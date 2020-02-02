20 photos of Jimmy Fallon that are changing the way we see today’s show star

If laughter is really the best medicine, Jimmy Fallon is the best doctor in the world. He cheers people up by sharing his wit and brilliance every night. The Tonight Show was born on September 19, 1974 in Brooklyn, New York, and showed a phenomenal sense of humor from an early age. At school he started doing stand-up comedy. He later gave up academics to pursue a comedy career.

He started to make a name for himself in the comedy world when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. He was definitely in the spotlight. His next major project was the moderation of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, which started in 2009. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is the milestone in his career. This show debuted in 2014.

The 20 photos below show how he grew from a funny student to one of the highest paid talk show hosts today. He has an estimated net worth of $ 45 million and a huge following:

20 David Letterman is most likely to replace

via Pinterest

This comedian host actor-writer producer was a big fan of a fun and famous talk show host named David Letterman. In his year 8 yearbook, his photo had an interesting headline that read, “Most likely to replace David Letterman.” His classmates had this caption.

Fallon has proven itself in school comedy competitions and was expected to do show business.

Inherit 19 talents from his father

about height weight

Fallon inherited his musical talent from his father James Fallon, who sang in doo-wop groups on street corners when he was young. The aspiring young comedian also listened to The Dr, Demento Show on the radio to learn about music and improve his own comedic skills.

Jimmy Fallon started playing guitar at the age of 13. After learning it, he took part in various music and comedy competitions at his school.

18 Inspiration from an idyllic life

via Pinterest

Fallon called his life as an “idyllic” child. His parents were overprotective of him and his sister and did not allow them to leave the house very often. Jimmy and his sister even had to ride bicycles in the back yard.

Since he was locked up, he watched a lot of TV. He developed a penchant for comedy programs and talk shows. This helped him plan his future.

17 Groomed to be a passionate comedian

about hi giggle

Jimmy Fallon had no mentor in this business. He cared for himself from childhood. He knew his talents and had a dream he really wanted to achieve. Shane Snow said in his book Smartcuts that Jimmy’s audition for Saturday Night Live impressed the show’s talent manager, Randi Seigel. Fallon was the most focused and passionate person Randi has ever met!

RELATED: 20 Rules of Jimmy Fallon’s Audience Members Must Follow

16 debut as an actor

about Cinema Blend

Jimmy Fallon made his film debut in 2000. He was cast in Almost Famous. He also starred in the films The Rutles 2, Anything Else, The Scheme, Taxi and Fever Pitch. Some of these films fell short of expectations at the box office.

He was later the voice actor in several films and appeared in Ted 2, Jurassic World and several other films. However, he never really made a name for himself.

15 dropout to make his dreams come true

about the FW

Jimmy Fallon attended a Roman Catholic school. He was an altar boy and wanted to be a priest. Finally, he studied computer science at college. He decided to switch to Communications, but left before his final semester. Despite his busy schedule, he played a stand-up comedy over the weekend. He was finally ready to focus on it as a career.

14 graduation in life

about St. Rose

The training that Jimmy gave up to establish himself as a professional comedian made a comeback in his life 14 years later. He returned to college for a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Saint Rose officials. He received experience points for his contributions to television and joined the courses at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center to graduate.

13 The infamous wedding proposal

via PopSugar

When Fallon found his soul mate Nancy Juvonen, he sat on one knee and suggested. He offered Nancy a beautiful ring that Neil Lane had designed. He was always the animator, apparently he “collapsed” in the eleventh hour and Nancy thought he had a stroke. He recovered and his astonished girlfriend agreed to spend the rest of her life with the funny man.

12 The ring tear

via TV Guide

The comedian had to take the time to not host because of an accident. He broke his finger because of an injury to the ring tear. A few weeks later, he again entertained his fans with microsurgery.

He said he had a revelation in the hospital – that he had to do his job well because people who suffer had to laugh!

11 The multifaceted talent

about hi giggle

The Tonight Show star makes every effort to entertain its audience. He shows a variety of talents in different areas while filming his show. Whether he plays, plays the guitar, sings, dances or makes impressions … he is good at everything. He leaves no stone unturned to ensure that the audience stays true to his show.

RELATED: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: So You Can Be in the Audience

10 Make the best out of social media with fans

via The Wrap

The superstar comedian and presenter sees social media as a means to connect with the audience. There he shares “Bissen” from The Tonight Show in order to reach a larger audience and deal directly with people who are watching his work. He has over 23 million YouTube subscribers and almost 27 million Twitter followers.

9 Donald Trump’s hair disheveled

About Vox

Fallon faced criticism when he asked Donald Trump (who was running for president) to “mess up his hair.” He got ‘The Donald’s’ permission. However, not everyone was a critic. In Howard Stern he found a supporter who said to him during his appearance on The Tonight Show: “Everyone was curious about what is going on in this bird’s nest, and you wanted to sit there and see.”

8 Manage his production company

about Fan Art

The super comedian has a producer wife! He also owns a universal TV production company, Holiday Road. The company produced a comedy series, Guys with Kids, and Holiday Road is currently working on three projects, including an as yet unnamed hipster project with multiple cameras at NBC and a drama called Bad Seeds at Fox.

7 Getting out of control

over page six

Horatio Sanz, Jimmy’s co-star on Saturday Night Live in 2014, revealed to Vulture that Jimmy Fallon was a highly functioning alcoholic. There were other stories from friends and former employees about Jimmy’s drinking. Sanz admitted that he was also a highly functional alcoholic.

Fallon suppressed these rumors, however, when he said that if he regularly consumed alcohol, he could not do everyday work.

6 The fight in the bar

via i1071

Celebrities have to live with interventions in their personal lives by people and paparazzi. Jimmy Fallon is no exception. A spy once reported that he was almost in a fight when he was partying with friends in the East Village. Another witness said Fallon fell on a broken bottle in the wild night and injured his hand.

RELATED: 20 Dodgy Things Everybody Wants to Ignore About Jimmy Fallon

5 Slow Jam The news with President Obama

via YouTube

The Tonight Show host has the honor of welcoming President Obama to his program. He also broadcast Slow Jamming The News with the President. This was an interesting and dynamic conversation that included topics such as the career of the President’s daughters, Hillary Clinton, and even what the President intended to do after he left office.

4 The awards in his bucket

about money

Fallon won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding creative achievements in interactive media in 2009, 2010 and 2015 and for outstanding guest actors in a comedy series in 2012 and 2014. He also won a Grammy Award for the best comedy album ( Blow Your Pants Off)) in 2013 and People’s Choice Awards in 2012-2015 and 2017. These are not even all the awards he has won!

3 Buy your dream home

via Business Insider

In 2011, the television star bought a house for $ 5.7 million in Sagaponack, NY. The house is 3,500 square feet with 6 bedrooms. The villa has a pool, a barn, guest houses and a garage with space for 4 cars.

He bought a luxury studio apartment in 2014 and paid more than $ 7 million. The studio was next to the 4 bedroom apartment he had previously bought in Gramercy Park East.

2 Disneyland: The happiest place in the world

via Today Show

The comedy star spent the New Year with his wife and two daughters Winnie and Frances in Disneyland. He posted a family photo on Instagram and called it “the happiest place in the world”. You could see him sitting in a rotating teacup and flaunting an excited grin.

In the post, he thanked the silhouette artists of the park for sketching the portraits of his daughters.

1 The best-selling author

about Full In Bloom

The Emmy and Grammy award winner struggled to ensure that his daughter’s first word was “Dada”. He wrote his thoughts in a hilarious masterpiece of a book entitled “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada”.

The next in line was: Everything is mom. Needless to say, both books were super fun and best-selling books. Other publications that added feathers to his cap were thank you letters, snowball fight, and I hate this place.

NEXT: 15 fun facts behind the scenes of “Survivor”

Next

20 photos of Maisie Williams’ development since season 1 of Game Of Thrones



About the author

| Hardcore Entrepreneur | Film fan | Blogger | Creative Writer | Bookworm | Relentless marketer | Founder of A Rebel’s Diary | Co-founder of FilmSpeak |

More about Arunima Basu