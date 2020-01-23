20 photos of Millie Bobby Brown’s development since season 1 of Stranger Things

A certain Netflix series seemed to take the world by storm one day. When the first season of Stranger Things hit Netflix in 2016, the world was excited about a throwback series about a group of friends fighting the supernatural in the mid-80s. Of course we loved all the characters: Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Marazzo) and the rest of the cast.

The only character that caught our attention was Eleven, played by the young Millie Bobby Brown. Eleven is a young girl with supernatural abilities that is mainly about her telekinesis, which makes her different from her friends. She is the strongest of them all and the girl she plays is just as fascinating.

Here are 20 stunning photos of Millie’s development in the first three seasons of the hit show.

20 Introduce eleven to the world

When we first saw Eleven, she was a scared little girl with incredible powers, and we were instantly captured by this young actress who portrayed her. What a lot of people don’t know is that Millie Bobby Brown is not an American (Eleven is). She was born in Spain but grew up in Bournemouth, Dorset in the UK.

19 One of your first red carpets

From day one, Millie was destined to be a star, and her parents knew it. When she was only 8 years old, her family moved from the UK to Orlando, Florida. Apparently they moved from the UK to the States all the time, depending on the roles Millie would play in her new career.

18 Just a happy girl in Hollywood

Perhaps you recognized Millie when you first saw her since she saw some small but powerful parts of hit shows like Once Upon A Time in Wonderland (which was a spin off of ABC’s once upon a time fantasy show) Grey’s Anatomy and modern family. But unfortunately she was always used for larger roles.

17 Learn Hollywood Glamor Poses Early

At such a young age, Millie was very worried about supporting her own family, who had spent everything to move from Orlando to Los Angeles. They were broke and Millie was always used for bigger roles. “It was very difficult,” she said. “There were many tears along the way.”

16 Make your way through fashion

Before she was the Instagram fashion star she is now, the situation was so tense that her family Millie’s manager Melanie Greene had to ask for financial support. “My older sister left,” said Millie of the situation. “She didn’t want to do it anymore (the States). It was tears, tears, tears. We went through difficult times.”

15 A young Audrey Hepburn in the making?

Now that all these difficult times are behind her thanks to her overwhelming fame, Millie is not only Netflix’s little darling, she is also a social media queen with 31.7 million followers on her Instagram alone. Through the social media site, we’ve seen her evolve into a fashion fanatic whose style resembles Audrey Hepburn.

14 punk rock chic

Like most teenagers, Millie hasn’t set a particular tone about her style, so her room is bold and free when it comes to that. From the photos she posts on her Instagram, she clearly has taste and knows where to look. She can go from Audrey Hepburn to punk rock chic the next day.

13 fooling around

Millie has to be very happy these days. So when she fumbles on the red carpet, it’s wonderful to watch. When she went to the Stranger Things audition, things looked up. “My feelings were so rough, I knocked it out of the park,” she said. She was on her way to Atlanta to shoot season one.

12 Always just a normal child

Despite global fame at such a young age, Millie is just a normal teenager. She lives on social media and loves hanging out and playing with her friends, most of whom happen to be her co-stars on the set of Stranger Things. Already in 2019 she made her feature film debut with the film Godzilla and caused a sensation on the big screen.

11 Your serious “El” expression

W Magazine

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, you know that Eleven had a lot of problems for such a young child. She was torn away by her mother at a young age, experimented, has powers that she is still trying to alleviate, throughout her life as a teenager. When she’s finally happy, it is usually torn away in some form.

10 fun times with Drake

Instagram

A few years ago, Drake and Millie had met and hung around at one of his concerts and even taken this cute picture of them as if they were eleven. They also text back and forth, which triggered a few alarms for most people, although it is innocent enough: she only says that she asks him for advice.

9 Posing It Up For The Gram

Instagram

Drake is not the only one. Another Instagram influencer and mega superstar drew Millie’s attention: Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman at Breaking Bad. After meeting her, he was overwhelmed by her intelligence and presence. “Maybe that’s why she’s such an exceptional actor,” he said. “She somehow understands human experience as if she had lived it for a thousand years.”

8 hippie glasses are in

Instagram

Millie has always been interested in fashion and everything that surrounds her. So many different fashion magazines like Teen Vogue, Elle and Vogue have been looking after them for a long time and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. AND SHE IS ONLY 15, so we will spend many more years seeing her eye for fashion.

7 dreams of starry, magical things

Teen Vogue

Two years ago, the then 14-year-old, who once struggled to make ends meet with her family, was one of Time’s 100 most influential people (and it was Aaron Paul who wrote her play for the magazine). No doubt that the future holds so much more for his young woman than strangers, and we can’t wait to see it.

6 First loved ones are hard

Instagram

We found on Instagram that the rumors were true: Millie had her first boyfriend (in real life – we don’t count Eleven and Mike as Stranger Things, although we really want that), singer Jacob Sartorius. The two had sent nice little messages on Valentine’s Day 2018, but they split up in June of the same year.

5 But best friendships are simple

Instagram

Do you know what is not unbreakable? The friendships on the set of Stranger Things. From the start, the child actors published pictures of them joking on each other’s Instagram accounts and introduced as new characters (like Max, who is played by Sadie Sink, see the picture above). They are all very close and that shows it.

4 Growing up in the spotlight

Getty

Millie seems quite comfortable to be in the spotlight, even though she often receives unwanted attention. “It’s just about developing, and that’s what I love about being young,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar. “I love learning new things about myself.” And we love being on the trip and watching her become a talented young woman.

3 look at the world!

Instagram

So many of us went through it when we reached a certain age: the excitement of getting our driver’s license and the nervousness we felt when we actually had to take the test. And in April of last year, Eleven joined the riders! She went to get her learner’s permission and joked that the drivers had to take care of her.

2 pretty in pink

Getty

Her red carpet look has fully developed with age, but she still finds it difficult. “It is always difficult to dress for an event on the red carpet because a lot of people have an opinion and you unfortunately say that you don’t hear it, but you actually have to,” she said. She’s still learning, but she always looks great.

1 Almost all of them grew up on their last SAG appearance

Getty

For some strange reason, Millie’s view of the 2020 SAG prices was criticized for being too grown up for a 15-year-old. But we find that the white Louis Vuitton suit combined with Cartier diamond jewelry was exceptional. She took it off wonderfully and just dazzled on the red carpet. All haters can get out because they don’t care.

