20 pictures by Rob Lowe that prove that he doesn’t age

Rob Lowe is a well-known and award-winning actor who started at the age of 15. He became famous and became part of the Brat Pack, in which he appeared in some popular films from the 1980s.

Over the course of his career, he began to take roles in other TV shows, including a reality TV series. He also ventured into production and directing. Rob is a family man and has spoken on important global issues. All the time … he didn’t seem to age a bit!

While everyone has their own tastes when it comes to what makes a person attractive, we can all agree that Rob Lowe is a handsome man; those bright eyes, that megawatt smile, that strong jaw …

It’s all great and it hasn’t changed since he was in show business.

The 20 photos below wonderfully support this theory because they show him until recently (when he appeared on a new TV show). From then until now he has entertained fans and shocked the world … since he doesn’t seem to have aged at all.

20 Rob Lowe is a well-known star … who doesn’t age

It is clear that this picture was taken more than a few years ago, but when? Was it 40 years ago? Was it more like 25? Was it only five? It’s hard to say, because this man, Rob Lowe, doesn’t look much different today than in this pretty picture.

19 He started with “a new kind of family”

His first role was in A new kind of family, which ran on ABC from 1979 to 1980. Just add a few extra hairs to your head (since his hair was shagging at the time it was fashionable) and Rob Lowe could easily jump back in that moment!

18 And he’s a father himself

Rob Lowe is pictured here with his mother Barbara and brother Chad, who is also an actor. Due to the fact that his grandmother and great-grandmother had breast cancer and his mother had lost her life, Rob Lowe became the first male spokesman for the Lee National Denim Day fundraiser. This initiative raised funds for breast cancer research and education.

17 He married Sheryl Berkoff in 1991

Regarding his romantic life, Rob Lowe met Sheryl Berkoff on a blind date in 1983 and these two made a bond in 1991 … and have been together ever since! Stars are repeatedly reported to end their relationship, but this couple has stood the test of time.

16 You have two children together

Rob Lowe and his wife also have two sons together; Matthew Edward was born in 1993 and John Owen two years later. From this one photo, which shows the entire Lowe family, it becomes clear that these genes look good … what a wonderful group!

15 From his daily work …

As mentioned earlier, Rob Lowe has been in the spotlight for quite some time. A good example of his early and well-known work was his first film, The outsider, from 1983. He also appeared in The western wingfrom 1999 to 2003 (and 2006) and Salem’s Lot (from 2004).

14 … to its more modern parts …

Of course, he expanded his acting career and played the leading role in even more popular and successful things. There was Kill Kennedy in 2013. He was up The Orville in 2017. There was also his part in the popular comedy series, Parks and recreation, He was on this show from 2010 to 2015.

13 It is timeless

It remained timeless all the time. Seriously. His first show started in the late 1970s and it is the year 2020. During these decades, Mr. Rob Lowe was seen in various hits and also delighted the people with his never changing and fabulous looks.

12 Just look at those arms

Here is a picture of him with David Duchovny on the Californication show, in which he was involved from 2011 to 2014. There’s a lot to love about this show and this picture, but the main thing would be his arms. The outfit may not be his best, but it shows some of his best values!

11 Look at him in an eye patch

Another interesting look came from an Austin Powers when Rob Lowe starred in three Austin Powers strips: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The spy who scourged me and Austin Powers in gold member.

Even in an eye patch, this man looks really, really, really good.

10 Look at him playing the saxophone

And everyone, please, stop and watch Rob Lowe here. One of his greatest and greatest moments was in 1985 when he appeared as Billy Hicks in a movie called “St. Elmo’s Fire”. As you can see, his role was to have that shaggy hair again, wear a long earring and tank top, and play the saxophone.

9 He had some iconic moments

In just this one film, he worked with big names like Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham. He’s had even more iconic moments with even more iconic stars (while looking the same now as he did then).

8 And worked with some notable stars

Another notable role played by Sodapop Curtis in The outsiders in 1983. This film also featured some handsome guys like C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Tom Cruise. (Rob Lowe is second from the left, but that’s pretty obvious … since he looks the same!)

7 From his acting …

Yes, Rob Lowe has appeared in some very well-known TV shows and films over the years, such as Super Troops 2what is shown here. Whether he’s in a comedy, a Rome comedy, a drama, a thriller, or a horror (so much range!), He’s sure to keep his fans entertained in a great way.

6 … In his opinion fans cannot get enough

Of course, his looks help his popularity a bit … but his acting alone would have made him the big star he is today. It has more to offer than just looks.

He’s charismatic, he has a family, he does charity work, and he’s not bad to look at, not at all.

5 It can now be enjoyed on “911: Lone Star”

Luckily for now, people can see Rob Lowe on 9-1-1: Lone star, a new drama television show by Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that premiered on January 19, 2020.

In this spin-off from 9-1-1, Lowe plays a main character named Captain Owen Strand.

4 He plays the main role in this new show with Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Brian Michael Smith and Jon Foster also star in this new series. This further shows that Rob Lowe is always surrounded by other fabulous celebrities and never ages. He always looks young while playing in these different television series and films.

3 And he hasn’t aged a day

If our words are not convincing, look at this picture here: This picture was made by Rob Lowe a few years ago, but it could also have come from any time! His brat pack days, his famous TV roles, his current work … he looks extremely good in all of this!

2 Maybe that’s because of his role as a healthy park and recreational worker

Here’s a thought: Maybe Rob Lowe looks timeless because of his role in Parks & Leisure, He played Chris Traeger, who was very interested in health, wellness and nutrition. Maybe Lowe is like that in real life, which has resulted in his looks never changing year after year …

1 Whatever his secret, we love Rob Lowe

Whatever his secret is, one thing is certain: people really and truly love Rob Lowe. His films, his TV shows, his direction and production, his work for a good cause, his private life, his attractiveness …

Everything is just great and the world is very happy to have this timeless man!

