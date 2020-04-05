20% of delivery of protective equipment from China is unsuitable, according to HSE

About 20% of a batch of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) delivered from China last weekend does not meet the requirements of the Health Service Executive (HSE) and cannot be distributed to staff treating patients infected with Covid -19.

During a briefing on Sunday morning, HSE managing director Paul Reid said that 20% of the shipment sent from China did not meet Irish health service requirements but would be used for other purposes. moment – for example in isolation units.

Another 15 percent was “acceptable for use if a preferred product is not available,” he said. This category included white dresses and had a value of around 4 million euros.

Some 65% of the first batch delivered has been identified as usable and has been distributed.

The HSE infectious disease clinical manager, Professor Martin Cormican, said that the mere fact that the equipment did not meet Irish requirements did not mean that there was a problem. Staff will need training to use much of the equipment, he said.

Much of the 20% category of items that do not meet the HSE requirements were masks that did not meet the requirement for specific respiratory masks, he said.

Reid said HSE did not want further deliveries of this kit as part of the current order. He said he expected to see samples with revised specifications sent out next week, and the supplier was cooperating in this regard.

It also appeared during the briefing that the health service’s capacity to test the coronavirus will be doubled from next week, according to Mr. Reid.

From then on, the testing capacity of state laboratories will increase to 4,500 per day, compared to the current capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 tests per day, depending on the availability of the test reagent. Due to shortages of laboratory equipment and kits, this throughput fell to 1,500 tests per day last week.

Reid said a German supplier entered on board last Friday and is now able to perform 2,000 tests a day.

The tests are currently performed by the National Virus Reference Laboratory of the UCD and in laboratories of 18 different hospitals.

Other testing capabilities would be integrated next week, including the Backweston state lab.

However, Mr. Reid cautioned that the supply of reagents required for the testing process remains a challenge. The HSE “was always looking for other EU solutions as we continue to source reagents”.

He said it was a “very important global challenge” with competition to secure supply.

He said the HSE is progressing with some companies and “not so much with others”.

Mr. Reid also stated that the health service had received donations of PPE equipment separately, but described the equipment as unsuitable for a health care setting and would not be distributed or used.

Regarding the capacity of the health service to cope with an anticipated increase in cases, he said that the capacity had been increased so that there were now 2,500 additional beds in the public system, 2,500 in private hospitals, 1,100 beds segregation beds in Citywest, 450 overflow beds in Citywest that were provided, and another 1,200 segregation beds across the country.

To add 1,100 ventilators in public and private hospitals, 25 new ventilators have been sent to Mater and St James hospitals and 225 more are expected to arrive next week.

A total of 1,300 fans will be available by the middle of the month, he said.

According to Anne O’Connor, Director of Operations at HSE, some 37,000 tests for Covid-19 have been performed and their results have returned.