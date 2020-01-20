20 pictures of Kelly Clarkson’s transformation from 2002 to 2020

DSDS has helped many strangers start their singing careers. Although the show had a winner every season, not many of them managed to become famous. Kelly Clarkson, on the other hand, became America’s favorite after winning the show in the first season of American Idol. It gave everyone a lot to live in the following years!

It wasn’t long before she had a large following – basically everyone knew every word of her first song “A Moment Like This” … and she sold shows all over the world. Although the Grammy Award – The successful singer’s career has slowed down over the years, she is still one of the OG artists of the early 2000s. She’s changed a lot since her time on the show, but she’s still the same lovable Kelly.

Below are 20 photos after Kelly Clarkson’s transformation from 2002 to now!

20 2002 was her breakthrough

Oh, in early 2000 you were really … interesting. This picture of Kelly Clarkson was taken in 2002 after she stole the limelight by winning the first season of American Idol. She rocked a few braids, a crop top, a long denim skirt, and the famous platform sandals. What an icon.

19 In 2003 she channeled her Inner Rocker Chick

Nothing makes us more nostalgic than these studded belts – they were basically the definition of teenage anxiety. Kelly showed a rockier side of her personality in this picture. She wore her hair in tight curls while wearing a black tank top, torn jeans, and layered necklaces. Rock on, Kel.

18 2004, the year of the shirt vest and the chunky highlights

The hair. Oh, the hair.

We’re not sure why chunky climaxes were ever an issue, but in the early 2000s, they all had to have, including celebrities. Kelly Clarkson’s tight stomach flashed while she was wearing a vest and pants when she attended the 2004 Radio Music Awards.

17 She turned up the heat in 2005

Before celebrities started wearing practically see-through outfits on the red carpet, it was shown that so much skin was almost unknown … until Kelly Clarkson. She looked absolutely incredible at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, dressed in a gold dress. She showed her tight figure with a super deep back.

16 2006 was a good year for Kelly

After the release of her first hit album, “Thankful”, it was clear that Kelly Clarkson had a serious talent, and so her second album was born. It was called “Breakaway” and was released just a year later.

She won two Grammys for her second album in 2006 and proved that she is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the pop music industry.

15 2007, the year of praise

Kelly Clarkson chopped her long locks into a long bob in 2007. She also managed to bring back those dreaded, chunky highlights. Although she rocks the hairstyle of the “least loved soccer mom”, she still manages to look as cute as possible in a simple white dress.

14 is still rocking in 2008

In 2007 and 2008, Kelly Clarkson gained noticeably weight with a once slim and taut body. Since she was still a very popular celebrity, her weight gain was a hot topic on the news. Instead of focusing on their serious talent, people just focused on how much they weighed, and we couldn’t help but feel bad for them.

13 Another new hairstyle in 2009

Kelly Clarkson’s ever-changing hair was pinned back up in 2009. This time she colored it red (but we definitely prefer this over the highlights). At the American Music Awards 2009, she made her red curly hair debut on the red carpet. She was wearing a black rhinestone dress with matching high heels.

In 2010 she made her country music debut

Although she was considered a pop singer, Kelly Clarkson made her first appearance in the country music scene in 2010. She performed with Jason Aldean at the Country Music Awards 2010 and sang the hit duo “Don’t You Wanna Stay”. She has had several other country star hits since then.

11 This photo of her in 2011 leaves us speechless

This is probably one of her favorite looks over the years, if not our absolute favorite. She looked gorgeous at the 2011 American Music Awards and wore a red, form-fitting dress with sequins. She also wore slightly darker hair that looked super flattering on her!

10 Bangin ‘In 2012

Though it looks like Kelly Clarkson has a new haircut every year until that point. At least it proves that it can produce all sorts of looks! She added bangs to her hairstyle portfolio and sure rocked her. She was pictured here when she performed the national anthem at the 2012 NFL Super Bowl.

9 She was on a wild ride in 2013

Kelly Clarkson was a blonde bomb again in 2013.

She was pictured here on the Endymion Mardi Gras float, of which she was actually the Grand Marshal. She performed that day during the parade (on the giant pose!), Which must have made for a pretty great venue!

8 She shaved her head in 2014

I suspect Kelly is probably out of colors and hairstyles, so she decided to shave some of it off! She has proven her new look at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. It was a bold move and we’re really here to show off her edgy look.

7 She made a huge announcement in 2015

When Kelly Clarkson performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2015, she decided to make a huge announcement while she was between the songs. She actually announced to the audience that she was pregnant with her second child! What an unexpected surprise for the lucky fans who attended their concert that day.

6 She became an author in 2016

We didn’t think this photo could get any cuter, but it was actually used by Kelly to promote the new book she wrote that was inspired by her daughter … that’s what makes this picture so much more adorable.

“River Rose and The Magical Lullaby”, named after her daughter, is a cute picture book for children.

5 extra long locks in 2017

Kelly Clarkson made her debut on the red carpet with super long hair during the 2017 American Music Awards. Although we are sure that she got some help from her stylist to get her beautiful long hair, she still looks awesome. Her black and gold dress was also very flattering, paired with a matching Chanel clutch.

4 She looked almost like a completely different person in 2018

While Kelly Clarkson is great no matter how much she weighs, she has shown her slim figure at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. She looked absolutely amazing in a black dress with studs, and while her red dress look is our favorite, it is definitely under a second.

3 She also looked great on the red carpet

Since you obviously can’t wear the same outfit you performed in, we decided to take another look from the Billboard Music Awards just because it looks so good. She rocked a rivet top with a leather skirt, matching rivet boots and an intensely winged eyeliner.

2 She started her talk show in 2019

Kelly Clarkson added a television host to her resume last year when she launched her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. So far, she has had a star-studded guest list where she interviewed some of the hottest celebrities … and even gave small appearances on the air.

Of course, she always looks great, also here, in a white, ruffled dress and some elegant boots with zebra print.

1 She’s still rocking the red carpet in 2020, almost two decades later

Kelly Clarkson has become a fashionista in recent years.

A quick look through her Instagram shows all sorts of stylish looks, including outfits from some of the hottest designers. She was at the Critics’ Choice Awards a few days ago and still looked amazing.

