20 Netflix Shows We Want to Look Back for the New Season ASAP to Relieve Our Social Sadness

Today, life is finding joy in the little things. The world had reached a gap, a kind of setback, and had been forced into isolation when COVID-19 terrorized the world in an unprecedented way. Introverts and extroverts are both stuck on their couches (some are happier than others about downtime) looking for the next best thing to watch, or mock, or tell all their friends about.

At Newsweek, we keep our distance to the best of our ability while commenting on our new and old Netflix releases. We are big fans of original streaming platform content, so we are ready to hunt them down with requests to return our favorites. Some already have a new season in the works (thank God) while others haven’t been updated.

So, when we distance and immerse ourselves in television culture, here are some of our favorite series, we really hope we can see again. Netflix, if you are reading this, please update all the programs listed below. Thank you!

After five charismatic seasons of ‘Queer Eye,’ Fab 5 are some of our favorite humans on this planet.

Tiger King

OK, this is a no-brainer. Who doesn’t want to see more Tiger Kings? We understand there is a problem in this plan, considering that Joe Exotic is in prison. But listen to us, Netflix. What about Jeff Lowe Zoo? And is Joe really going to close all the exotic American animal parks out of prison?

Most importantly, we really have to get to the bottom of this Carole Baskin item. Netflix. Please.

Jailbirds

Jailbirds only has one season, but it is one of the funniest and amusing performances in prison life that must be created. Of course, like the prison series, there is an atmosphere of seriousness for everything. But the bonds formed offer a unique perspective – marriage in prison, anyone?

The first and only season of Jailbirds premiered in May 2019, and we’ve been crossing each other for a year so we can see Noonie, Monster, Dolla, and more.

Love is blind

The Netflix gods have spoken and given us two upcoming Love Is Blind seasons, which we are forever grateful for. Now is a better time than ever to watch people dating on a pod, given the real-life long-distance dating that we expect. While we have to wait until at least next year to see the other love actors fall in love without meeting each other, we are just glad that the awkward first meeting will happen in the future.

Too Hot to Handle

We need a second season too hot to handle for the same reason. The first season debuted last Friday, but we’ve been waiting for the second cast of the single which is admittedly hot but not brilliant to decorate our screen. The point of the show? Without sex and without kissing, even though these people are the most delicate people alive. Establishing a meaningful relationship is the goal, but we will return every season for the sharp comments from the show’s narrator. That and the “sex ban,” which appears to have fallen throughout the world during COVID-19.

Circle

Following the reality TV genre, we patiently wait for The Circle. One thing is certain: After being socially distanced, we will all become great contestants. The Circle is innovative because this is the first game show to be played in total isolation. As I said: Register us!

#blackAF

Another new release has won our hearts. This past Friday, #blackAF premiered, but here we are, asking Netflix for more. This fictional TV family provides an opportunity for the Kardashians to earn their money with a documentary style plot about the wild and explicit everyday life of a wealthy black family.

Dating Around

Netflix has another underrated dating event that will return next year. Dating Around gives singles several dates each, and while the show is quite calm, the drama is unpredictable and perfect. This is a feel-good series that gives a gloomy dating scene a little hope.

Down

After just one season, Netflix announced that The Get Down will not return, but that doesn’t mean we still don’t expect it. The ’70s series set the hip-hop series, set in the South Bronx, made us remember how much we loved musical dramas, and we missed them.

Spy

So, we take a little freedom here. We know that Spy can’t continue as a typical Season 2 (because we won’t share spoilers here), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be Part 2 … or prequel … or some bonus scenes? Well? We don’t really know … we just know we want more than that.

Cheering

Documents that shock the world this winter are still in front of our minds. Will Cheer have a sequel? Or introduce a new, fully athletic group of young adults? Whatever it is, we will train our wheels which are careless and feel very aware of our flexibility until we hear again.

We are already anxiously waiting for ‘You’ Season 3, among many other possible updates.

Feel good

This new Netflix series presents cinematic art that takes the real life struggle from Mae Martin. From addictions to monumental relationships, Martin’s fictional character, also named Mae, navigates sexuality and maturity and the relationships that make him faint. Our ears still ring from the story of Mae, and we still want more.

Sex education

Netflix has produced more than a few teenage self-exploration dramas. Sex Education is different. We have fallen in love with the characters in the two seasons that are available because of their honesty. The program discusses concepts such as sexuality, abortion and love with pure honesty, and it really mixes with fun comedy. This series can last a long time if it continues like that.

Tuca & Bertie

Today’s animated comedy follows two women (er … birds) who live life in Birdtown until one revokes their roommate’s relationship to live with an architect. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong gave us the perfect voice for Tuca and Bertie, who we clinically love after only one season.

Make a murderer

Another no-brainer to add to the list: Making a Murderer. The true crime series is undeniably one of Netflix’s biggest successes, and there are many more that can be explored after Part 2. While forensics and several appeals have been outlined, Steven Avery is still in the process of appealing his guilty verdict. Most viewers want to see a new trial, because the person they claim has been wrongly punished. And we all rely on Netflix to provide us with in-depth information as Avery’s story continues.

Grace and Frankie

After six seasons, the characters Grace and Frankie feel like our friends, so it’s no wonder we crave more of them during quarantine. Our beloved family has made us laugh, cry and think, and we can’t wait for them to enter our house again with the last Season 7.

Don’t make love to cats

This is another thing we do with freedom because there is no real way to follow up Don’t F *** With Cats. Basically, what we are asking for here is another internet detective season that puts a very bad person behind bars. We love the concept of detective at home who debuted in this true crime series, and hope Netflix has another wild story behind their sleeves.

Evil Genius

Evil Genius is the same. While there is no real stepping stone to Part 2, there is a basis for a truly strange crime-narrative. Even though it premiered in 2018, the story kept us awake at night.

You

Joe is very scary (but rather hot) to scare (and speak fluently) in Season 2 last year. Now, we are anxiously waiting for more murders and the maze of giant plots in Season 3. We know the event is back: Netflix tells us that much. What we know in the past is that we have time to warn Joe’s new neighbors about what will happen. Please, someone, tell him.

Die for me

One of the strangest and most shocking series on Netflix officially returns for Season 2 – and much faster than we imagined. Dead to Me will return on May 8, and if you haven’t watched it, you should do it. Right now. We won’t say anything else because, while we like dropping spoilers, this one is worth keeping a secret.

Queer Eyes

Last but certainly not least … our favorite humans are preparing to give us Season 6 this summer. That’s what we know. But Netflix, please, please keep Fab 5 in our lives as long as they want to be there. Our days are brighter just knowing that Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Bobby and Karamo are there, and just thinking of their infinite joy makes us smile at the worst of times.