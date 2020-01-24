20 pictures by Jennifer Lopez at 50 that prove that she looks as stunning as ever

There aren’t many things Jennifer Lopez can’t do. She can sing, dance and act … and although all of these things are very impressive, there is one thing that still amazes us … her ability not to age.

While her talents have brought her great fame (along with her famous butt), she is surely also known for her looks. She is one of the few celebrities who do not look a day older than when they started their career (without this apparently working).

It was a shock to many people that J.Lo turned 50 last July. Many people asked if maybe the big 50 was a typo in the headlines. The woman doesn’t look older than 25 a day and of course we want to find out how she does it.

Read on to see 20 stunning photos of J.Lo … and maybe learn a few tips how to look as good as the beautiful actress!

20 Still a fashion icon

about Celebmafia

As history has shown, Jennifer Lopez has always been a style icon and just because she is 50 does not mean that she will stop being sexy. In this glowing look, she looks incredible on the red carpet. She wears a short, long-sleeved outfit with sequins to show off her washboard abdominal muscles. We love the beautiful drawstring skirt.

19 Busting A Move

via Getty

Jennifer Lopez proves on her stage appearances that age is just a number. She can still break it out of the block like Jenny. She was photographed here during a rehearsal for one of her shows. She showed off her amazing figure (also known as her famous J.Lo loot). Do it, girl!

18 Your skin is flawless

via Getty

Although you think she would never want to take off her great makeup, J.Lo admits that it is a religious routine for skin care that her skin looks flawless! She told Hello that after every workout and glamorous session, she washes her face to keep her skin clean and healthy.

17 Snuggled with the hubs

via Instagram

J.Lo and A-Rod are a couple we never knew we needed. Sorry Marc Anthony … Alex just fits better. The two look adorable here, snuggled up to a cozy photo. This picture is especially great as Jennifer rocks a beautiful black dress and gives everyone a little look at her rock hard abs.

16 This woman doesn’t have a single mistake

about variety

How on earth is Jennifer Lopez 50 years old? There must be a mistake somewhere.

However, she admits that looking so good is not easy. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of worry about what she’s putting into her body. She told US Weekly that she eats a lot of green vegetables. That keeps them healthy on the inside and beautiful on the outside!

15 Stay cool

about GQ

Just because she’s 50 doesn’t mean Jennifer Lopez can’t still be the cool girl we all know and love. Here she looks gorgeous during a photo shoot for GQ and rocks some perfectly mixed hair with a simple black tank top and a leather jacket. It shows us all that she still hasn’t lost her edge.

14 Nobody makes a red carpet like J Lo

about the US magazine

There aren’t many words we have for this Jennifer Lopez photo, except … wow.

She caught all kinds of attention on the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala (including the man walking past her; he basically sums it all up). She was wearing a diamond-trimmed dress with a nice matching headgear.

13 Estimate how far it has come

via Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly an OG in the entertainment industry and has paved the way for many young entertainers. She snapped a photo in front of a small piece of a timeline showing her success. Jennifer definitely looked like a total boss in a custom jumpsuit.

12 Beauty in blue

via Getty

This image of J.Lo just screams elegance.

Whenever Jennifer steps onto the red carpet, this seems to be an icon (but nothing can beat her famous Versace moment of “green dress”, sorry). She looked just perfect at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 and wore a stunning blue-black dress with matching earrings and high heels.

11 She basically lives in the gym

via Instagram

As we mentioned earlier, it is not an easy task to look as good as J.Lo at 50. In addition to healthy eating, Jennifer also spends a lot of time in the gym and works on her fitness (A-Rods witness). In fact, she doesn’t have one but two personal trainers who hold her accountable. Now that’s devotion.

10 Your street style is impeccable

via Yahoo

No matter where she goes or what she does, Jennifer Lopez always seems to look good.

She looked like she’d run off the runway one day. She was wearing a super-cute but professional olive-green pants suit and matching high-heeled boots. This high ponytail too? Flawless.

9 I think we can all agree that she is a goddess

via Yahoo

Jennifer Lopez shone at the premiere of her latest film, Hustlers. She was wearing a stunning gold dress that showed her tight legs and was adorned with a cute riveted handbag that resembled a stack of cash.

She also showed a shorter, gorgeous hairstyle, which of course looked so great on her.

8 cute and cozy

via Instagram

How lucky is Alex Rodriguez to wake up next to this beauty every day?

Another focus in J.Lo’s routine that makes her look as good as she is sleep! She admitted to InStyle that one of the most important things that make her look as flawless as possible is the sleep she gets. It shoots at least eight hours. Okay, everyone, let’s hit the hay!

7 Looks like royalty

via Insatgram

Should we petition Jennifer Lopez to appear as the next Disney princess because she looks like an absolute queen in this picture?

She looked gorgeous in a white and gold dress and braided updo, complete with her own prince charming, Alex Rodriguez, who swept her away. How cute.

6 White hot

via quayaustrlia

As if J.Lo and A-Rod couldn’t get together better, they teamed up to create their own collection. Are you talking about a power couple? The couple partnered with Australian sunglasses brand Quay to create some great shades. And who could model them better than J.Lo himself? We take 10 pairs please.

5 Forever young indeed

via Instagram

Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she was forever young on vacation in St. Tropez last summer. She showed her chiseled body in a white swimsuit as she posed for a photo on a yacht. She even wore a pair of her famous hoops because there is never a bad time for hoops.

4 The Big Five Celebrate Oh

via shuttershock

While most 50th birthdays are rather reserved (mainly because people don’t really want to celebrate celebrating their 50th birthday), J Lo celebrated her 50th birthday with gold, rocked a few hoops, and celebrated in Miami. She looked as if she was 30 years old and shone in a gold strappy dress.

3 oh this little thing? It’s just my massive engagement ring.

via Instagram

We’re sure Jennifer Lopez took this sultry selfie to show off her huge Alex Rodriguez engagement ring, but we just can’t help but look at her beautiful face. While surpassing such a solid diamond is certainly not easy, J Lo does it with ease.

2 She can still rock the stage

via billboard

Performing a staggering performance on stage may not be easy at 50, but for someone who is in amazing shape, like Jennifer Lopez, it is obviously not a problem. She looked incredible when she performed at the iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina Festival in 2019.

You also think these bright stage lights would indicate any mistake, but apparently J.Lo doesn’t have one.

1 Your Glam Squad has the simplest job

via Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is so adorable that she can go out without a drop of makeup and still look totally stunning. But of course it’s still fun to fix everything. Your makeup team must have the easiest job in the world. They work on a beauty like J Lo, so they don’t really have much to cover up.

