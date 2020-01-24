20 photos of the cars in Cristiano Ronaldo’s large collection

What kind of car collection will you get to score 300 goals in just 286 soccer games? Or how about if you could win any individual and team honor that is possible not only in one but in two clubs? For the legendary soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, this means that two dozen luxury vehicles drool in his garage. Not bad prey considering his long list of achievements.

As one of the richest athletes in the world, the 34-year-old Portuguese has a car collection that most of us only dream of. Ronaldo has made millions as a superstar striker, but has also raised an impressive amount of money from his support, including a lifetime contract with Nike.

Check out these photos of Ronaldo and his enviable rides, from exotic sports cars to European classics.

20 Lamborghini Aventador

This matt black Lamborghini Aventador with the scissor doors of the Pro series is almost as eye-catching as Ronaldo’s power (the Internet was flooded with memes after he shared this photo online).

This bull was bought in 2016 when Ronaldo was still at Real Madrid. It is equipped with a naturally aspirated V12 engine that generates 690 hp and 508 lb / ft of torque.

19 Ferrari 599 GTO

Most people dream of owning a single Ferrari in their life. Ronaldo has three. It’s not too bad if you make almost six-figure amounts a week. As one of the highest paid athletes in the world, Ronaldo earns $ 85,000 a week from his game contract, plus bonuses and sponsorship dollars. And it shows no signs of stopping.

18 Ferrari F12 TDF

This limited Tour de France model is Ferrari’s farewell letter to his beloved F12. The modified version of the sports car is equipped with a 6.3 liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 769 hp (the original value is 730).

To be eligible to purchase this exclusive model, you had to own other Ferraris. The TDF pays homage to the Tour de France, where Ferrari dominated in the 1950s and 1960s.

17 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

This red stunner was one of Ronaldo’s earlier Ferraris. It was destroyed in a crash in 2009 when he played in Manchester. The accident happened in a tunnel near Manchester Airport, and although Ronaldo wasn’t injured in the crash, the front end of his beloved Fiorano was.

16 Bugatti Veyron

Ronaldo is one of the most popular social media celebrities, with over 198 million followers on Instagram alone. And as a self-proclaimed gasoline head, you will find numerous photos of Juventus’ star on which his vehicles can be seen. The fans were particularly enthusiastic about this recording, in which his elegant Bugatti Veyron can be seen.

15 McLaren Senna

The five-time FIFA player of the year also owns a McLaren Senna. This sports car was named after the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, who drove for McLaren in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Only 500 Sennas were made and Ronaldo was one of the first buyers.

14 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Perhaps the ultimate status symbol for the rich and famous. Rolls-Royce has long been a brand that celebrities tend to. It seems that Ronaldo is no different. Of course Ronaldo posted a photo of this white Rolls-Royce Ghost with the title “Work done” on his Twitter account. Boss move.

13 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé

Many celebrities prefer to be accompanied in their Rolls-Royce. Ronaldo is different. He has been seen driving this black Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé himself, which only confirms his love for automobiles. The Phantom Drophead Coupé is similar in style to the Ghost, but is somewhat unique under the hood.

12 Maserati GranCabrio

Ronaldo’s extensive vehicle collection also includes a black Maserati GranCabrio convertible. Maseratis have been built with a Ferrari engine since 2002 (Maserati’s own Fiat transferred control of the brand in the 1990s). It’s no surprise that Ronaldo added this car to his collection because of his love for Ferrari.

11 Aston Martin DB9

Ronaldo has owned this Aston Martin DB9 since his time in Manchester. Could it be the British influence of the Red Devils that made him buy this typically British sports car? The 6.0-liter V12 engine of the DB9 develops 540 hp. If there is a common denominator in his collection, Ronaldo likes his performance vehicles.

10 Bentley Continental GT

This sapphire blue Bentley convertible was bought by Ronaldo in 2008 and covered with magnolia leather. It was the fastest and most expensive version of the car when it was bought by Ronaldo, but has been sold since then. Ronaldo can really get any car he wants if he can let go of a Bentley like this.

9 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

This SUV bought in 2007 is beautifully finished inside and out. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo has a 4.8-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers, 500 hp and a torque of 516 lb / ft. It may not be the most exotic car in its fleet, but it is a powerful SUV that Ronaldo’s need for speed satisfied.

8 Porsche 911 Carrera

This German sports car has an engine powerful enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of 205 mph. Ronaldo bought this Porsche a few days later after being named best football player in the world by longtime rival Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or 2015. Coincidence?

7 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé

Ronaldo bought this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé at the end of 2016. It is unclear which cars Ronaldo moved from Spain to Italy as part of his Real Madrid-Juventus trade. Photo after the trade.

6 Mercedes Benz C-Class sports coupe

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. It seems that Ronaldo has some luxury car brands for everyday use, including Mercedes. It was shown in both black and white Mercedes Benz C-Class sports coupes. A stylish basic set of a vehicle that doesn’t require you to break the bank to appreciate it.

5 Bugatti Chiron

Ronaldo also posted photos of his Bugatti Chiron, which he bought in 2017. There is even a video showing his son driving the shotgun. Ronaldo’s predilection for Bugatti is no surprise. After all, his lifestyle brand CR7 has made several promos for the French automaker.

4 Audi RS7

When Ronaldo played at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2008, he could choose a new Audi of his choice every season. As one of the club’s main sponsors, Audi presented Real Madrid players with a brand new model of their car every year. This was Ronaldo’s 2017 selection: this RS7 Sportback Performance, which is painted in panther black.

3 Audi R8

Ronaldo holds it in the Audi family and also owned an R8. He had probably also received this from Audi during his time at Real Madrid. Audi released this version of the R8 in 2009 with a 5.2-liter V10 engine (borrowed from Lamborghini). The all-wheel drive sports coupe accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 196 miles per hour.

2 Range Rover Sport

With the fast sports cars on this list, it’s no surprise that Ronaldo values ​​a vehicle with power. Regarding a medium-sized luxury SUV, Ronaldo selected the fastest vehicle from the Range Rover range. As with his other vehicles, the performance is striking here.

1 BMW M6

Before Ronaldo was the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, he bought this BMW M6. It was one of his first car purchases made over a decade ago in 2006. And although there is no way to know exactly how many vehicles Ronaldo currently owns or how many new ones he may have picked up, we can all look forward to seeing his social media for more new sports cars and engine head-catchers.

