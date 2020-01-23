20 pictures of Sofia Richie’s change over the years

Since Sofia Richie grew up in a famous family, she is no stranger to the spotlight. When most nine-year-olds were busy with barbies, Sofia, whose father is the singer Lionel Richie, dressed … but not for fun and to play. She made her red carpet debut before she even hit double digits.

Fast forward 10 years now and bring along a modeling career and a famous friend! Sofia has made a name for herself in Hollywood (not that the surname Richie is not yet known).

At the age of 14 Sofia was introduced in the Teen Vogue. She had started her modeling career at such a young age. Since then, she has appeared in many fashion campaigns and walked the runway for some of the world’s most famous designers.

The connection to the Kardashian clan also contributes to their popularity (of course!). Her relationship with Scott Disick seems pretty legitimate … and she’s been Kylie’s best friend for years.

Below are 20 pictures of Sofia Richie’s transformation over the years in the spotlight!

20 Rocking The Red Carpet in 2008

Sofia Richie was just nine when she looked around. No wonder that she is so successful as a model today. Just look at this little wild pose! She was pictured here on the red carpet with her father Lionel Richie and her older sister Nicole Richie. The family participated in the ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

19 2009 she made her solo debut

Attending events must be intimidating no matter how old you are, but especially if you are very young. Sofia Riche didn’t seem to have a problem posing for the paparazzi when she attended the MYZOS launch party in 2009. She looks adorable in bright pink pants and a fluffy skirt.

18 A true fashion icon in 2010

Sofia was used to being bombed by paparazzi at the age of 11 because her father was successful. Here they were caught when Sofia and Lionel were out one night … and Sofia showed real tween fashion.

She really made these shorts with high socks and Uggs work for her. What makes a better accessory than a soft toy?

17 She has been a Biebs fan since 2011

Sofia Richie was pictured here with actress and model Angie Everhart when they all attended Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never tour. Only five years later, Sofia and Justin actually had a brief affair, but Justin finally stopped saying things.

I wonder if she’s still a fan of his music …

16 Fortunately, she learned from her 2012 fashion faux pas

Sofia Richie is now a fashion inspiration for people around the world. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t made any style mistakes in the past. She was pictured here at the Teen Vogue’s 10th anniversary party and was wearing a not so flattering gold dress. Although the dress does nothing for her, at least her boots are cute!

15 Bright and brave in 2013

I think we all went through a neon phase once, and Sofia Richie was no exception. She was wearing a light pink hat with matching pink sweatbands on her wrists and some light purple knee high socks. Can we talk about her hair even though her outfit is interesting? This length is majestic.

14 In 2014 she was close to Kylie

Sofia Richie is not new to the Kardashian district. She has been a BFF with Kylie for years. The duo was shown here, pre-lip fillers. This was in 2014 and Sofia was dressed in jet black when she attended The Imagine Ball at the House of Blues. Unfortunately, the long locks of Sofia did not make it into the new year.

13 In 2015 she took a step towards high fashion

Sofia Richie finally increased her style in 2015.

She looked super chic when she attended a party by fashion designer Michael Kors. She was wearing a super flattering black and white pants suit and matching heels. She has a red clutch for a perfect splash of color. She also debuted some bleach blonde hair.

12 A look inspired by Khaleesi

Sofia Richie was clearly a Game of Thrones fan in 2015 and decided to channel her inner Khaleesi. She had some intricate braids in her platinum blonde hair. Here she poses behind the scenes at a Tommy Hilfiger event during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. This look gives us a Halloween mood rather than a high fashion mood.

11 Dazzling at the Met Gala 2016

While Sofia Richie was aiming for a relatively simple look at her first Met Gala in 2015 (she was wearing a simple white dress and updo), she enhanced her play with this elegant look. She looked incredible in a metallic gold dress and swapped her platinum blonde hair for a more natural color that we are sure to find good.

10 That year she also made some pretty famous friends

Sofia Richie grew up in 2016. In the Hollywood years, the 18-year-old was 28 years old. Therefore, the established model attracted some fairly well-known friends, including the famous descendants of Paris Hilton. The two came pretty close this year and have remained good friends ever since. This is hot.

9 Her long hair was long gone in 2017

As beautiful as it was, Sofia Richie officially decided to say goodbye to her hair in 2017. She rocked a short blonde bob this year, and although we were in love with her long locks, she definitely still looks adorable with a shorter ‘do. Overalls and a sweatshirt too? As announced.

8 Control of the 2017 runway

Sofia Richie was an experienced model until 2017 and knew for sure how to rock an airstrip. She looked incredible when she ran on the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show during Milan Fashion Week. She definitely made this oversized pea coat work for her, and we’re sure it was probably a bestseller after modeling it.

7 Although she didn’t walk on this show, she was still in the front row

Sofia Richie was caught with Bestie Kylie in the front row at the Jeremy Scott Show during New York Fashion Week 2017. Although the two had an argument shortly afterwards over Sofia’s growing relationship with Scott Disick, the two have made up for themselves and are BFF’s again.

6 It started with something … interesting style in 2018

Sofia Richie made a lot of people scratch her head when she posted a picture of this interesting ensemble on her Instagram in early 2018. Despite the weirdness of this outfit, there were certainly weirder outfits that were shown on the catwalk. Hopefully she remembered that she had adjusted her shoes before leaving the house.

5 things got serious with Scott this year

When Scott Disick and Sofia Richie started taking their love relationship seriously in 2017, not many people took it seriously. I mean Scott is 15 years older than the model. In addition, many fans still held out hope that Scott and Kourtney could make it.

Forward three years … the couple are still strong and have actually won the hearts of many of their haters.

4 Stylin ‘With Big Bro

From 2018 Sofia Richie looked like the Sofia we all know and love. Here she looks serious with her older brother.

Sofia and Miles Richie showed off their great street style while out and about in New York City. We love the combination of red sweater and pants from Sofia.

3 2019 Sofia has cast a spell on us all

Sofia Richie has come a long way over the years, but she has always been a beautiful girl. Although she was only 20 years old when this picture was taken, she is definitely mature beyond her years (I mean, she should be because she is dating a man 15 years older than her).

2 Your red carpet look has come a long way

Sofia Richie has never been one to wear eye-catching outfits, and that includes her red carpets. She tends to choose a sleek, nifty look, and that definitely works for her. She looked incredible on the red carpet in 2019 at the premiere of The Truth. She was wearing a simple short tank top and a matching black skirt.

1 ring in 2020

Sofia Richie ushered in the New Year with some friends and family in her luxury home in Aspen, Colorado. Here she looks cute and cozy in a white jumpsuit with a black ball coat and a fluffy hat. She poses for a photo with snowy landscapes in the background. Hopefully Sofia has a lot to offer this year! Maybe even an engagement?

