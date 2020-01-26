20 pictures of Cara Delevingne’s development over the years

Cara Delevingne became famous in her late teens when her modeling career began. She became a recognized face after walking the runway as an angel for Victoria’s Secret. While most models are known for their faces and bodies, Cara is known for her eyebrows … and for her playful antics on Instagram.

She is now a step back from modeling to focus on her acting career. She played as Margo in the adaptation of the John Green book Paper Towns. She played the sorceress / June Moone in the suicide squad. Of course we have to mention that she plays alongside Orlando Bloom on Carnival Row. We eagerly await the return of her character Vignette Stonemoss in the second season of the series. At least we can repeat Henry Cavill’s bathtub scene in The Witcher.

For years we have been watching how Cara grows up and grows as a person. She is committed to animals, LGBTQ rights and global warming. She is an experienced writer, singer and style icon.

It’s time to go back in time to see where her style started and how far it has come.

20 2012 Victoria’s Secret Angel

Before Cara was known for her eyebrows, she was one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret. This was during her first show in 2013. She ran the pink runway several times before restricting herself to modeling to focus on her acting career. It was a smart move. She can now eat vegan cheeseburgers. Not to mention that most modeling careers fade away by the age of 30.

19 2013 Leo Lion

This is a tattoo that is known around the world. When people see the little lion tattoo, they immediately know that it is Cara. She originally wanted a Leo symbol on her finger, but her tattoo artist Bang Bang suggested making the tattoo look more like jewelry. It would have been much easier to disguise a Leo symbol for modeling jobs. This realistic lion is cool, nervous and fits Cara’s personality.

18 2014 Chocolate brown braid

One of Cara’s favorite hairstyles on the red carpet is a loose braid. Depending on the outfit, a braid can be romantic or edgy. Here Cara had dyed her naturally blonde hair chocolate brown. If she had a bow and arrow, we would scream Katniss Everdeen.

17 2014 full of diamonds and stars

Some people believe that she got the diamond in honor of her friend Rihanna, who has a hit called “Diamonds”. This is possible because Cara got her lion tattoo when she was with Rihanna. She added the stars while in Brazil. The stars together form the constellation Südkreuz, which is the symbol of Brazil.

16 2014 Bacon …

Who doesn’t love bacon? There was a time when the Internet couldn’t get enough of bacon content. In an interview, Cara mentioned that she is trying to go vegan and that she may have to put “veggie” on the front of her “bacon” tattoo.

We don’t think she has to. Tattoos at the foot end never stay. The skin disappears too quickly. This tattoo has certainly faded by now.

15 2015 Loose Braid

Paper Towns was Cara’s first major role in a film. At this premiere of Paper Towns on the red carpet, she wanted to look like a movie star. With her romantic loose braid she reached her goal. Seriously, how much hair spray and how many hairpins do you need to keep a braid like this intact?

14 2015 coat of arms

Cara already has a “Made in Britain” tattoo on the bottom of her foot. She wanted another, more personal tribute to her home. This coat of arms has a small “D” at the bottom of the coat of arms for Delevingne. This tattoo will definitely last longer than your foot tattoo.

13 2015 fake tattoos for Met Gala

Everyone knows that the Paper Towns actress loves getting tattoos. Her team asked her to stop without success. Fortunately, Cara didn’t get a whole sleeve of tattoos on her arms and chest. These are temporary tattoos that she adapts to the theme of the Met Gala.

We love the use of tattoos as accessories. Without her, this outfit would not have been noticed on the carpet.

12 2016 tribal snake

Snake tattoos have become increasingly popular among women recently. While some choose butterflies to symbolize the transformation, other girls choose snakes. Cara said in an interview with The Sun: “In the end it says” wild “because I think I am, and it’s about reinvention, peeling old skin, new beginning, new life.”

11 2016 farewell braid

Source: Getty Images

One of the most popular hairstyles for the red carpet is loose waves or curls. Cara did hers differently by adding a tiny braid that ran along the top of her hair. It’s a little detail, but it highlighted it on the carpet. It’s also a great style to keep hair behind your ear.

10 2016 Heavenly Elephant

Cara has several animal tattoos, from lions to tigers to birds and snakes. This elephant tattoo is different from their other animals. While the others are more tribal and realistic, this elephant looks like a constellation on one side. Cara changed the situation when she visited Doctor Woo instead of the other famous tattoo artist Bang Bang.

9 2017 Platinum Bob

Source: Getty Images

We love the supermodel / actress with platinum blonde hair. With her dark eyebrows, her green eyes are particularly striking. The platinum is definitely difficult to maintain, but it’s worth it for them. It gives us Legolas’ supermodel mood. Will the next character she play be a platinum blonde queen?

8 2017 Shaved and Tatted

Cara had to shave her head for her film with Jaden Smith, which means “life in a year”. Other actresses who do this sometimes choose wigs or put sunscreen on their shiny heads and call it day.

Cara enjoyed having Harley Quinn-style diamonds painted on the back of her head. The bald head also highlights the tattoos on her neck. We forgot everything about her creepy eye tattoo.

7 2017 Met Gala Painted Silver

This is one of our favorite looks that Cara has ever done, and it’s our favorite Met Gala look in recent years. Cara and her team have shown that it is possible to have fun styling hair … even if there is no hair.

It inspired thousands of people around the world living with cancer. Many young cancer patients painted their heads with silver and added jewels, just like the supermodel.

6 2017 Icy Buzz Cut

Cara slowly grew out of her shaved head. Instead of going through the uncomfortable hair phase, Cara decided to dye her hair in a fun color. Your buzz cut doesn’t look embarrassing at all. It makes her look like a punk rocker. Cara is beautiful. She is a supermodel. This style proves that she can do anything.

5 2017 Vignette stone moss Pixie Brown

Cara dyed her hair closer to her original color. There were two reasons for this. First, she wanted her hair to grow back after the pixie cut and she wanted it to grow back healthy and vigorously without the need for a lot of chemical processing. Second, she got ready to shoot Carnival Row. We can’t imagine her character, Vignette Stonemoss, with platinum hair.

4 2018 Emil Landgreen Tattoo

Cara was inspired by a painting by Emil Landgreen. We don’t know the meaning of this tattoo or whether it has one. Cara probably saw this painting and thought it was cool. Cara had color tattoos before, but none with so much color. Of course, this tattoo was made by her tattoo artist Bang Bang.

3 golden highlights 2018

Cara is still working on getting her elf cut out of here. It takes at least a year for pixie cuts to mature. At least Cara’s hair is slowly becoming long enough for extensions. The highlights and the lowlights give her hair a certain dimension and make it appear more voluminous. This hairstyle gives us 90s romcom heroine flashbacks.

2 2019 Romantic Dior Braid

Cara’s style is typically edgy. For the Dior Fashion Show 2019, she surprised many with a romantic look. When the fashion show was held in Paris, she might want a dress that matched the City of Light. It was one of the first times since she shaved her head that we could see her with long hair again.

1 2019 Rainbow Brite Met Gala

With this look, Cara reminds us of a Rainbow Brite doll. The headdress gives us a Carmen Miranda mood (she was the Brazilian actress who bore fruit on her head in films). If that was the inspiration their team wanted, they did it. The Met Gala is about fashionably crossing borders and having fun. This outfit activates both check boxes.

