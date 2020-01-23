20 photos that change the way we see Jared Leto

Many know him as a wild card from Suicide Squad, but some have remembered him since the mid-1990s when he was a part of My So-Called Life. His name is Jared Leto and he’s still taking Hollywood and the music world by storm thanks to his intense acting skills and killer vocals. You can hear him sing when you listen to his band 30 Seconds to Mars.

So what about this actor / singer / songwriter we love so much? It could be the fact that he looks like he just got out of an “alternative” model agency, or the fact that his singing calms our hard rock souls.

In any case, it cannot be denied that he has a significant following – but that does not mean that he has no strange side either.

We searched the internet for our favorite photos (and the most unique) of Jared Leto. We wouldn’t mind staring at her all day, but we should probably talk about it too. Here’s a new look at the face behind the latest addition to the MCU.

20 He does casual just as well as everyone else

It’s a known fact that Leto doesn’t seem to have a fixed fashion style, so to speak. What he has is a lot of creativity and a wide range of inspirations from which he can draw. While we’ve seen him in pretty much everything, a “casual” look seems to be the fan favorite. Remember that his casual clothes are often very expensive designer items.

19 pink hair, never really interested

He had more hair colors than most people and some of them were out of the norm. His early old rock days were a time when he rocked almost everything, from jet black hair to bleached blonde curls and more. Somewhere along the way, this blonde look evolved into a bold, pastel pink look.

18 he gave us chills as a joker

Many weren’t sure about his role as Batman’s ultimate suicide squad nemesis, but if there was anything we were looking forward to in this film, it was Jared Leto as a joker. It was a different take on an icon, but compared to other actors, it brought with it a level of madness that we didn’t even expect.

17 This photo gives him an angelic look

It’s hard to believe that the same person who played such a dark role can take photos like this. Calling him angelic wouldn’t even get out of line, and Leto always had that on his side. With piercing blue eyes and a face that could break hearts, we are fully committed to that.

16 Enough eyeliner to warm our cold, dark hearts

Without Davey Havoks (AFI) Sing the Sorrow days, he could have been crowned “Eyeliner King of the World”. However, Leto came very close to the phase we all remember as ’emo’ … but it was really so much more than that.

His makeup matched his music and this music defined a generation.

15 His fashion is … unique

That doesn’t mean it’s bad … depending on who you ask. One thing we can say about his fashion choices is that they always look comfortable. If anything is refreshing, it is the fact that he doesn’t know what people think about him. His fans have shown more than their tireless dedication.

14 Doesn’t everyone need a copy of their own head?

Strange? Yes. Fascinating? Also yes. Leto has made a lifelong pact with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, which explains Jared’s bold, radiant and daring outfits at red carpet events. But the main thing … this is something that we cannot explain with a simple fashion fact.

13 Music is his ultimate passion, he is a different person on stage

Long-time fans have been dealing with Jared Leto for a long time before he was part of the DC universe. His band Thirty Seconds to Mars has been around for over a decade. They are still on tour and make music. Many of the band’s songs resonate more with the current time than they feel outdated. Music tells the truth about human feelings.

12 We almost couldn’t recognize this young Jared Leto

With these words, he wasn’t really unknown before picking up a guitar and standing in front of an audience. Leto also played on television shows before he was a major actor in Hollywood or a famous singer in an old rock band. He definitely had those youthful idol looks that young fans really appreciate.

11 … and this teenager Jared Leto

Here we see a teenage leto making the same unique fashion choices that likely made him adopt the Gucci design aesthetic. It looks like he was never the one to go with, and that’s what we love about him. He spoke to an entire generation and encouraged them to express themselves and love themselves.

10 Or even that blonde Jared Leto

We said it once and we will say it again; he can pull off any hairstyle without trying. While it’s subjective how a person with Jared’s blonde hair feels, there’s no question that he could probably shave his head and we would still love it.

Although this blonde look makes us appear more as a boy band member than as a future old rocker.

9 It’s either really creepy or really unusual

Or maybe really unique? Pushing the clichés aside to express yourself is something Leto is known for, especially while on tour. It is everyone’s guess how he comes out dressed, but the nice thing is that he doesn’t really care … and neither should we.

8 Gucci From head to toe, the singer / actor Thanks to the fashion designer

As we said earlier, it is definitely a lifelong love that Leto has for Gucci’s designs and her talented creative director Alessandro Michele. Jared has been seen many times in Gucci outfits made just for him.

Leto has no problem singing the fashion house’s praises on Twitter. It’s cool to see such an unexpected, brave collaboration.

7 Looking into the face of the latest MCU character

It warmed our dark, gothic, super villain-loving hearts when Leto was recently named star of an upcoming MCU film: Morbius. In this long-awaited comic-to-movie, no better actor could play the leading role than the villain who has become a villain. We are counting the days until the film premieres with excitement.

6 surprise! He has a brother

Shannon is his name and he’s as great as Jared Leto. Some may know his brother from thirty seconds to Mars, but he was definitely spotted with Leto and captured by photographers.

If nothing else, they are unmistakably similar; Apparently the fact that they are related would probably reveal!

5 A Pink Mohawk: Is there anything this man can’t do?

As if it wasn’t enough to be a beautiful person inside and out, he also had to show us serious jealousy. Pink and hot pink are not simple colors. Leto not only took on the bold look, but also designed it with a mohawk …

BRB, we’re going to buzz our heads now.

4 A look back at his earlier days at Screamo

The music videos (back when music videos were still a very popular way to listen to new songs) for Thirty Seconds to Mars were pretty epic. This is a still image from ‘From Yesterday’ shot on A Beautiful Lie. It premiered in 2005 – give it a try if you haven’t!

3 We are here every day for a blonde leto

An even better Jared Leto, but to be honest, it’s not really his hair that caught our attention … it’s the candy bracelets! I’m just having fun. Even platinum blonde and with a denim vest, he still looks like the “bad boy” of our dreams, and this definitely gives us a different, more edgy, futuristic atmosphere.

2 Aww, puppies! We cannot decide who is cuter

Everyone loves puppies, but what everyone should love is Jared Leto and puppies. Obviously he has a soft side (which you would never guess when listening to the music from Thirty Seconds to Mars) and a smile that is really real. It almost feels like we know him personally, but we suspect that this is exactly the type he is.

1 A fan lover is what we like to see

Leto talks about knowing him and is not afraid of his fans either. Many singers and actors shy away from the limelight and thus their most dedicated fans – but here we see that this is not the case. With a big smile and an even bigger heart, Jared Leto keeps his fans happy.

