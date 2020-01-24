20 mistakes you never noticed in the Star Wars movies

When Star Wars: A New Hope came out, it was the latest in film technology, including special effects, audio, and video. However, they had no access to the current level of CGI magic. In most cases, George Lucas and his team had to find mechanical means to create special effects. When it comes to mistakes, the majority appear to be in episodes IV, V, and VI, released in 1977 and 1980. or 1983.

In some cases, it appears to be sloppy editing or continuity errors, which is a little surprising given the mega budget of these films. In other cases, stories are behind the mistakes – but sometimes it’s just a good old human error at work.

20 A mysterious crew member on the Millennium Falcon sneaks in and out

In Episode IV, Luke, Han Solo, Obi-Wan and Chewbacca Mos Eisley escape through the skin of their proverbial teeth in the Millennium Falcon under the fire of Storm Troopers. There is a shot of Han on the flight controls, and for a few seconds there is a greenish figure leaning in and out of the hallway behind him. Was it a crew member who couldn’t get away on time? Or a character that was cut out of the script? We will probably never find out.

19 A stick helps Luke bring down an Imperial AT-AT walker

On the frozen planet Hoth, our Rebel Alliance heroes battle the Imperial Forces as Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back opens. They bring down the imperial all-terrain tank transporter (or AT-AT walker) with creative combat movements. Luke topples you with his lightsaber and a grenade that he throws underneath. When the walker falls down, however, a stick can be seen under one of the legs, with which the model of the AT-AT used for the shooting was pushed over.

18 Han Solo’s jacket is put on and taken off as it is lowered into the carbonite chamber

At the end of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, poor Han Solo is charred by evil Jabba the Hutt. In the shot where we see Leia finally telling him that she loves him just before he is charred, he is wearing a white shirt. The camera goes to her face and suddenly Han is wearing a jacket. Then, when he sank into the carbonite chamber, he wears the white shirt again and holds on to his arms.

17 Billy Dee Williams wasn’t wearing gloves, but his stunt double

The fall of Jabba the Hutt in Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi is one of the most iconic moments in the Star Wars series. At the edge of a pit where the Sarlacc is waiting to eat unfortunate prisoners, a dispute arises between Jabba’s crew and the rebel alliance. Lando Calrissian falls and clings to the edge of the pit. Coincidentally, Billy Dee Williams’ stunt double wore gloves for the scene, but the actor himself didn’t. Landos gloves pull on and off depending on the shooting angle.

16 A stormtrooper hits his head in Episode IV – and it stays inside

On the way to rescuing Princess Leia in Episode IV: A New Hope, Luke and Han leave R2-D2 and C3PO and hide in the Imperial Ship’s Gantry Office. But soon the imperial stormtroopers are at the door and finally invade. When they storm through the door, one of them bumps their head against the door frame (on the right in the picture). The flub known among Star Wars fans is even mentioned by George Lucas himself when Jango Fett bumps his head against the door in Episode II.

15 The droids could not have stayed behind at the end of Rogue One

At the end of Rogue One, R2-D2 and C3PO can be seen on a spaceship. C-3PO complains – what’s new? But he complains about being left behind when the rebel alliance takes action. The only problem with this is the end of Rogue One, which blends seamlessly into the beginning of A New Hope, where the droids are not left behind, but are right in the middle of the action.

14 Kylo Ren’s ash table appears and disappears when he interrogates Rey

Kylo Ren is a weird guy, no question about it. In The Force Awakens, when interrogating Rey, he places his helmet on a table full of ashes or soot. According to other sources in the Star Wars canon, they are the ashes of his enemies. However, the table can only be seen in the close-ups, which include Kylo and Rey. The table disappears in the other settings. Apparently it was a late editing of the scene, but someone forgot about these wide-angle shots.

13 A laborious process interrupts a conversation about Luke’s father

When Lucas made Episode IV, the first real Star Wars film, he hadn’t figured out all the details of the script. He filmed a conversation between Luke and an old Tatooine friend named Biggs Darklighter, which takes place as both pilots prepare for the final battle to destroy the Death Star. Biggs asks Luke about his father. Later, Lucas found that the details would not match the evolving story and corrected it by adding a figure that went right in front of the two and interrupted their conversation. However, you can see that R2-D2 jumps irregularly while editing.

12 Luke’s vanishing and reappearing jacket hangs on the wall at Obi-Wan’s

The audience meets Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time in Episode IV when Obi-Wan saves him from the Tusken Raiders. They flee to Obi-Wan’s house, where he lets Luke play with his father’s old lightsaber. As the two talk, the camera angles change from one side of the room to the other. From one side you can see Luke’s jacket hanging on the wall. The jacket disappears from the other.

11 stormtroopers disappear from the famous scene “These are not the droids you are looking for”

“These are not the droids you are looking for.” It is one of the most famous lines in the world-famous film series that Obi-Wan communicates to the Stormtroopers when he and Luke reach the Mos Eisley spaceport. He exercises the power to force the imperial troops to let them pass. Your hovercraft is initially surrounded by stormtroopers. But after closing, when the camera pulls back, there are only three.

10 Rey’s clothes dress up after training

Shortly before the start of Rise of Skywalker, Rey is training in the forest. In one shot she falls face down on the floor and when she gets up her clothes are full of dirt and debris, as would be natural. In all of her shots after this moment, however, her clothes appear sparkling clean and white again. Was it the power?

9 Rey’s Cantina Snack changes from shot to shot

In The Force Awakens, Rey and Finn are seated at a table in Maz’s Cantina. Rey appears to be hungry and grabs something while the two wait – or at least Rey clings to what she looks like she’s going to eat something. On the wide-angle shots, it almost looks like a good old sandwich, but on the close-up shots it’s something completely different.

8 R2-D2’s hideout has been corrected, but then returns to the original

While Luke grapples with a Tusken Raider in A New Hope, R2-D2 hides in a small alcove in the rocks. When he republished the original trilogy in 1997, George Lucas wanted to correct a mistake in the scene – the droid’s hiding place was painfully obvious. So Lucas added a few more stones, but later, when Obi-Wan R2 lured them out, those extra stones disappeared again.

7 Obi-Wan’s lightsaber wires can be seen in the legendary battle scene with Vader

“I was waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We’ll see you again at last.” The lightsaber battle between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader was one of the most exciting and popular scenes in A New Hope. However, it was the first film Lucas made in the franchise, and his lightsaber game was still under development. During the famous fight scene, you can see a white electronic wire sticking out of Kenobi’s sleeve all of a sudden. Elsewhere in the film, lightsabers change color, and a scene creates a cloud of dust when two lightsabers collide.

6 Rey changes hands on the Millennium Falcon

In The Force Awakens, Rey is pretty dubious about the battered Millennium Falcon, and not entirely certain about her companions at first. During a scene, she tries to make a graphic statement when speaking. In one shot, she shows with the right hand. However, when the camera flips the scene over, it shows the left mouse button.

5 Apparently only one X-Wing was used in the Force Awakens

It is difficult to find another explanation for this. In the course of the film, the camera shows the inside of various X-Wings as the pilots try to destroy the Starkiller base. However, when you look at the X-Wings, they all have exactly the same signs of damage. Could you really afford to build just one?

4 Anakin’s neckpiece suddenly appears during his transformation into Darth Vader

At the end of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, a burned and broken Anakin Skywalker finally turns into Darth Vader. During the operation, Vader’s signature black mask is lowered onto his face, but only when the next shot is taken does the neck section suddenly appear (probably where the mask is attached).

3 boxes disappear as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jango Fett fight on Kamino

In Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan finds the hidden planet Kamino and along with it the clones that were made in Jango Fett’s image. Kenobi tries to catch Fett and son Boba as they load boxes onto their ship to prepare for departure. When the young Boba Fett got on the ship and the fight between Jango and Kenobi began, the boxes suddenly disappeared.

2 Finn’s turret returns to its place after being damaged

In The Force Awakens, Finn and Rey come under fire in the Millennium Falcon. Finn tries to man one of the turrets while Rey flies, but the turret gets stuck in a forward position. Rey must then navigate to aim his shot at the TIE fighter. But after knocking out the TIE fighter, Finn’s turret is back in the right position the next time it’s shot.

1 Obi-Wan holds Anakin’s lightsaber in one shot during her epic fight

In the groundbreaking battle scene between Anakin and Obi-Wan at the end of Sith’s revenge, Anakin strangles Obi-Wan at one point. In the first shot, Kenobi holds Anakin’s lightsaber in his right hand. When the camera reverses the shot, Obi-Wan holds his own lightsaber in the same hand.

