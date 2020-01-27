20 People Eminem name drops on its 2020 surprise release

Eminem went into full combat mode again on January 17, 2020, surprisingly releasing his eleventh album Music to Be Murdered By. It is strongly inspired by the legendary British filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock from 1958, Alfred Hitchcock presents the music that is supposed to be murdered. The album features guest appearances by A-List representatives such as Royce da 5’9 “, Joel Ortiz, Kxng Crooked, Black Thought, Q-Tip and hip-hop youngsters such as Don Toliver and Juice WRLD.

Love him or hate him, the album puts Eminem back in the controversial spotlight. As the title suggests, Music to Be Murdered By contains numerous horror references, including the Manchester bombings in 2017, mass shootings in Las Vegas and serial killers like Richard Ramirez (known as The Night Stalker) and John Wayne Gacy. He also addresses many issues, including advocacy of gun laws and his estranged biological father.

According to Hip-Hop By Numbers, the album contains more names than Tekashi 6ix9ine: 194 names, 127 different names with an average of 13 names per song and one of six measures. Today we have broken down the top 20 most famous names that Eminem has released on this album.

20 Dr. Dre

Lyrics: I need a few Dre Beats / No, I should meet with Tay Keith – Premonition (intro)

Eminem’s ninth studio album, Revival (2017), met with fierce criticism, especially in the production. Pop star features and lame rock samples fill the entire album. Many suggested that Em go back to his roots with Dr. Dre should return, but many others want him to also work with modern producers like Tay Keith.

19 Swae Lee

Lyrics: Got more hooks in me than Swae Lee – Premonition (intro)

Dr. Dre or Tay Keith? Metaphorically, Eminem has the feeling that he is captivated by his fans and haters and drawn in two different directions with his music. He also named the modern rapper Swae Lee, who is known for his gentle singing hooks. Swae took note of the drop of name and went to his Twitter to call Eminem a “legend”.

18 Kelly machine gun

Lyrics: But if you ask me, is the war with MGK over? Of course it isI have freed him from his deadly sins, I am God and the Lord even forgives the devil worshipers

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Fehde are well documented in numerous songs, including No Reason, Not Alike, Rap Devil and Killshot. MGK replied on his Twitter, insisting that “this is BS” and “Eminem has been rich and crazy for 20 years”.

17 Notorious B.I.G.

Lyrics: And you’re from the School of Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers

Eminem mentions a number of old hip-hop references from which he looks up and the young newcomers have to learn: the East Coast legend Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z’s album The Blueprint, the hip-hop group Poor Righteous Teacher, the rapper Puba and N.W.A. Founding member of Ice Cube.

16 Ariana Grande

Lyrics: But I’m thinking about screaming “Bombs away” in the game. As if I was waiting outside an Ariana Grande concert – Unaccommodating ft. Young M.A.

This line of analogy brings Eminem back into hot water. He draws a parallel between his music and the 2017 bombing of Ariana Grande in Manchester, England. Many were outraged at the lines, but many also seemed to forget that Eminem helped raise 2 million for the victims.

15 world leaders

Lyrics: You call me Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini / Where has Osama been? I’ve been laden lately – uncomfortable ft. Young M.A.

Eminem compares himself to controversial world leaders: Iraqi Saddam Hussein, Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini and Saudi Arabian Osama bin Laden, as the media always portray them. In the past, he also referred to a number of other controversial leaders when he reported on Guts Over Fear (2015): “The media have made me the equivalent of a modern Genghis Khan.”

14 Kanye West

Lyrics: They call me Kanye crazy (yah) – Unaccommodating ft. Young M.A)

Both Eminem and Kanye West were criticized for their decision in the later phase of their careers. Kanye suffered a massive setback because he supported Donald Trump and his gospel-shaped record, Jesus Is King. On the other hand, Eminem has been attacked by many because of his political album Revival and his harsh reaction to his critics.

13 bizarre

Text: Monte Carlo in the park, bumpin ‘bizarre demo – These Kinda Nights ft. Ed Sheeran

Bizarre is one of the members of the D12-bred hip hop group D12, which also included Eminem. Eminem remembers his early D12 days with Biz’s 1998 Mixtape One Sided Demo in his old Monte Carlo car. Interestingly, Monte Carlo is also the car that can be seen on Eminem’s groundbreaking Slim Shady LP album cover.

12 Bobby Heenan

Lyrics: A cross between a zombie apocalypse and the big Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, which is probably the same reason I’m struggling mad – Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

Eminem compares himself to the WWE legend Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, which became famous in the 1980s. After retiring from wrestling, Bobby remained one of the best wrestling managers, which is why Em compares the similar success to the publication of a number of successful artists by Shady Records. Bobby was famous for his WrestleMania 2 & III appearances.

11 Richard Ramirez

Text: The original by Richard Ramirez / Cristhian Rivera because my texts never fit well – Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

As the title of the album suggests, Eminem drops the number of serial killers to highlight the fact that it remains as shady as ever. Richard Ramirez, known as The Night Stalker, was an American rapist, burglar and serial killer. Together with Richard, other eerie associations emerge on the album: John Wayne Gacy, Albert de Salvo (the Boston strangler) and Charles Manson

10 Bad meets bad

Lyrics: The evil half of Bad Meets / Evil, that is, take a back seat – Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

Bad Meets Evil is a powerful hip-hop duo made up of two Detroit top kings: Eminem and Royce da 5’9 “. Eminem is the bad half, while Royce is the bad half duo that many fans assume that there will be a new BME project.

9 Keyser Söze

Lyrics: Leanin ‘out the window, Keyser Söze / finger pull the trigger, but I’m a licensed owner – Darkness

At Darkness, Eminem tells an eerie and terrifying story of Stephen Paddock, a formidable gunman who opened fire on a huge number of concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. Keyser Söze is the leading, mysterious villain who focuses on the 1995 film The Usual Suspects. For Eminem, who distorts the shooter’s perspective, Keyser Söze can be interpreted as something so twisted.

At the end of the music video, Eminem is calling on fans to vote for gun laws in the United States.

8 De’Angelo Bailey

Lyrics: Where have you been (censored)? / When did De’Angelo really hurt me on the Rio Grande? – Leave the sky ft. Skylar Gray

D’Angelo Bailey is the name of Eminem’s high school bully who tormented him as a teenager. The story is well documented in the 1999 song Brain Damage. He raps: “Long before my little daughter Hailie / I was molested by this fat boy named DeAngelo Bailey every day.”

Leaving Heaven, Eminem talks about his father’s absence in the lowest time when D’Angelo and other colleagues harassed the young Marshall Mathers. Eminem’s father passed away on June 26, 2019.

7 Eazy E & N.W.A.

Lyrics: N.W.A and Eazy-E, and D-R-E was like my GPS / Without him I don’t know where I would be – Yah Yah ft. Royce da 5’9 ”, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun

Eminem is a product from the golden age of hip-hop. On Yah Yah he thanks Eazy-E, N. W. A., Dr. Three and dozens of other hip-hop acts. They are all LL Cool J., Big L., Rakim, Eric B., G. Rap, Evil Dee, Schoolly D., Del the Funky Homosapien and others.

6 Trippie Redd

Lyrics: Then he said kill Emcees / Trippie Redd with pills and slim / slurping medication in the limo – Marsh

Eminem drops 20-year-old rapper Trippie Redd on the song Marsh. The XXL Freshman 2018 went to his Instagram to reply. He couldn’t explicitly mention Em, but many fans assume that it was aimed at him. Trippie wrote: “N * ggas is 50 years old.” He ended the message with a hand peace sign and sleeping emojis.

5 Jay Z

Lyrics: Ball like J, but not Jay like in / Jay-Z, J like in Leno / Because I have a huge mansion / No, huge men’s chin, new Manson, loose cannon – Little Engine.

Rapper and businessman Jay-Z and Eminem had worked together many times. They combined to one of the most famous collaboration songs in hip-hop, Renegade (2001), and a joint tour called The Home & Home Tour (2010). He cleverly uses homophones to cover bars and refers to the Ghanaian rapper and record producer Ball J, who is said to rap like Jay-Z.

4 Lord Jamar

Lyrics: I am more than you expected and I am far worse than a Bar Lord Jamar Vers – I will bend it, Royce da 5’9 ” and Joell Ortiz.

Rap veteran Lord Jamar has withdrawn criticism and has established itself as the most notorious Eminem hater on the Internet in recent years. Earlier in 2013, he had said infamous that white guests are hip-hop. He reacted to this fall on VladTV and called Em a damn dirty piece of Trailer Park. “

3 Earl sweatshirt

Lyrics: Misplacin ‘my anger enough to give Earl and Tyler, the creator, the brunt (yes) / Shouldn’t answer, should only target the fake ones – No Regrets ft. Don Toliver.

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt is one of the many goals Eminem was aiming for on his surprise album Kamikaze. Previously, he said to SPIN in 2015: “If you are still following Eminem, you are drinking far too much Mountain Dew and you will probably have to come home from the army.”

Eminem felt cheated and answered in an interview with Sway Colloway in 2018: “You were just on tour with us! We were joking!”

2 Tyler, the creator

Lyrics: Misplacin ‘my annoyance enough to give Earl and Tyler the creator the brunt (yeah) / Should I never answer, I should only target the fake ones – No Regrets ft. Don Toliver.

Rapper Tyler, The Creator was once a big fan of Eminem, and he even named the boss of Shady Records as the reason he started rapping. His personal favorite album was Relapse in 2009. But in 2017, Californian rapper Eminems ruined collaboration with Beyonce, Walk On Water. Eminem fired in the fall and even called it the F-arm, which he later recognized and excused.

1 Joe Budden

Lyrics: Tryna saves at Kroger (Yeah) / So why should I give a (censored) article about Backstabbin ‘Trader Joe for? – Lock It Up by Anderson .Paak.

The former member of the slaughterhouse has disappointed his former boss several times. Eminem shot him back in 2018, Fall.

But it seems like both are bringing about an armistice. Joe recently called MTBMB the best Eminem album in recent years and said he should stop dissolving it. Who knows what happens next? Maybe a slaughterhouse meeting?

