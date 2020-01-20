20 photos by Lena Headey that will make Game Of Thrones fans miss her

Part of what made the Game of Thrones series so successful was the super talented cast … it brought the characters to life. The actors made it easy to love (and of course hate) the characters, which made the audience develop such a strong bond with the show.

GoT had one of the strongest fan bases (at least until last season). While one character, Cersei Lannister, was probably the most unpopular on every list, fans couldn’t help but tune in to see what she would do next.

Cersei let her son Joffrey do the absurd things he did to (SPOILER ALERT) sentence her own brother to death, and definitely didn’t win many fans throughout the show. We have to say that their dedication to staying on the throne was impressive! More impressive is the talented actress she played, Lena Headey. Cersei Lannister was clearly not the easiest figure to bring to life, but Lena did it.

Below are 20 photos of Lena Headey that Game of Thrones fans will miss.

Make 20 room for the queen

via Getty

Although she is almost unrecognizable without Cersei’s long golden hair, Lena Headey still looks gorgeous. She was pictured here on the red carpet when she attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Her short ombre hair looks super cute and her ruffled black dress with a little lace detail is definitely suitable for a queen.

19 Daenerys could never

via Getty

Game of Thrones casting directors surely made it into the looks department when they chose Lena Headey as their queen. The brown-haired, blue-eyed beauty was impressive on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards, and her rose-patterned, slightly teal dress was “bow-worthy”.

18 A little step backwards

via Pinterest

Although best known for her role in Game of Thrones, Lena Headey has also starred in some fairly successful films. She has appeared in popular films such as 300 and The Purge and here at the premiere of her film The Brothers Grimm. She looks red in a satin dress … and honestly looks awesome with some bangs!

17 Show off your ink

via Pinterest

Make-up and editing films have certainly come a long way. If you’ve seen GoT, you’ve probably never known Lena Headey has the right tattoo collection! She showed her taut and tattooed back with a lotus flower and a sparrow in a beautiful black dress. She also glanced at a few small tattoos on her arm.

16 Take a more relaxed approach to the red carpet

via Stylebistro

Apparently Lena Headey decided to take a page out of Cersei’s notebook so as not to care what people think while attending the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. We are fully committed to that. She wore a cozy sweater over a tank top, some oversized pants, and snowshoes. Hats off to you, Lena.

15 Conquer new areas

about editing

Although Lena Headey grew up in England (she currently lives there), she was actually born in Bermuda! Her father was a police cadet stationed there and she was raised there until she was five when her parents decided to return to Yorkshire, England. She looks beautiful here and admires the English landscape.

14 Prove with this look that she is fit for the throne

via Getty

That look surely turned some heads and dropped some jaws on the red carpet.

Lena Headey looks like a queen in this stunning black dress at the 65th Emmy Awards. Her adorable smile is her best accessory. We are definitely ready to bend the knee of this beautiful lady.

13 No apology required

via Pinterest

If Cersei were to wear casual wear, this t-shirt would surely be one of her favorites.

Lena Headey was spotted on the way to the Jimmy Kimmel show in a cute top that said “I’m not sorry” in one heart. In the end, she also wore the shirt during the show … a very Lena thing to do.

12 sweet but violent

about gotceleb

Don’t let Lena Headey’s innocent looks fool you! She is pictured here when she attended the premiere of season six of Game of Thrones. (SPOILER ALERT) the one in which she blows up all her enemies with wildfire and basically drives her own son to kill himself. At least she looks adorable here in a cute black dress with little feathers …

11 Personality intake

via Yahoo

Lena Headey is not afraid to let her flag fly, as you can see in this picture.

She grimaces and poses a few peace signs while attending an event for BUILD. It’s good to know that she doesn’t take it as seriously as the characters she likes to play.

10 She is a fan of fear

about Celebmafia

While most people watch horror movies to enjoy the thrill, Lena Headey admitted in an interview with Vulture that she actually finds them relaxing. Um what?

She explained how she loves the scary movies and called them an “escape”. Watching the movies makes it easier for your brain to switch off for a bit. Whatever your boat is swimming, Lena!

9 Get cozy with Cast Mates

about Celebmafia

It’s good to know that the GoT castmates don’t have hard feelings against each other off the screen. (SPOILER ALARM) Although his character was killed by her larger than life warrior, Lena Headey and Pedro Pascal seem to have a very good friendship. You imagined them fooling around while shopping in LA.

8 Jet Black Beauty

via Pinterest

Lena Headey is far from her long blonde hair here, but she can definitely pull off a short black bob. Her outfit is also super chic, a perfect balance between cute and nervous. She wore a transparent top with beautiful white embroidery and a matching black skirt with some white flowers.

7 We are so happy that this picture exists

via Tumblr

The fact that they can switch from deadly enemies on the screen to giggling off-screen beasts proves how good these actresses really are. Lena Headey and Emelia Clarke look absolutely adorable while posing together for this fantastic photo. Is this the perfect background for new cell phones? We think so.

6 repping yourself (for a good cause)

via Instagram

Although Lena Headey is an extremely successful and beautiful actress, she had a rather difficult past. She admitted to Men’s Health that she was pretty much the wild catch that grew up, and the local kids didn’t take it well. Once a boy hit her on the head with a bat because she was different.

5 Look for nothing less than a goddess

via Getty

Lena Headey’s style is pretty simple. She never wears anything too extravagant and tends to lean towards a more casual side when she can. But to be honest, it proves that less can actually be more! She looks amazing in this gold and black striped dress. A simple updo and some red lipstick go perfectly with the look.

4 She is an amazing mother

via Instagram

Although you never would have known by looking at her, Lena Headey went through two pregnancies while filming Game of Thrones. With a little bit of film magic like thick clothes and angles over her stomach, Lena kept her pregnancy completely hidden during the filming.

She shared this cute picture of her and her son on Instagram after doing some makeup for them!

3 Lena and Maisie

about Popsugar

There is nothing better than seeing characters who hate each other on the screen. Lena Headey and Maisie Williams snuggled up on the red carpet for a photo for the 67th Emmy Awards. They both looked stunning. Lena was wearing a beautiful burgundy dress and Maisie was wearing a cute baby pink dress.

2 She loves anonymity

about the times

Yes, Lena Headey was a talented actress before her Game of Thrones days, but she wasn’t really famous and she didn’t mind. In an interview, she admitted that despite being in the industry for 15 years, she wasn’t really recognized and loved it. She said the thought of this change startled her. Hopefully their transition into the spotlight after GoT was fine.

1 They understand each other better, NOT as siblings

on Twitter

Despite their relationship (or lack thereof) to Game of Thrones, Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage are really close friends in real life. They met while filming Peter Smalls Is Dead and have been very close since then. Peter even publicly praised the actress for her portrayal of Cersei (despite her bad character).

