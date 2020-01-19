20 photos that change our view of Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is a radio host, television host and producer in one. He is a multi-faceted American celebrity who is also an entrepreneur at heart! From cooking to reality TV, from red carpet events to radio shows – he has tried various things and has become very popular everywhere!

Seacrest was born on December 24, 1974 in Dunwoody (a suburb of Atlanta) and, in addition to some Irish roots, has mainly German and Swiss ancestors. It is also interesting that his estimated net worth as of 2018 is around $ 410 million, making him one of the richest and most successful television hosts in the world.

He is best known for hosting American Idol, American Top 40 and iHeartMedia’s KIIS-FM morning show On Air with Ryan Seacrest and has never been afraid to try something new! No wonder there are countless facts, facts and anecdotes about his life … some of them will surprise his fans!

20 Ryan Seacrest was faced with weight problems as a child

Although most people don’t know this, Ryan Seacrest suffered from weight problems in his childhood. He confessed that when he was a child he was concerned about his chubbiness when it came to taking off his shirt before jumping into the pool to swim. He also admits that he never wants to go back to this phase … that’s his biggest motivation to stay fit.

19 childhood dream

As a child, Ryan Seacrest wanted to be like the character Frank Poncherello from the CHiPs TV show. This character was played by Erik Estrada. According to a Washington Post statement, he was very keen to be on the California freeway patrol. When he started living there, he felt that monitoring the highways was not for him.

18 A star from the start

For the first time he came into the limelight as King Winter in a school musical. He was in fourth grade at the time and sang during his performance! What’s even funnier is that he forgot his lines!

His mother reportedly mentioned to the media that he was more interested in his little microphone that he used to “show” in her house than he was interested in G.I. Play Joe action figures.

17 Beginning of his career

His career started when he did an internship at the WSTR radio station in Atlanta. After all, he got shift shifts over the weekend. His professional career began in 1993 with an appearance at ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge, followed by other children’s shows such as Gladiators, Wild Animal Games and Click.

16 The big break

Ryan Seacrest became part of the big league when he took on the role of host on American Idol, the hugely popular music competition show, and its offshoot American Juniors.

Unknown to many, he was originally interviewed to be a judge for Idol, but Simon Cowell felt that he would be better as a host. He got the hosting job just two days before the show started producing and won many hearts as a host.

15 The officially beautiful

Seacrest was voted one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in People magazine in 2003. It was beautiful and it became official too!

14 The Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Seacrest was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005. His Fox TV colleagues and American Idol judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell were present at the ceremony. The year was even happier for him when he launched the R line, a clothing line for men and women that contained his signature T-shirts.

13 His love of women

Ryan had a short connection with the famous actress Teri Hatcher in 2006 and had previously been with Bar Candy owner Erica Lancellotti for a year. Between 2008 and 2009 he is said to have been with Jasmine Waltz after they traveled to Paris together.

From 2010 to 2013 he was also romantically connected to Julianne Hough. After their separation, he began dating Dominique Piek.

Bitten twice shyly

This phrase literally applies to Seacrest. He was bitten by a small shark on July 28, 2008 while on vacation in Mexico. Only when he got out of the water did he find a real shark tooth that had penetrated into it. Although the attack was far from fatal, it shook him deeply!

11 His inspiration and his role model

For Ryan Seacrest, Dick Clark is his greatest source of inspiration. He had the opportunity to fulfill his life’s dream when he started working with his icon on his annual New Years Eve special, Dick Clark’s New Years Eve Rockin ‘Eve, in 2005. After the death of the outstanding television personality, Seacrest moved to honor Dick Clark in his next episode entitled “American Idol”.

10 The entrepreneur Seacrest

Seacrest is known as an exceptional entrepreneur and can refer to several companies. Seacrest is a famous name in the television and entertainment industry. Seacrest is a co-owner of the successful Katana sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, which offers Japanese cuisine and country-style sushi, as well as decor inspired by science fiction.

9 The famous Ryan Seacrest productions

Ryan Seacrest Productions has helped Kim Kardashian and her family become internationally known for their show Keeping With The Kardashians and spin-offs like Kourtney & Kim Take New York and Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. “

One of the recent successes for the production company is the brand new series Insatiable with Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano. The company also produced NBC’s Jennifer Lopez drama Shades of Blue.

8 The other side of Seacrest

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation was launched in 2010 and focuses on the idea that children need to be kept in hospital. They need moments of happiness in such difficult times, and the foundation’s first initiative was to set up studios in children’s hospitals so that patients could explore the exciting worlds of radio, television and new media.

Seacrest Studios have attracted several high-profile guest artists, including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears.

7 The midnight kiss with Miley Cyrus

In 2014, Ryan Seacrest came on stage with Miley on New Year’s Eve when the ball fell. At that time, they shared a midnight kiss that shocked many people, especially since Cyrus was always viewed as a wild child, while Seacrest always managed to spread a good mood.

6 The industrious bee

Ryan Seacrest is one of the busiest people in the world. For a long time he was considered one of the hardest working men in show business.

In an interview with GQ, he said he had three radio shows, American Idol, red carpets for E !, the production company that hosted New Year’s Eve and managed the clothing line. and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation!

5 He never said “I do”

Ironically, he was never married, though he was in the news because of his relationships with beautiful women. He is currently spending time with his girlfriend Shayna Taylor, with whom he has been dating for several years. They went through a breakup but recovered from it and became happy again. They even bought an apartment in New York together.

4 Ryan Seacrest has an Emmy Award

Ryan Seacrest worked with world famous chef Jamie Oliver to help him produce Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, a television series in which Oliver helped residents of different American cities live healthier lives. Eventually, Seacrest won an Emmy Award for his contributions to the show.

3 The long stay with the radio

Ryan Seacrest started as a presenter on the 98.7FM radio station in Los Angeles. He has been named the host of the famous American Top 40 radio show. In 2004, he switched to On.7 With Ryan Seacrest for 102.7 KIIS in Los Angeles when he took over Rick Dees.

2 The pro millennial

While many people believe it is impossible to understand millennials, Seacrest praises them. He has been reported to be of the opinion that millennials are far too stereotyped, and said that they manage to outdo stereotypes through their preferences and behavior.

He added that marketers should try to create content and experiences that appeal to the millennial audience.

1 The perfect answer for all emails

According to Ryan Seacrest, most people like to hear two answers: “Yes” and “I understand”. This is exactly what he uses to reply to his emails because he believes that life is okay if you use these clear answers.

