20 photos of Maisie Williams’ development since season 1 of Game Of Thrones

During her time at Game of Thrones, the character of Maisie Williams, Arya Stark, was like everyone’s super cool little sister. Her independence and her attitude of not taking prisoners made her a fan favorite and quickly put her in the spotlight at just 14 years of age.

We thought she was young forever. This is why the world was so shocked when – SPOILER ALERT – Gendry deflowered her, and we’re still going through mixed feelings about it. Both Maisie and her character have undergone quite a change over the years.

While the series ran for almost a decade, we could see the youngest member of the Stark family growing up on the screen in front of our eyes as Maisie began to develop her own unique feeling for herself and her style in the background.

From blue to pink hair, simple dresses to quirky dresses, Maisie’s transformation is certainly interesting. Below are 20 photos of Maisie Williams’ evolution since the first season of Game of Thrones.

20 baby Maisie

With a series that ran as long as Game of Thrones, it is sometimes difficult to remember what the characters looked like when they started shooting. A look back at season one shows that everyone is still fresh and baby-faced, the most delightful is Maisie. She posted this picture on Instagram and remembers the first day of shooting.

19 BFFs from the start

We are sure that you have already seen some pictures and videos that show the amazingly adorable friendship between Castmates, Maisie and Sophie. Although their sisterly bond on the screen was shaky at times, they show that they have made a bond that will last a lifetime. We can’t believe how young you look in this 2011 setback.

18 A novice on the red carpet

It is amazing how young some stars were when they first appeared in public. Most 14-year-olds deal with simpler things, like their first relationship or what they’re going to wear to school dance, while Maisie Williams chose her first red carpet outfits.

17 Tires for your age

Here Maisie dressed less modestly and conservatively. With increasing experience with the red carpet, she became a little more daring. In the picture above, she participates in the start of the first season of GoT on DVD while wearing a short and strapless dress with a daring pair of high-heeled sandals.

Goodbye, “Baby Maisie”!

16 A Longer ‘Do (and Dress)

Maisie’s sense of hair and fashion grew in 2013.

She looked adorable with a few longer curls and a purple shimmering dress when she attended Game of Thrones’ “The Exhibition” in New York City. This was in 2013. It certainly wasn’t long before she started looking like the young lady!

15 Getting started with your style

Today’s Maisie Williams is known for having a pretty bizarre style, but we honestly wouldn’t see it any other way. In 2014 she started playing around with her fashion and developing her own cool sense of style. It gives an otherwise simple and chic outfit an edgy touch by fitting it with a rear hat.

14 One step higher

Maisie made her crazy hat outfit look like a breeze when she showed up at the British Academy Film Awards with that daring number. She looks like the ultimate cool girl who exudes confidence in this all-black ensemble. She also started experimenting with a different makeup look by applying some black makeup under her eyes.

13 shows her chic side

While Maisie Williams makes it clear that she’s not afraid to show the edgier side of her style, she also has a few chic and nifty looks up her sleeve that we’re big fans of. Here she looks absolutely stunning in a blue and gold two-piece floral dress with matching golden high heels.

12 She grew up (very) quickly

Maisie Williams suddenly looked very grown up, didn’t she?

This photo of her, taken while attending the 67th Annual Emmy Awards in 2015, just screams elegance. Maisie wears a super cute but mature pink dress and a few fluffy heels and proves that she definitely grew up too quickly.

11 A fashion icon at the age of 18

Maisie Williams is definitely not someone who conforms to the norms of anything, much like her character Arya Stark.

She rocked the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London while wearing a dark blue suit. She stood out (in a good way) from the robed fellow visitors. We are definitely super fans of this look.

10 Don’t be afraid of accessories

Here she does what she does best by fitting an otherwise simple outfit with a handbag in the shape of a red car.

In addition, Maisie Carrie Underwood could run a run for her money in the world’s best looking leg department. Her long, taut limbs look incredible here.

9 cute and quirky

2016 was the year when Maisie Williams decided not to apologize – she started coloring her brown hair turquoise. She looks as cute as a button in this picture and balances the wildness of her hair color with an adorable pink outfit. We would honestly hang out with his girlfriend every day … she just seems the coolest.

8 A flower dream

Maisie decided to use brown hair again in 2016, but added a few fringes to keep hair development going. We won’t lie, we are definitely here for Maisie and Pony.

She looks super cute in a black dress with light flower details and a light green eyeshadow that gives the look its own note.

7 Pure elegance

The transformation of Maisie Williams has been incredible so far. From a short-haired, clumsy, youthful girl, Maisie grew up to be such a beautiful young woman.

Her beauty development wasn’t really shown on the screen during Game of Thrones (I mean, she was dirty most of the time), but I think that shows how great she is as an actor!

6 A ray of sunshine

We just can’t stop looking at this picture of Maisie Williams … her red carpet has come this far.

Despite the simplicity of the look, Maisie looks gorgeous in her yellow dress at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. She definitely made the list of the best dressed men that night (and yellow is definitely her color).

5 Queen Maisie

Though she didn’t land on the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones finale, Maisie gives us a glimpse of what she would look like in this stunning picture of her as a queen. To be honest, Arya would definitely have made a great (and gorgeous) queen, but that just wasn’t her style.

4 Pretty in pink

Maisie Williams’ hair development didn’t stop in 2016 when she refreshed her look with some pink color and her beloved bangs two years later. We love that this outfit perfectly embodies her fashion sense, so A ++ for her stylists. Where can we get one of those great green leather jackets?

3 With your beau

Maisie Williams went public with her boyfriend Reuben Selby early last year.

You know he’s a guardian when he wears matching outfits, including that he turns his hair pink. This was not the only time that the couple went the right way. They visited Paris Fashion Week to coordinate the outfits up to the make-up. Well, that’s #relation goals.

2 All grown up

How can this girl pull so many different hair colors with ease? We’re starting to get a little jealous here.

Maisie Williams looks too cool for her in school in this punky picture, rocks some freshly blinded hair and looks comfortable, but still stylish in an oversized, green-colored sweatshirt.

1 It is a force to be reckoned with

It wasn’t long before Maisie Williams became a household name, and with her talent, she clearly has a long and successful career ahead of her. Her transformation over the years is definitely impressive and we are excited to see what her future holds (like more of these stunning red carpets because we simply cannot get enough).

