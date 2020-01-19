20 of the best cheap used cars you can buy for money

The automotive industry has a long history and countless models have been released each year. Even the oldest and poorer car finds a loving owner today, because lovers of classic cars recognize the beauty in the car’s history and its potential to be restored to something even better than its original condition.

Many used and vintage cars are sold by their owners at very high prices. However, if you want to buy a used or classic car, you are not in the least bit lucky. With a little digging, you can find great models for sale that you can have at an affordable price. However, it is important to know that these types of vehicles have high operating costs and require a lot of care and attention. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of 20 of the best cheap luxury cars you can buy for money.

20 Lexus LS400 ($ 2,500)

At the beginning of the millennium, the Lexus LS400 defined luxury and reliability. The Lexus LS400 from 2000 has a robust 4-liter V8 engine. This Lexus LS400 sedan was available at an unbelievable price of $ 2,500. If you browse longer, you will probably come across it again.

19 Audi A8 ($ 17,495)

The Audi A8 is another popular car that you can get your hands on for a super affordable price. The 2013 A8 has a 3-liter 6-cylinder engine, and at 95,000 miles, we have every reason to believe that the engine in this 2013 A8 sedan is in excellent condition.

18 BMW 7 Series ($ 15,895)

The 7 Series, another very popular line-up from BMW, was an instant hit with fans and customers when it was released almost 10 years ago. The 2012 BMW 7 Series had a 4.4-liter V8 that delivers 400 horsepower, and this can be yours at a bargain price of $ 15,895.

17 Cadillac CTS ($ 17,000)

If you haven’t kept up with the market lately, you will be surprised that Cadillac has launched many great cars, but it does not have enough traction for no apparent reason. For this reason, newer models such as the Cadillac CTS Luxury RWD 2016 were sold for only $ 17,000.

16 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur ($ 19,950)

You may find it hard to believe that you can own a Rolls-Royce that works for less than $ 20,000. Believe it, because with this 1994 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur your dreams will come true. Although there are known to be high maintenance costs, this car is for you if you love vintage Rolls-Royce.

15 Lincoln Town Car ($ 6,300)

While the Lincoln Town Car isn’t as luxurious as other cars we mention here, it’s still a good-looking car that would be interesting for just $ 6,300. The 2007 Town Car sedan has a rear wheel drive and there is a sedan for sale with almost 100,000 miles driven.

14 Mercedes-Benz SL R129 ($ 6,000)

The 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL R129 is a real eye-catcher and also has some interesting features, such as a convertible hood and a 5-liter V8 engine. Although maintenance and operating costs could be a bit of a hassle, it was sold for just $ 6,000 and you can probably find a similar version that is still available.

13 Aston Martin DB7 ($ 39,899)

How would you like to own an Aston Martin DB7 for less than $ 40,000? Sounds like a dream, but people somehow forget the DB7, which means great prices. This DB7 with V12 engine and 6-speed manual transmission is available for only $ 39,899.

12 Aston Martin Vantage ($ 32,000)

The modern Aston Martins, like the classic one, has a lot to offer. The 2007 Vantage Coupé is pretty stylish and carries a V8 engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. One copy was sold for only $ 32,000, and with more digs, you’ll find similar copies.

11 BMW 8 Series ($ 16,000)

The sleek BMW 8 Series Coupé from 1993 had a 4.6-liter V12 engine with an automatic transmission under the hood and was already a great success on the market in 1993. There is a black one for sale with a mileage of just under 100,000 and a bargain price of just $ 16,000.

10 Jaguar XK ($ 9,495)

The Jaguar XK came before the legendary F-Type and paved the way for its success. It was equipped with a powerful 4.2-liter V8 engine, and while the XKR model is rare these days, the XK is easily found in convertible and coupé trims. An XK coupe is for sale for just $ 9,495.

9 Land Rover LR4 ($ 13,500)

The Land Rover has always been a legendary SUV, and we’d love to get our hands on one, especially the 2010 Land Rover LR4. The LR4 combines SUV functionality with luxury and has a 5 liter 8 cylinder engine and a great looking exterior. This LR4 Lux was sold for only $ 13,500.

8 Porsche Cayman ($ 17,998)

The Porsche Cayman is a unique mixture of sports car and luxury car. In addition to a lively manual transmission, the 2007 Cayman had a powerful H6 engine with a displacement of 2.7 liters. This 2007 Cayman Coupe is currently available for only $ 17,998.

7 Mercedes-Benz E-Class W211 ($ 6,900)

Who wouldn’t want to own a car from one of the most popular Mercedes lineups? The E-Class made waves back then and would still look good on the road today. There was a Class E wagon on sale for only $ 6,900, but there is definitely more to it because of its popularity.

6 Jaguar XJS ($ 9,500)

The 1989 Jaguar XJS is truly unique, with an exceptional exterior and a wonderfully complex V12. For a bargain price of just $ 9,500, we would buy this 1989 XJS just for that. The XJS is also known as the Grand Touring Car and any racing fan would be happy to have it.

5 Volkswagen Phaeton ($ 11,500)

When the Volkswagen Phaeton came onto the market in 2005, there were no exceptional sales figures in the United States due to its high price. However, this has changed over time. This Phaeton for sale for $ 11,500 offers you a luxury car experience at a bargain price.

4 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ($ 19,500)

The 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was one of Jeep’s most popular SUVs, and in many ways paved the way for the modern SUVs we see today with a rugged V8 engine that was the best of its time. You can buy one of them here for only $ 19,500.

3 Toyota Cressida ($ 8,995)

The 1985 Toyota Cressida is known as one of the last rear-wheel drive sedans in the United States and was one of the more luxurious cars on the market at the time of its launch. That’s what makes Cressida such a good buy for just $ 8,995.

2 Porsche 928 ($ 20,000)

The Porsche 928 from 1982 was an innovative production at the time of its market launch, since both speed and practicality were paramount. It had a substantial V8 engine, comfortable seats for four and ample luggage space. Here you can buy a clean 928 with an attractive old manual transmission for only $ 20,000.

1 Porsche 911 ($ 14,900)

Another legendary Porsche car that we would like to have in our garage is the world famous favorite Porsche 911. It is hard to believe that a car with such a reputation and history can be had for less than $ 20,000 , but this 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera is for sale for $ 14,900.

