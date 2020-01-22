20 photos of Mackenzie Standifer’s metamorphosis

Mackenzie Standifer is a mystery. Anyone who sees themselves as savvy in the world of Teen Mom, 16 and Pregnant or Teen Mom OG should recognize their name. Her caring manner, outspoken personality, and patient spirit have touched us all throughout her time on reality television. But where is she now? And where exactly did it come from?

Similar to the Kardashians, Standifer rose from nowhere. We thought that a retrospective was appropriate, which is why we have described her fashion in recent years. Mackenzie Standifer raises the bar in all aspects of motherhood.

Let’s look at where it started to bloom (and where it naturally fell a bit flat).

20 We all remember this Mackenzie

Mackenzie’s involvement in Teen Mom OG was a little dark. In Touch Weekly tells us that she showed up in season two after she was attracted to Ryan Edwards. However, she was not out of the blue since she already had a son. Does this still give her teenage mother status or was she just a supporting character?

19 The teen mom superstar

Given her fame, we have to call her a real teen mom OG. It fits the bill and family dynamics, as Ryan Edwards knows only too well. Pop culture tells us that she is patient with Ryan (and stands up for him). She is really one of her family’s tribes. You know, outside of Ryan, the other half of the partnership.

18 Or maybe just one of the most famous mothers

Although she may not be as famous as a mother as someone like Kourtney, Kylie or Kim, she is a great character from the series. From day one, we were all in awe of her ability to reconcile a relationship, a child, and everything else that went on in her life. Even if she is not a superstar mother, she is still a superstar person.

17 She certainly went through the wringer

However, she wasn’t quite the innocent and calm person we knew all along. Ryan Edwards has been through a few things, including addiction problems (which, as Mackenzie knows too well, can be easy stuff for people on the Internet). Pop culture tells us that they are not afraid to speak up – and get a little blatant – to stand up for Ryan.

16 But she seems to be coping with it

She always seemed too tough to be put down! From day one, when her hair was blonde and her clothes were mostly stretch pants and denim jackets, Mackenzie Standifer didn’t take a bull. She got along very well and we were impressed. No wonder their boys grow up to be such great children.

15 And hey, things have changed

No matter how hard Ryan’s fight got or how much Mackenzie had to fight, she stood by her husband. And things have certainly changed! OK Magazine describes some of the biggest changes she’s gone through recently, including a new family member (more on that later).

14 Mackenzie Standifer in particular

She has become too balanced and supple from blonde with a great personality, so Mackenzie Standifer is definitely no longer the girl she was. It has blossomed in recent years and it seems that Ryan Edward’s newly found stability is really affecting her. Or maybe their stability has been taken away from him?

13 Their general appearance has remained pretty similar

We don’t even talk about looks. Sure, her hair hasn’t changed much and her clothing styles are similar to what she had at the beginning, but something else has definitely changed. Their relationship grew stronger and Mackenzie adopted their image. There is also a big change that we cannot ignore …

12 But there were some drastic hair changes

Her hair! It is a mixture of pale blonde strands and soft honey curls. This ‘peek-a-boo’ brunette / balayage (bayalage is strands of hair; they are hand-painted so that the roots do not grow as well) is absolutely stunning.

Not to mention the fact that their cut and color now seem to change often. We personally think she looks good with any hair length, but this long style goes particularly well with her face shape and personal style.

11 as well as some major changes

She also had some changes in her body. We won’t comment on it directly, but we will say that it appears to be quite happy with its appearance. It shines! And not only that, her outfit decisions have become even bolder than before. Check out this funky one-piece!

10 Everyone saw this wild comparison, right?

Seriously, just scroll up a second and look at the Mackenzie to Mackenzie switch that started in the early 2000s. This photo is very different from the others on the list, just like the two above.

And the wildest part is that they are all the same person! She is definitely her, but these are very, very different looks.

9 Right – both look fit!

The other thing that has changed in Mackenzie Standifer’s life is her husband Ryan Edwards. We have already addressed his addiction problems, but we have not addressed any of his weight changes over the years. He didn’t just get fit … he got healthy … in more ways than one. It’s definitely worth talking about your mental improvements.

8 She looks so good

All in all, she looks so good, even after having another baby! Her style is the bomb and her hair looks prettier than anything we could ever achieve. The wild part is that this is without the hair and makeup touches that happen on TV! Remember this woman has a reality TV star background.

7 And she is super happy

If you’re not happy, it’s time to reevaluate your work with your life. Mackenzie has shown us that this is true; It has inspired us to make our own changes. At the end of the day, your smile is the most important thing. Mackenzie Standifer definitely knows that and she has a happy smile even when she is pregnant!

6 Not to mention your extended family!

Mackenzie Standifer has found a solid family unit between her child from their previous relationship and the brood they founded with Ryan. It won’t keep spreading (especially since she looks so slim lately), but it’s certainly gotten bigger in recent years. And just look at those sweeties! It is definitely worth it.

5 Motherhood was very nice to her

While some of the teen moms got a bit out of hand in terms of motherhood, Mackenzie Standifer did well. With three beautiful children, a strong relationship and this newly discovered glow, motherhood was obviously extremely kind to her. She always seems to be in a good mood and we can’t help but feel like she’s got a little more shine in her eyes.

4 All in all, she really grew up

We will admit: we are not sure how old she was when she had her first child. We know she was pretty young when she and Ryan Edwards got together, and her oldest child is quite a bit older than her youngest.

Regardless of the age difference between their children, it’s important to acknowledge that Mackenzie grew up well too.

3 And we enjoyed seeing Ryan change

Mackenzie wouldn’t be as iconic as she would be without Ryan at her side. Not that it’s not amazing on its own. It’s just the fact that he’s also gone through a lot of changes, very public ones. Ryan has been in sight for a while between his addiction, rehab and weight loss.

2 Great job, Mackenzie Standifer

Despite everything, she really did it and came out more radiant than most of us think. Not only that … we are also very proud of the fact that it has become even more breathtaking with age. While some people age poorly, Mackenzie Standifer maintains her youthful vibrations into adulthood.

1 We are so proud!

And hey, it’s not just the looks that make us proud. She also has a great personality and a kind heart. Both are reasons to support Mackenzie Standifer as one of the OG teen moms. All in all, we have to say that she is one of the good guys. We are so happy that we were able to see their growth!

