There’s one thing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian love more than anything else … they love fancy gifts. They also love (of course) their children! Kim and Kanye like to spend a lot of money to pamper each other.

In her honor, Kim Kanye brought some great gifts, including a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, and she rented out an island for his birthday. Kim and Kanye will go down in history as one of the greatest Hollywood couples. They are controversial, in love and like to spend money.

Of course, nobody spends as much money as Kanye. He loves to buy his wife the most expensive, coolest and most unique gifts. All gifts have the special flair of Kanye. Chances are that he upset a couple of Hollywood celebrities because he makes many of them look bad. He buys Kim a large selection of gifts for different occasions and doesn’t always need a reason to give his wife a present.

Sometimes he gives her a Cartier bracelet or takes her on vacation for fun. For her birthday, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas, however, he always tries.

It’s time to take a closer look at Kimye and all the presents. Here are 20 Most “Kanye” gifts Kanye West has ever given to Kim Kardashian,

20 10 Burger King franchises across Europe

It soon becomes clear that Kim Kardashian loves jewelry. For this reason, Kanye West bought some of the most beautiful jewelry in the world for his beloved wife. Of course, he soon ran out of jewelry to buy. At that point, he decided to buy ten Burger King franchises across Europe.

Kanye gave her the Burger King franchise in 2014 as a wedding gift. Most women would be lucky if their husbands bought them a combination of fries.

19 $ 35,000 Panthère de Cartier bracelet

As already mentioned, Kim Kardashian loves fashion jewelry. The more eye-catching and expensive, the better. Kim often buys the best pieces in the world. However, Kanye is never one to be surpassed, not even by his wife.

In 2012, Kanye and Kim were still in the dating phase of the relationship. Kanye reinforced this when he bought her a $ 35,000 Panthère de Cartier bracelet. Kanye doesn’t need a special occasion to spoil Kim.

18 150 Christmas presents

When it comes to holidays and special events, Kanye West does everything for his wife. In 2015 Kim Kardashian gave birth to her second child, son Saint. That meant Kim couldn’t go shopping for about six months. Her life had gotten out of hand.

Kanye decided to spoil his beautiful wife. For Christmas that year, he bought her 150 Christmas present that included a Louis Vuitton dress and Prada jumpsuit.

17 Private concert with a string orchestra in the living room for Mother’s Day

Kanye West never misses a chance to spoil Kim Kardashian, especially on Mother’s Day. In 2016, he decided to give Kim the best Mother’s Day a mother could have. He hired a string orchestra to give a private concert in her living room. Kim woke to the sounds of beautiful music in the morning.

He also hired his daughter North’s help to create the playlist. That explains the enormous amount of frozen songs that were performed that evening.

16 1,000 roses for Valentine’s Day

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started their relationship in 2012. At that time, Kim was still legally married to Kris Humphries. Kanye and Kim had been friends for years before they met.

In 2014, Kanye and Kim celebrated Valentine’s Day in an epic style. Kanye bought 1,000 red roses for Kim. She loves roses, so he made sure she got a lot of them. Of course, he raised the bar for all future gifts … but he certainly didn’t disappoint them.

15 Home spa

Kanye West is aware of how much his wife Kim Kardashian likes to go to the spa. In fact, every woman deserves a wellness day. Of course, Kim has such a busy schedule between looking after the kids, posting on Instagram and shopping that it’s hard to find the time.

Kanye decided that he wanted to make it easier for her and bought her a spa at home. Kanye always makes everything big, so he bought her a second home spa. In this way, both can enjoy a wellness day.

14 A teacup Persian cat

Kim Kardashian became a household name due to the success of the reality TV series Keeping With The Kardashians. The series includes several spin-offs, such as Kourtney And Kim Take Miami.

During an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kim showed a new gift from Kanye West. He bought her an adorable Persian teacup kitten. Kim fell in love with the little kitten and named it “Mercy” after a Kanye West track. Unfortunately, she had to give up the kitten because of allergies.

13 flower rooms and violinists on Mother’s Day

In 2015, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated Mother’s Day, even though Kim was in another country. She had to miss Mother’s Day with Kanye and the family because she had worked in Brazil. Nothing can stop Kanye.

When Kim returned to her hotel room, she found it was full of roses. Kanye filled it with pretty much every rose there is. He also hired a violinist to serenade Kim during dinner.

12 Wall from flowers

As already mentioned, Kanye West always goes beyond the essentials for Mother’s Day. He wants to make sure that Kim Kardashian knows how much he loves and appreciates her. In fact, Mother’s Day gifts to Kim are getting better and better. It all started a few years ago …

In 2014, Kanye bought a flower wall for Kim. The flower wall consisted of hydrangeas, peonies and roses. Most friends would buy a single rose. In fact, most girlfriends are lucky if their friends even remember Valentine’s Day.

11 Donated to four prison reform organizations close to Kim’s heart

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has become an advocate for prison reform. She even had a meeting with the President at the White House to discuss the matter.

For Kim’s 39th birthday, Kanye gave her everything her heart could desire. Kanye donated $ 1 million in Kim’s name to four prison organizations she cares about. Of course, Kanye also bought her a stock of great bags.

10 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV

As mentioned earlier, Kim Kardashian Kanye West bought some impressive vehicles. In fact, Kanye has a number of remarkable cars in his garage. Of course, Kanye wants to make sure that his wife drives the best cars.

In 2018, Kanye and Kim attended 2 Chainz’s wedding in Miami. Kanye and Kim appeared in a neon green Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV. Kim loved the vehicle so much that Kanye bought a vehicle for her for a whopping $ 227,300.

9 Surprise your Hawaiian vacation for Kim’s 34th birthday

Kanye West never holds back when it comes to music and business. He pours his heart and soul into everything he does. Kanye applies the same principle when it comes to buying gifts for Kim Kardashian.

2014 saw Kanye Kim’s 34th birthday. He bought her an expensive bag that she still loves today. However, he had one last trick up his sleeve. He surprised his wife with a vacation in Hawaii. They pushed away and enjoyed the fantastic weather.

$ 8 million check and partial ownership of YEEZY

In 2018, a label Kim Kardashian offered $ 1 million as a speaker. However, she declined the offer because she believed they had tampered with Kanye West’s YEEZY designs. On Mother’s Day, Kanye thanked his wife … the only way he knows how.

Kim’s Mother’s Day gift included a $ 1 million check and shares in YEEZY, which made her a partner in the brand. Kanye loves Kim so much that he is willing to give her half of his company.

7 $ 65,000 Panthère de Cartier bracelet

Kim Kardashian has one of the most impressive jewelry collections in the world and Kanye West helped her build this collection. They had just started dating in 2013, and Kanye didn’t waste time pampering Kim.

He knew he loved her when she was married to Kris Humphries. To show his love now that they were together, Kanye bought a second Panthère de Cartier Bracelet to complement your collection. The panther-style bracelet has a white gold trim, an onyx nose and emerald green eyes. The bracelet was sold for around $ 65,000 and is now worth even more.

6 $ 4.5 million engagement ring

In 2013, Kanye West raised the bar for suggestions. Of course, a great proposal requires an excellent engagement ring. However, Kanye wasn’t happy with giving Kim an engagement ring, so he gave her a second one.

The first ring is a 15-carat pillow-cut design by Lorraine Schwartz worth $ 2.5 million. He gave her a second ring that was the same except for 20 carats. Robbers stole this ring from Kim when she was in Paris.

5 Kanye paid Kenny G for Serenade Kim on the morning of Valentine’s Day while standing in a room full of roses

In 2019, Kanye West has not stopped giving. Some husbands can’t even remember special occasions at this point. Kanye cannot be stopped and raises the bar further.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Kanye hired Kenny G to screen Kim in a room filled with roses. Kanye never ceases to amaze his wife … and spoil her at every opportunity he gets. It is quite possible that it will surpass itself again in 2020.

4 $ 40.00 Hermès Birkin Bag Hand Painted by North West

As mentioned earlier, Kim Kardashian’s 34th birthday celebration included a surprise trip to Hawaii. However, this was the “cheap” part of the gift. Kanye actually bought a bag, but not any. He bought a Kim and Hermès Birkin bag worth $ 40,000.

Kanye likes to include his children in his gift selection if he can. Before Kanye gave the bag to Kim, he had her daughter North West hand-painted the bag. Kim is proud of the bag and the little artist who designed it.

3 Necklace With Engraved Text Message

Kanye West loves to express his creative side through his music. But he can also show it when he gives gifts to his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye’s gifts get more creative every year. Kanye recently gave Kim a vintage gold Cartier necklace, but with a twist. He had a text message that he had sent Kim once and was engraved on the tag. The embassy mentions her family, career, and work toward prison reform.

The text has a special meaning for Kim, and now she can read it whenever she wants.

2 Rents Oracle Park In San Francisco to suggest

As mentioned earlier, Kanye West gave it all when he made a proposal to Kim Kardashian. It wasn’t enough to buy her an $ 4.5 million engagement ring plus the second ring.

In 2013, Kanye suggested Kim on her 33rd birthday. He rented Oracle Park in San Francisco and arranged pyrotechnics and an orchestra. He got on one knee and asked the question. The jumbotron contained the message “PLEASE MARRY MEEE.”

After saying yes, her friends and family came out of the dugout to celebrate.

1 shares worth $ 200,000 in Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple

In 2017, Kanye went above and beyond with his gift to Kim Kardashian. In fact, he even played a little trick on her. Kim opened the gift and discovered Apple headphones, an Amazon gift card, Adidas socks, a Netflix gift card, and a Mickey Mouse toy. Of course these are pretty cool gifts, but there were more.

These gifts included stocks of Apple, Amazon, Adidas, Netflix and Disney worth $ 200,000. He gave her cool gifts and a lifetime investment. That is love.

