20 passed out things Gwen Stefani said about Blake Shelton

Thanks to technological advances, increasing globalization and easy access to information, the modern world can gain insight into the ups and downs of celebrity relationships. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the rare celebrity couples who have stood the test of time and stayed close to each other despite the high media presence. Their rock-solid romance makes fans believe in real love.

From overcoming difficult times to recording romantic duets together, these two legends of the music industry have come a long way. However, you are always dealing with wedding rumors. These rumors didn’t start long after they first met in 2014.

Now it’s time to remember the most beautiful moments of this adorable couple. Here are 20 times Gwen Stefani aroused the emotions of fans by passing out statements about her beau.

20 Gwen talks about Blake’s hotness

Gwen doesn’t act or think differently from most people who are in love. Therefore, the singer could not help but rave about Blake’s sharpness. When asked about the dating rumors, she said to Ryan Seacrest, “I think it’s hot, isn’t it?” Gwen was very grateful for the man she chose and thinks he has become more sensual over time.

19 Nobody except you

Overwhelmed by her musical collaboration with the love of her life, Gwen said: “… to do something with him because he is so talented and comes from another world to make music together …”

She clearly loves the creative bond she shares with Blake. Her duet album Nobody But You was a huge success.

18 When Gwen wrote a song for Blake

Gwen Stefani wrote the lyrics to her last single Make Me Like You and admitted in an interview to Jimmy Kimmel that it was her husband Blake Shelton. She even assured fans that there would be more tracks dedicated to her love in the future.

17 Gwen tells of her best date

The talented blonde singer wrote on Instagram that she was proud to have a date with ‘beautiful human’ at the AMC Awards Night in 2019. The couple came to the event hand in hand and went straight to the show. They dodged the arrival carpet and made themselves comfortable in their seats while enjoying the event.

16 Gwen praises Blake for his help

Blake Shelton has shown the world what it really means to fall in love with someone. You hug everything about the person. For example, he brought Gwen’s three sons from their previous marriage into his life. Gwen revealed on the TODAY show that Blake helped her immensely with her children, and proudly added, “He’s actually a good father.”

15 When Gwen Stefani Blake missed Shelton during his tour

There are occasions when this perfect couple is not on tour together because of their clashing schedules. Gwen is so in love that she posted on social media that she longed to be with her husband while he was away. “I miss being a friend on tour with this compatriot,” Gwen Stefani wrote before Blake’s show.

14 The powerful performances

Gwen told people there was a time when Blake called her on stage to sing a duet during a show, and she was overwhelmed. She loved it and even told herself that she wanted to perform with him as often as she could. She would never miss an opportunity to come on stage with her true love.

13 Support each other

In an interview, the singer Make Me Like You explained how the two leaned against each other in difficult times. The fact that the two had very similar types of divorce united them. She shared her experience of finding someone like Blake who had the same painful experience as she, and described her relationship with him as an unexpected gift.

12 The wedding dream

The relationship between the girl “Spark The Fire” and the 43-year-old charismatic country singer is great, and fans speculate that marriage is an option. Although there was no official announcement from either on the subject, Gwen Ellen DeGeneres said after being asked if she was dreaming of a ring that the thought was always in her head.

11 Dating a unicorn

In September 2019, the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer on SiriusXMs Radio Andy joked that she hadn’t known about Blake’s existence until they met, but magic happened after that. She went on to insist that Bake Shelton was like a “unicorn”. Wherever he went, people followed.

Gwen and Blake seem to be fascinated by each other, just like five years ago when they started dating.

10 When Blake Shelton shared his couple’s gate

When Blake wrote in an Instagram post that he wanted to share this year’s Grammy stage with Gwen Stefani, his adorable girlfriend reacted with awe. Gwen Stefani stated that even in her wildest dreams, she could never have imagined that Blake would ever say anything like that about her!

9 When Gwen Stefani raved about Blake Shelton

At the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the chanteuse looked as sparkling as her sequin dress. She beamed as she talked about Blake, just like always. She said to Fallon and giggled, “Let’s just talk about Blake because he’s so great.”

She even remembered her hilarious experience of taking her husband to Disneyland, where he “won’t ride the roller coaster”.

8 Dating The Sexiest Man Alive

When her country singer received the title “Sexiest Man Alive”, Gwen Stefani informed fans that Blake did not like the photo shoot for this special edition of People Magazine. He would call her and complain that he was asked to pose and she would encourage him and say, “You should totally do it. You are so sexy!”

7 Be beautiful in love

Gwen thinks she looks more feminine now because she’s in love. In an interview with Instyle, she actually admitted that she looked beautiful because she was so in love … and had a truly ‘male’ person in her life.

Every emotion Superstar Gwen ever shows is always returned by her bae.

6 The blissful trip to Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani was on the floor in Blake’s hometown in Oklahoma, where she sometimes spends a lot of time with him and his family. When Gwen talked about her travels, she noticed that she felt “blessed” to be traveling there.

This was a place where she could relax, and this place fulfilled a basic need in her to have space, to be close to nature and to enjoy freedom.

5 When music binds the love birds

While talking about the role of music in their relationship, Gwen said: “We don’t actually talk to each other, we just sing like a musical or everything we sing is like ‘I love you’.” It is music, along with similar life experiences, that holds these two love birds together.

4 Express love for the “nth” time on stage

The crowd got into the E! People’s Choice Awards when Blake and Gwen yell at each other while receiving their trophies. Gwen shouted, “Blake Shelton, look, icon!”

In her last speech, she praised Blake as a constant inspiration and said (for the ninth time): “I love you, Blake Shelton, you are a baby.”

3 The storybook love

“I feel like I brag about it when I talk about it, and I am because I’m so lucky,” said the great singer to Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show. The interview was about Gwen’s favorite topic … her relationship with Blake. She called it a “picture book love” and explained that it is everything she ever thought possible.

2 The common celebrity nickname – Gwake

To establish her and Blake as one of the most consistent celebrity couples in the world, Gwen chose one of these cute nicknames, which are a combination of the names of both people.

She announced that she had chosen “Gwake” as the common nickname … and she loved it! The fans loved it too. There were all sorts of positive comments from followers on ‘Gwake’.

1 The Valentine’s Day cake

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Blake shared a photo on social media of a delicious looking cake that his girlfriend baked for him. The icing on the cake was her sweet admission “Gwen Loves Blake”, written in frosting. His partner wrote in response: “@Blakeshelton I love u # HappyValentinesDay2019”.

