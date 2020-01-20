20 photos of Becky Lynch that make every guy jealous of Seth Rollins

Because of her brutal tenacity and in-ring determination, Becky Lynch has earned the nickname The Man, but you only have to look at her once to see that she is only a woman. That is exactly why Seth Rollins (who was nicknamed The Man himself a long time ago) wooed her. The two top WWE champions only went public shortly after WrestleMania 36 and then broke the internet with a large photo on social media. But Mr. Seth Rollins wasn’t enough either.

Rollins followed Beyonce’s advice and decided if he liked Lynch so much, then he should put a ring on it. It was last August that he finally decided to make his girlfriend his fiance. If we just look at some of the

20 humble beginnings

via Pinterest

Before she became a wrestler or even launched the Becky Lynch name, she was born Rebecca Quin (she worked as Rebecca Knox before the WWE wrestling career). Here is a picture of one of the first times she started training in a ring. A funny fact: she was trained by WWE superstar Finn Balor.

19 Celtic pride

via Pinterest

Speaking of Finn Balor, another thing Becky Lynch has in common with him that she doesn’t even share with her fiance is that they’re Irish. They also share this with other wrestlers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. We’re not sure who these other ladies are, but most of us guys are jealous of Becky right now and wouldn’t mind sitting where she is.

18 Your nervous photo shoot

via Pinterest

Long before she entered WWE’s front door, Becky Lynch did a risky photo shoot for a company called Ring Divas. Since it doesn’t quite fit into the current PG programming model from WWE, neither Lynch nor WWE recognize this part of their past.

17 she gets it from her mom

via Pinterest

For those wondering where she gets her family beauty from, Becky Lynch is her mother’s likeness, as seen above. During her break from wrestling, Becky worked for two and a half years as a flight attendant at Aer Lingus, where her mother also worked.

16 Arrival at WWE

via WWE

After a six-year hiatus due to injury, Becky Lynch had the opportunity to fight for the WWE in 2013. Despite her past injuries, Lynch couldn’t miss a unique opportunity like this. As we now know, the decision to return to the ring changed her life.

15 Before she was the man

via WWE.com

While she’s been with WWE since 2013, Lynch didn’t change into the man character we know her today until 2018. When she first joined the company and wrestled for the NXT brand, she was more of a spunky, funny, and fun-loving character who calls herself The Lass Kicker.

14 Back in action

via WWE

When Becky Lynch returned to wrestling, she was working harder than ever. Not only in the ring, but also in the gym. It has paid off since then, since her stomach is now made up of abs and her arms are shaped like boulders. She is practically a bodybuilding icon at this point.

13 Absolutely perfect abs

via bestofcomicbooks.com

Okay, we’ll admit the pun was cheesy, but just check Becky Lynch’s social media to find a dozen worse puns (not to say we hate her puns because her puns are always wonderfully bad) , Or skip the trip to her Twitter page and go straight to her Instagram page to admire her abs as we did. Smart choice.

12 Big and strong

Via: marca.com

We think that’s what Hulk Hogan could have been talking about when he asked all of us to eat our vitamins and say our prayers. We don’t know if Lynch is praying, but she eats her vitamins and goes to the gym because she is clearly as tall and strong as her soon-to-be husband.

11 Not bad in plaid

via bestofcomicbooks.com

Becky Lynch’s robe was mostly a plaid outfit with steampunk glasses and matching boots in her days as a happy lass kicker. To be honest, we miss this outfit. She made it look good for so long.

10 Pretty in pink

via bestofcomicbooks.com

Just when we thought only Molly Ringwald and the actors from Mean Girls should be allowed to wear pink after Labor Day, Becky Lynch is trotting this tasteful photo shoot that Reese Witherspoon from Legal Blonde would make proud. This reminds us that we should probably be promoting Lynch to be seen in the sequel based solely on this image.

9 tongue in cheek (literally)

via bestofcomicbooks.com

As already mentioned, Becky Lynch’s sense of humor is rather a small tongue that is cheeky both in character and outside of the character. As this photo shows, she may have taken the phrase “tongue in cheek” a little too literally. Or she just had an itch on her face that she really needed to scratch.

8 PG photo shoot

via Pinterest

WWE started in 2008 with the transition from a TV-14 product to a family-oriented product with a PG rating. While this isn’t nearly as revealing as the Ring Divas photo shoot mentioned above, it’s revealing enough to ask us if WWE is even trying to be PG.

7 Becky Balboa

via WWE.com

While many wrestling fans know her as The Man or The Lass Kicker, even her most loyal fans forget a nickname that she called herself: Becky Balboa. In honor of this nickname, and perhaps in honor of Rocky herself, she put on a pair of boxing gloves for this photo shoot.

6 goal!

WallpaperUP

In another sports-related photo shoot, Becky Lynch paid tribute to rugby. Similar to professional wrestling, rugby is an extremely physical contact sport. We can take the opportunity to do a lot of “contact” words about Lynch right now, but we don’t want Seth Rollins to get jealous.

5 Altstadtstrasse

WallpaperUP

Before Lil Nas X entered the scene with his horse on “Old Town Road” and rode until he just couldn’t do it, Becky Lynch weighed a pair of cowgirl boots and made his way to the farm for this photo shoot. Now The Man has to do a remix with the country rapper.

4 Great Red Widow

via WWE

For those wondering why Becky Lynch is dressed here like Black Widow from the Marvel films, she’s actually dressed like another wrestler, Kane. Before Seth Rollins became jealous, the reason was platonic, as Lynch was part of a WWE photo shoot dedicated to The Big Red Machine’s 20th anniversary when it debuted in 1998.

3 Speaking of Kane

via WWE

This Kane photo shoot was more than just a tribute to a legendary wrestler. Becky Lynch is actually a good friend of the masked monster. In fact, during her run as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she and the Big Red Monster went through a media run and took this photo outside of the BBC Studios.

2 Becky on the beach

via Pinterest

AEW may have received the rights to WCW’s name “Bash at the Beach”, but we are pleased that WWE continues to have exclusive rights to Becky at the Beach. Okay, maybe that wouldn’t work as a pay-per-view name, but hey, at least your photo shoot on the beach for the company’s website looks great. That’s all that counts.

1 A happy man

via si.com

Look at this. Two lovebirds in love. Two of the greatest wrestlers in their profession today. Just hang out on the red carpet for one of the most applauded mainstream awards on TV. Let’s not even start their ESPY appearance.

RELATED: 17 Photos of Becky Lynch’s Past Seth Rollins doesn’t want us to see them

RELATED: 20 Photos of Becky Lynch Before She Became the Man (That Will Drive Seth Crazy)

Next

The Undertaker and 18 other WWE stars who are about to start their careers

