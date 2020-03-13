20 matted ‘urine and feces’ soaked puppies seized from residence in Brooksville

Hernando County Sheriff’s Workplace

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An anonymous grievance led to the seizure of 20 puppies observed neglected at a Brooksville house.

In accordance to Hernando County Sheriff’s Animal Enforcement Officers, 20 canine described as “Husky mixes” ended up observed in three kennels just off the front porch of a residence on Comanche Avenue.

Hernando County Animal Enforcement Officers say the dogs’ coats were matted with urine and feces, and their ft had been soaked with urine.

Officers say one particular kennel, in unique, contained 9 extremely large puppies, another lesser kennel contained two very large dogs, whilst a third kennel experienced nine canines inside of standing in mud, feces, and urine with no way to escape the filth who were attacking a lesser doggy.

Animal Enforcement officers say the owner force washed the kennels with the puppies inside propelling the huge sum of urine and feces at the canines.

An investigation unveiled the canines were being not vaccinated.

According to officers, the proprietor of the canine William Joseph Decordre grew to become confrontational

with officers who have now issued a physical fitness petition in order to forever clear away possession of the canine from him.

All 20 puppies are now in the custody of Hernando County Animal Companies.