation.

She said: “I am privileged to be asked to work with such a wonderful group that will put an end to violence against ALL women and girls.”

Dutee Chand.

Dutee Chand speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on September 1, 2018. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP / Getty)

Dutee Chand is India’s fastest woman, and the first Indian superstar to open up about dating.

He hopes to represent India at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo but said he wants to focus on his relationship after competing.

The 23-year-old Chand told The Indian Express that he “has found his roommate ‘.

Hannah Gadsby.

Hannah Gadsby hosts the 8th AACTA International Awards on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay / Getty of AFI)

The Tasmanian hilarious Hannah has been in danger of releasing her Netflix special titled Nanette, and after showing a way to break the cycle of misogyny and Homophobia, she said she was planning her career to end.

Fortunately, the threat paid off, and she is walking with Nanette – Douglas’ compliance.

Gadsby uses his platform to raise awareness of autism and ADHD, both of which he has.

Roxane Gay.

Writer Roxane Gay hosts the Feminist AF Panel at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, California. (SEE ALSO / AFP / Getty)

Bisexual feminist journalist, professor and commentator Roxane Gay met trans-exclaryary radical feminists (TERFs) in 2019, clarifying the fact that they “should know better, since they have been persecuted as a history to this day”.

Speaking to the New Statesmen, he said: “The country is very fragile and I think it’s dangerous, because trans women are women.

“When I look at the help and the problems that many people are going through – the high rate of suicide, the risk of killing black women, I think, ‘Do you think that’s a choice?'”

Tess Holliday.

Tess Holliday came out as pansexual. (Astrid Stawiarz / Getty for Refresh29)

Tess Holliday is one of the world’s most recognized and influential bodybuilders, and came out as a victim in 2019.

Combining stereotypes associated with bi and pan-erasure, Holliday was married to a father, but said “many things” in his life make sense now because he knows he is worried.

“I have been thinking a lot about my relationship and my intelligence, and I think the words speak to me,” she says.

Jameela Jamil.

Jameela Jamil at the 2019 American Awards at the Microsoft Theater (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty)

Responding to criticism of the protest, Jameela Jamil tweeted the post about coming out in white next month – but only after being heavily criticized.

He and Phillip Schofield came out within the same 48 hours.

As Jamil is still being pursued, Schofield has been praised for praise, showing how difficult it is to come out as a moral woman, especially a beautiful woman.

Claudia López.

When Claudia Lopez was elected mayor of Bogotá (RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty)

In 2019, Claudia López was elected as the first female, and first lesbian, mayor of the Colombian capital, Bogotá, where LGBT + people continue to be violent.

Shortly before he took office he married his senator girl in a pair of white pants.

He promised to spend four years in office making the city “caring, inclusive and dependable”.

Layla Moran

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran came out in pansexual. (Nina Lecourt)

Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, released the news items this year.

Moran is believed to be the first member of parliament in the UK to emerge as a party – despite many gay and lesbian politicians.

He criticized the UK’s parliament as a “bizarre, backward place” for LGBT people, but added: “We need to convince these people, whether they are planning to leave or ‘take care of’ my relationship, or who want to write about it, that this is not good . ”

Janelle Monáe.

Janelle Monáe on stage in Pasadena, California, a few days after contacting Steven Universe. (Amy Sussman / Getty)

American singer, artist and producer Janelle Monáe took an important role in the non-business world this year.

While it was wrongly stated that Monáe emerged as a no-brainer when he posted the Steven Universe GIF with the hashtag #IAmNonBinary, he later described his showing of solidarity with non-business people, and used his platform as a queer, black artist to enlighten another army.

The hashtag, which took place around the world, was an opportunity for non-binary people to connect, share their stories and learn from each other.

Aisha Mughal.

Aisha Mughal (R) at United Nations Conference (Twitter)

Aisha Mughal was the first person to make a public statement at a United Nations conference on violence against women in Geneva in 2020.

Aisha Mughal, who works with Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights, was one of the delegates to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms for Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

He said: “With all the help of the government, I am proud to be a Pakistani traveler.”

It goes to the Worm.

Lupita Whispers speaks pastage at the Montecito Award Honor Lupita Nyong consumes at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theater on January 20, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty of the SBIFF)

In 2019, Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong minor kissed Black Panther teammate Danai Gurira at the Golden Globes, and saw her come with Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala.

Although she has not confirmed that she recognizes her as a moral woman, the Oscar winner points out that sex is depicted in various ways and that writing is not always necessary.

Lady Phyll.

Lady Phyll, co-founder of UK Black Pride. (Pictures of Peccadillo)

Opoku-Gyimah – better known as Lady Phyll – is the founder of UK Black Pride.

In 2019, Stonewall and the UK Black Pride announced what they are doing as an international partnership to support black, Asian and minority (BAME) members of the LGBT + community.

In a joint statement, UK Black Pride co-founder Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah and Stonewall CEO Ruth Hunt say the new coalition will seek to tackle the inequalities that confront BAME LGBT + people most.

Megan Rapinoe.

Megan Rapinoe in the United States friendly game against Ireland on August 3, 2019. (Shaun Clark / Getty)

One of the most influential and eloquent women in the world since last World Women’s Day, Megan Rapinoe led the US women’s soccer team to the World Cup in 2019 and publicly passed on Donald Trump.

His interest was sparked last week when he argued with the Trump administration for telling a reporter: “I’m not going to f the White King.”

After the American president attacked her online, Rapinoe stood by refusing to remain silent on issues like the anti-LGBT + policies of the Trump administration and Homophobia on social media, saying that it would be pointless to use her global platform to change.

NikkieTutorials.

NikkieTutorials. (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Make-up guru NikkieTutorials, 25, has been rumored to be struggling to cope with a traumatic experience due to a breakthrough that forced him to leave in January 2020.

Although the Dutch YouTuber has suffered a lot of abuse since then, he said he allowed himself to “go free”

It was recently announced as an online presenter at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which will take place in Rotterdam in May.

Valentina Sampaio.

Valentina Sampaio was the first woman to take over Victoria’s Secret. (Getty)

Brazilian-born Valentina Sampaio became the first woman to take over Victoria’s Secret in 2019, though the businessman made some grim comments about trans people last year.

Sampaio has made a splash in the image world, signing as the brand ambassador for L’Oreal in 2016, and becoming the first trans person to accept Vogue Paris in 2017.

Transgender actor, Laverne Cox welcomed the show, writing: “Wow At Last!”

Caster Semenya.

Caster Semenya. (Cameron Spencer / Getty)

Intersex player Caster Semenya does not stay behind, repeatedly banned from competing in women’s sports unless he changes his testosterone levels.

Semenya continues to fight for her freedom to compete, and in 2019 said: “If you look at the situation with the International Association of Athletics Federations, these guys were like: ‘We want to improve this guy.’ tried, but then failed.

“How they failed, they don’t know. And now they want to get rid of you. They can’t take me away, I’ll go there.”

The Caster Semenya Foundation supports and empowers rich girls and women, and has invested in a men’s cup making company to help young people stay in school early.

Willow Smith.

Willow Smith. (Edward Berthelot / Getty Images by Christian Dior)

Willow Smith came out to his mother and grandmother last year, saying he loved “men and women alike”, and would “respond” to polyamory.

He gave accidents on polyamory to his mother, Jada, and his grandmother, Adrienne, in the Red Table Talk paper, before opening up about his sexuality, explaining that his ideal relationship could be with a man and a woman.

“Myself, male and female, that’s all I want,” she said.

Georgie stone.

Georgie stone. (Percent 10)

Georgia’s Georgia player Stone became the first person to be available for soap operators.

He has been a spokesperson for Headspace’s health initiative, and has used his platform to back the anti-LGBT + Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

He tweeted that he said the teachers who were taught trans issues were “walking slanders” in schools.

Stone said: “It is not surprising that his government is committed to eradicating mental illness but promotes the same ideology and the reason why the demonstrations are so dangerous.”

Cherry Vann.

Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth. (The Church in Wales / Facebook)

Cherry Vann is a homosexual priest and the first woman to become a bishop of Monmouth in the Anglican church.

He resigned in front of more than 400 people at a ceremony in January, 2020.

Although he said forcing Anglican churches to perform same-sex marriages would not be his main task as a bishop, he added: “I believe it is a sign.

“There are a lot of sex offenders in our schools, colleges and universities, where there are people who think the church is against them, that they have no place in the church.

“I believe that being here as a gay, bisexual person will give hope to these people and help them see that this is something that the church is proud of and can celebrate.”

International Good Women’s Day 2020!