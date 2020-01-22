20 pictures of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship timeline

The “Hollaback Girl” singer Gwen Stefani and the country singer Blake Shelton found no love in a hopeless place. Oddly enough, they found it in red chairs on The Voice. At least this couple confused the fans very much at the beginning. She is a punk rock / pop / ska singer. He is a country cowboy. They come from two completely different worlds. It’s like Troy and Gabriella from the High School Musical again.

Much like Troy and Gabriella, these two found a way to get it going, and they were together longer than the entire high school musical series lasted. Well, not counting the new spinoff show!

Gwen and Blake are known as “Gwake” for those who follow the strange Hollywood trend of combining names. From a family trip to Disneyland to wearing matching Christmas onesies: they are #couplegoals. At first everyone was confused about how this couple came together, but looking back on the timeline, everything makes sense. Unlike their TV show, we don’t have to choose between Team Gwen and Team Blake. We are the whole team Gwake.

April 20, 2014: Gwen Stefani joins the vote

Source: NBC

Gwen Stefani came to The Voice as a coach during season seven. She took Christina Aguilara’s place because Aguilera was pregnant with her second child. Gwen worked alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams. We assume that Gwen got to know Blake like this and how the two became friends.

July 19, 2015: Blake and Miranda announce divorce

Source: ABC News

The land power couple gave up in July 2015 after four years together. It was not a surprise to most. The couple had had rumors of infidelity and marriage problems for years. To this day, rumors continue as people speculate why the marriage didn’t work.

August 18, 2015: Divorce from Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Source: US Weekly

TMZ brought the news that Gwen had applied for divorce from her husband, Bush’s singer / guitarist Gavin Rossdale. The couple had been together for over thirteen years and had three children. When Gwen filed for divorce, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her separation.

October 17, 2015: Sparks fly on Jimmy Fallon

Source: TV program

The voice trainers attended the Tonight Show to promote the new season of The Voice. On the show, they used a random key generator to play a karaoke game. Blake and Gwen performed a duet version of “Hotline Bling” that made the internet wonder about their chemistry.

November 16, 2015: E! News reports for the first time that they are dating

Source: IBT

After a month of rumors that it was employees who were dating, E! News published an article about how the two were officially a couple. Blake and Gwen representatives did not comment on the story. Looks like E! The news sources were right, and the couple made a statement some time later.

November 15, 2015: Official dating

Source: Country Living Magazine

After months of rumors and speculation, Blake’s representatives finally released a statement to the public, announcing that the two The Voice coaches were a couple. Adam Levine and Carson Daly were probably relieved. The two no longer had to keep the couple secret. Instead, they had to go to interviews asking about the couple.

January 14, 2016: Blake buys Gwen a horse

Source: Gwen Stefani Instagram

On Gwen’s Instagram, she showed the gift her compatriot had bought her. Since Gwen spent more time at his ranch in Oklahoma, she needed her own horse to ride. We wouldn’t be surprised if Gwen’s three boys now had their own horses.

February 13, 2016: Official Red Carpet

Source: USA Today

During the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty, the voice trainers made their first debut as a couple on the red carpet. We have no idea how Gwen convinced her cowboy to go to this event. The beautiful red dress could have something to do with it.

June 12, 2016: Blake talks about relationship in a poster interview

Source: billboard

In an interview with Billboard in 2016, the country singer shared his relationship with his coaching colleague from The Voice. He attributes “save life” to Gwen after his divorce. Both Gwen and Blake got divorced at about the same time.

She understood exactly what he was going through. They looked at each other every day, sent e-mails and sent text messages all the time.

September 11, 2016: Ellen interviews Blake about Gwen

Source: A country

Ellen loves to ask celebrities personal questions about who to meet and when to marry. She scares celebrities by getting her staff out of unusual places and asking these super-personal questions.

When Blake was on the show, he was no exception. A clown jumped at him and Ellen put pressure on him to make a suggestion.

May 10, 2016: Duet at the Billboard Music Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz

It was only a matter of time before the couple decided to write a song together. The two are already working together on The Voice. They were not afraid to merge a personal relationship with a professional one.

Blake sent Gwen a voicemail of the song and asked her to help him finish it. In a episode of The Voice, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” premiered.

February 9, 2017: Gwen talks about Blake on the Tonight Show

Source: billboard

In 2017, Gwen Stefani appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote The Voice. The two talked about how Gwen brought Blake to Disneyland for the first time. They also talked about how she and her children watched the video that Blake and Jimmy eat sushi.

December 8, 2017: Duet on the voice

Source: Yahoo Finance

Gwen was working on a song for Blake’s album “If I’m Honest” and now it was his turn to return the favor. Gwen was working on her Christmas album when they were at his ranch in Oklahoma, so it was easy for Blake to help out. The two had the name and title track of the album titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

June 7, 2018: Gwen, Blake and the kids in Las Vegas

Source: Gwen Stefani Instagram

On the opening night of her Las Vegas residence, Gwen posted a number of photos on her Instagram. The photos show her son Zuma sitting on Blake’s lap in her locker room as she gets ready to go on stage. It’s pretty adorable. She doesn’t have to worry about her children when she goes on stage because she knows Blake will be watching them.

November 6, 2019: It feels like Christmas

Source: YouTube

Gwen released a Christmas album titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”. On the album, the theme song was a duet with Blake that they wrote together. The two created a Christmas music video that was inspired by Christmas film classics. In the video they buy Christmas trees and build a snowman while the catchy song is playing.

April 5, 2019: First red carpet as a family

Source: A country

Gwen and her three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo supported Blake in the premiere of his film UglyDolls. Hopefully they liked the movie, or there could have been an embarrassing drive home. If you didn’t like the movie, that’s no problem, because it must have been an entertaining event for the whole family … and Nick Jonas was there.

May 4, 2019: Ellen interviews Blake about marrying Gwen

Source: Talent overview

In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show, comedian Blake (again) asked when he would make a suggestion to the No Doubt singer. Ellen even gave Blake a watch to remind him that time was running out. She gave J.lo and A-Rod one, and now they are engaged. Coincidence? We don’t think so.

May 3, 2019: Gwen joins the voice again

Source: Hollywood Life

After Adam Levine shockingly announced his departure from the show, everyone was surprised. His other The Voice judges had no idea he was going. Blake immediately called the show’s producers to see if they needed Gwen as a last-minute replacement. The producers beat Blake. They had offered Gwen the job seconds before he called.

June 2, 2019: Fourth anniversary

Source: billboard

The couple celebrated four years together in June 2019. In an interview with People Magazine, Blake said, “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I think it’s relative. Four years are not forever, but man, it seems like it happened in no time. “

December 1, 2019: Gwen explains why she can’t marry Blake

Credit: Amy Sussman / E! entertainment

A source reports that Gwen Blake would like to get married, but not for religious reasons. She is a practicing Catholic and would like to have a church wedding. Since she was previously married, she could not remarry without receiving a cancellation.

Frankly, it’s very complicated. Why can’t they say they won’t get married until gay marriage is legal in every country like other celebrities do?

