20 pictures of the ups and downs of their relationship

A few months ago there was news in the media that the team of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up after about three years in which a one-year-old child was born. This is devastating news for fans of the couple. To be honest, for all the Kardashian drama that is heavily disparaged by the masses, these two were one of the more tolerable and pleasant couples in the Kardashian-Jenner family to watch, if only because a lot of people just love Scott’s music ,

In any case, the two still seem to have love for each other – even if they are no longer in love with each other – and to stay in touch for the child’s sake. After all, it is difficult to throw another person on the side after spending so much time together. Regardless of how they fell, their relationship had as many ups and downs.

20 Up: When they first started dating

Weekly about us

We may never know exactly when these two will go out together. Dating rumors started in April 2017 after being seen at Coachella. While nobody verbally confirmed these rumors, we naturally saw that time itself confirmed its dating status.

19 Low: When she posed with Olivier Rousteing in Paris

via pinterest

Olivier Rousteing is a productive fashion designer who is currently the creative director of the Balmain fashion brand. Because the Kardashian clan is so involved in the fashion world, Kylie Jenner was right to befriend him. Although Travis Scott may have been a bit jealous of seeing how close the friends (literally) were when they took pictures like this during their relationship.

18 High: go horseback riding

Daily mail

Before it became known that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were officially an item, the paparazzi media couldn’t wait to search them for the latest snapshot that would confirm or deny whether they were officially an item. Ergo, these are gems like these that sneak into Kylie and Travis’ car.

17 Low: When she didn’t bring Travis to Justin Bieber’s wedding

Via: instagram.com

Kylie Jenner did not confirm that she and Travis Scott had split up until October 3, 2019, but a few days earlier, on September 30, eyebrows began to rise above their relationship status when they attended the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin without the founder of Astroworld as she participated plus one.

16 High: Pretty in pink

I G

Not many people can wear pink and get it going (especially on a Wednesday), but Kylie Jenner proudly shows the Mean Girls legacy with a light pink suit jacket on her back. Travis Scott definitely enjoyed it. He liked it enough to post this intimate picture of him and her together.

15 Low: Not yet a Travis on vacation in Italy

Via: instagram.com

Anyone who visited Kylie Jenner’s Instagram last summer would know that she and her daughter Stormi had a vacation in Italy for their birthday, but Travis Scott wasn’t inside. The breakup rumors came up quickly, but he joined them after a few days. Either he was late for a concert, or seeds were planted to signal the beginning of the end of their happy union.

14 High: Happy and holding hands

Jared only

Long before the riots, gossip, and rumors hit the couple’s clutch, Travis and Kylie were more than happy to go public and roam the streets happily. Most celebrities avoid this at risk of getting caught by the boys, but maybe they didn’t have to worry because their love was so strong.

13 Low: When he shadowed Kylie with his new song

via YouTube

Travis Scott’s latest single, “Highest in the Room”, became a hit album almost immediately after its release. One of the reasons why it got so much attention was the following: “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon / she doesn’t want to hear that.” Some speculate that this is a dissent to Kylie and an indication of why they broke up.

12 High: Travis Gifts Kylie with Valentine’s Day flowers

via Instagram

If there was one thing that taught us how to pursue each other, Travis Scott is a pretty old-fashioned romantic. On more than one occasion – especially on Valentine’s Day 2019 – he flooded the house of his love with several flowers to show her how much he valued her on special holidays.

11 Low: When she found “evidence” of fraud on his phone

Getty

Neither Travis nor Kylie Jenner directly stated the exact reason for the separation, but according to TMZ, they spoke to an anonymous source close to the situation before the separation. The source claimed that Kylie confronted her boyfriend over some “evidence” she found on his cell phone.

10 High: Travis Scott’s birthday surprise for Kylie

via YouTube

Kylie Jenner’s birthday is in November, but because her boyfriend was so keen to celebrate him, he gave her an early gift in August. In memory of his 21-year-old daughter, Kylie covered almost every room in her house with roses. Like any happy girl, Kylie was thrilled.

9 Low: When he looked angry and went in front of her

RELATED: 20 photos of Kylie Jenner show Travis Scott what he’s missing

8 High: Kylie’s Insta birthday post for Travis

via Instagram

We saw how cute Travis Scott can be when it came to Kylie Jenner’s birthday, but Kylie also knew how to be cute to her husband. When he turned 28, she paid tribute to him by posting a series of unprecedented open photos on Instagram that show sweet moments between the couple and Stormi, all with a delightful caption.

7 Low: Courtside alone amid fraudulent rumors

over page six

Previously, we talked about some “evidence” that Kylie had found on her phone and how her relationship never really recovered from that moment on. That happened in March 2019, but the same month after this rumor became public, Travis was spotted at the court during a game between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets without his usual companion.

6 High: Courtside in a basketball game

via pinterest

What made this last entry even more worrying is that the two were often seen together at NBA games. Even before they officially announced they were together, they participated in a 2017 NBA playoff game and supported Travis’ hometown Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference quarter-final against Oklahoma City Thunder.

5 Low: When Tyga asked for a DNA test

Me.ME

Let’s not forget that Kylie made an appointment with another rapper before Travis Scott came across the picture. Tyga and Kylie have always been very close, but maybe a little too close, considering that Radar Online wanted a DNA test after they were released from Stormi in 2018, which was believed to be the father of Kylie’s child.

4 High: Kylie supports Travis at his music festival after the breakup

via thesun.co.uk

It has always been a matter of course that Kylie and Travis stay close to their child for the sake of it, but not only do they seem to keep in touch, they are also good friends. During one night of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, which took place after Kylie announced that they had split up, she was seen in the crowd that supported him and had a good time.

RELATED: 15 Photos of Kylie Jenner Regreting Travis Scott

3 Low: Seems to be coming back with Tyga days after Travis split up

Daily mail

There has been widespread rumor in the past few weeks that Kylie Jenner is about to reunite with Tyga. Just a few days after the split was announced, Daily Mail cameras caught Kylie from the same recording studio as Tyga. We hope Travis isn’t the jealous guy.

2 High: Big night at the Grammys

via elle.com

The 2019 Grammys event was a special night for Travis Scott, even though he didn’t take any gold with him. Not only did he and his girlfriend look gorgeous on the red carpet, they also gave an unforgettable performance where his latest line of Nike shoes came out. The shoes were sold out and sold out before the end of the performance.

1 Low: The viral picture that made us think Travis Scott was cheated

via YouTube

In December 2018, a photo of Travis Scott kissing a woman who wasn’t Kylie Jenner went viral. As it turns out, it was faked by YouTube joke player Christian Adam.

As much as this photo fooled the whole world, we can only imagine how much Kylie Jenner fooled it. We imagine that this was not a happy day in the Scott Jenner household.

NEXT: 20 affordable pickups from the 2000s that you should definitely avoid

Next

20 photos by Lena Headey that will make Game Of Thrones fans miss her



About the author

Bachelor in English.

More about Myck Maverick