20 Out of 40 award winners work with other managers to promote diversity and opportunities for young people

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – The 2020 SHIPHT Youth Opportunity Accelerator kicks off on March 27 at the University of Northern Iowa. SHIPHT is an initiative supported by multiple award winners under 40 that aims to lead the next generation of entrepreneurs, technology and the private sector.

SHIPHT founder and chairwoman Joy Briscoe said it all started after Wall Street’s report was published around the clock in November 2018. Waterloo-Cedar Falls is the worst city in America for African Americans. Briscoe, the recruiter for the Cedar Rapids School District’s diversity program, immediately noticed that work had to be done to diversify the workforce when it started work.

“The irony was the amount of industry professionals who tried to come up with ideas on how to potentially build talent pipelines for different adolescents. I had individuals in the public sector, tech, of course in education, they called the industry the question, like me I looked at this report, which said loudly and clearly that what we did did not have the required impact. We immediately understood that there was a breakdown somewhere, “said Briscoe.

_______________________________________________

Breakdown of events:

The March 27 Pitch Camp at the University of Northern Iowa City Education Center brings together numerous leaders who share their knowledge with students from Waterloo, Cedar Falls and UNI.

After the pitch camp, a six-week incubator takes place, in which the participants work with the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, the Multicultural Small Business Institute and other regional agencies. You will take part in weekly finance and marketing meetings and receive hands-on guidance and mentoring.

At the end of the six weeks, participants will take part in a community pitch evening in the Shark tank style and receive ongoing support and visits to relevant companies.

______________________________________________

Speakers who will participate in the SHIPHT Youth Opportunity Accelerator 2020:

Jabu Drayton – Formerly the HR founding director at Airbnb, TaskRabbit, Shyp and Abstract

Sabrina Madison – managing director of the progress center for black women

Matthew Gilbert – Esq. President, Iowa C.O.R.E. Inc.

Kimberly Wayne – founder and managing director of the Jewels Academy / regional manager for quality and continuous improvement at Siegwerk

Nicole Sallis – Founder of Design + Her + Life / Expert for global concept (color + trend) at Hanesbrands Inc.

Keyaira Phillips – Vendor Manager at Amazon Fashion

Eboni Dale – Associate Designer at True Religion Brand Jeans

Landon Newman – Manager for Enterprise Providers at Bank of America: Chief Administrative Officer Group

Cierra Newman – Attorney at Law | Office of auditor of the currency

Akwi Nji – Director of Communication Cedar Rapids Community School District / Executive Director The Hook

Ras Smith – House of Representatives District 62

Tarik Sykes – Videographer at Billet Video Studios / Online Video Director for the former XXL magazine

Maurice Davis – Empowered by Go Daddy

Jasmine Briscoe – NYU Leadership Initiative and MLK Scholar

Keesha Burke-Henderson – Director of Diversity and International Student Success at Mount Mercy University

Floyd Montgomery – IT Director Core Infrastructure Services at Children’s Mercy Hospital and former CISCO Director of the Global Program Management Office (GPMO) Americas

________________________________

Would you like to participate in the program? Visit her Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/SHIPHTYOUTH/

“Focus and intentionality can and can change lives. SHIPHT serves as a bridge between innovative programming, youth, representation, justice and access.” – Joy Briscoe