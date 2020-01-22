20 must-have car accessories for first-time drivers

Whether you spend a lot of time in your car or just use it for daily commuting, safety must always be your main concern. There are so many situations that you need to be prepared for.

Nor is it just about security. Your car can be like your second home. You have to make sure that you feel comfortable, happy and safe in your car. Many vehicles are already equipped with numerous practical functions. However, you may need to improve the safety and functionality of your vehicle by adding some accessories.

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to have everything on this list, as you may not always need it. You should first determine which items are essential to you and receive them. You can then build up your accessories with other items over time. Here are the 20 essential car accessories for first time drivers.

20 jump start ($ 234.78)

bestfordriver.com

Cars that don’t start due to battery problems are a familiar situation for every driver, whether new or not. This is especially important because battery problems often occur, especially if you have an older model car or a car with a low battery, or live in a place where the temperatures are very low in winter.

19 dashboard camera ($ 99.99)

static1.hotcarsimages.com

No matter how unlikely you are to get into an accident, it can still happen, but a dashboard camera can be helpful in many situations. You can also use dashboard cameras to capture landscapes as you drive past. Dash cams are cheap but very important.

18 blind spot mirrors ($ 5.58)

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com

This accessory is especially important if you are not an experienced driver. Blindspot mirrors give you a bigger view than your side mirror, which is more useful than you might think. They are also super cheap and fairly easy to set up.

RELATED: 20 Absolutely Worst Auto Choices For Beginner Drivers

17 hydraulic cylinders ($ 30)

on the Northern Tool YouTube channel

The ability to change a tire is one of the essential skills every driver must have. Every car, whether new or old, can have a flat tire. A hydraulic jack must be used to change. It is important to practice a few times to make sure you are prepared.

16 auto tool kit ($ 19.99)

via mobiloil.com

To be able to operate the hydraulic cylinder, you need an extensive tool set. The tool set can also be used for minor repairs that you may need to do in the future to save the mechanic the way. The set does not take up space, but is very practical.

15 digital tire gauge ($ 10.99)

article.images.consumerreports.org

The digital tire tester is a super easy to use but very important device. It offers greater accuracy than the conventional analog tire tester and ensures the health of your tire by providing you with accurate air pressure values. For just $ 10, you get a high quality digital display that doesn’t take up space.

14 smartphone car holder ($ 24.95)

tapscape.com

Safe driving must be at the top of the list for every driver. Since we can no longer go anywhere without GPS, it is important that you are not distracted by your phone while driving. With the car holder for smartphones, you can use GPS safely on your phone.

13 USB charger ($ 30)

cdn.webshopapp.com

Another handy device that you can use with your phone and always keep in the car is the USB charger. It’s convenient to charge your phone on the go and always stay connected. You still have to be careful not to use your phone while driving.

12 jumper cables ($ 17.99)

bestfordriver.com

Jump start is your plan A and jumper cable is your plan B if you have battery problems. Your jump starter cable may not be charged or may not work. In this case, you need a jump lead to start your car with another user’s battery.

CONNECTION: 20 great affordable racing car options for beginners

11 first aid kit ($ 21.34)

sussexinsurance.com

Basically you have to have first aid equipment everywhere and especially in the car. You may be in a situation where you need a first aid kit, e.g. For example, if you are injured or have a minor accident or if you are only helping someone who has a minor injury.

10 Smart Driving Assistant ($ 30)

toolsandtoys.net

If you think there is a major problem with your car, you should leave it to a specialist to deal with it. However, there are still a few things you can do yourself. The Smart Driving Assistant helps you monitor your gasoline consumption and driving habits and keeps you up to date on gasoline prices and many other options.

9 Fix-A-Flat ($ 14.11)

cdn.shopify.com

This product is very helpful if you have a flat tire but do not have time to change it. Fix-A-Flat can seal holes up to 3/16 inch in diameter. However, it should only be used as a temporary measure so that the tire can carry you a little until you change it.

8 seat belt cutters and window breaker tool ($ 9.89)

via Technogog

An essential tool for your safety and that of your passengers is the belt cutter and window breaker tool. In the event of an accident, it can be helpful if you cannot get out of the seat belt or break the window to get out of the car. It must be kept in an easily accessible place.

7 Type A rearview mirrors ($ 15-300)

s.yimg.com

Not all drivers will need this, but if you are not very experienced, this can be helpful. A Type A rearview mirror maximizes your field of vision for the cars behind you. You can also use a camera that acts as a dashboard camera to record the events behind your car.

6 headlight restoration kit ($ 14.43)

themotorguy.com

So many things can affect your headlights, like fog and dust or dirt on the street. A dirty headlight poses a safety risk, especially if you drive at night. Therefore, a headlight repair kit can be useful to professionally polish, grind, refine, and restore your headlights.

RELATED: 20 Most Dangerous Cars For Beginners Drivers

5 fire extinguishers ($ 20)

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com

In many countries, it is a legal requirement that you have a fire extinguisher in your car at all times. This is an essential point, which is very helpful in the event of an accident in which your car or other fire catches fire. Make sure to buy a certified high quality fire extinguisher.

4 parking sensors ($ 17)

motormods.co.uk

Most new car models have built-in parking sensors. However, if you’re driving an older model, you’ll need to install the sensors yourself. They are very helpful when parking for both experienced and new drivers. They help you avoid parking accidents and damage your car or someone else’s when parking.

3 solar powered vent ($ 8.99)

img.staticbg.com

When it’s summer and it’s very hot outside, you may feel the need to use your car’s air conditioning frequently. To save fuel or if you don’t have air conditioning in your car, this solar powered vent is very practical. It uses no gas and is very efficient in cooling your car.

2 ropes ($ 29.99)

about RegulusTLK

There are many ways in which it can be helpful to leave ropes in your car. You may need ropes to secure your luggage over your car, and you may need tow ropes in case you need to tow something. There are many types of ropes to choose from depending on your needs.

1 trunk organizer ($ 24.99)

cdn3.volusion.com

If you travel a lot with friends and family, you definitely need to optimize the loading space of your trunk. The trunk organizer helps you to keep your trunk clean and tidy so you don’t have to deal with things that don’t fit or don’t stack properly. It is affordable and very practical.

NEXT: 20 things about 90s cars that new drivers will never experience

Next

15 foreign crossovers and SUVs built to fall apart



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn