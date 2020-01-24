20 pictures show how much Hilary Duff has changed since Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff has killed in the entertainment industry for as long as we can remember. Not only did she have an extremely successful acting career, but the star also smashed the music game with her countless albums.

While her music career made her internationally known, it was her role as Lizzie McGuire that really made us all fall in love. The show was not only a success, but the film really made us believe that “this is what dreams are made of”.

With countless films such as “Cinderella Story”, “Raise Your Voice” and “Cheaper By The Dozen”, the actress once again demonstrates her skills in her latest television program “Younger”. It’s clear that Duff can smash just about anything she gets, and that’s one of the many reasons we love her. With a career spanning over 20 years, however, a lot has changed since their Disney days.

20 The One & Only, Lizzie McGuire

“Lizzie McGuire” is undoubtedly one of the most famous shows ever created in the early 2000s. If you are a thousand year old or just a big Hilary Duff fan, then you have definitely got to know the everyday life of Lizzie and her friends and family members. Although the show has not been running for 16 years, Lizzie has given us memories for a lifetime.

19 Desert Selfie

Since the end of Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff has done pretty much everything you can think of. No matter if it’s about acting, design, singing and mother of two, the star definitely has a lot to do. Hilary is also very active on social media, where she shares a lot of selfies, including this one in which she looks absolutely stunning in the desert.

18 blonde bomb

While we first met Hilary Duff in “Lizzie McGuire” when she was only 14, the 32-year-old looks better than ever. She still has her typical blonde bombshell hairstyle that we all know and love. If there’s one thing Hilary can do, always take a selfie.

17 Feel “younger”

While ‘Lizzie’ was one of the biggest shows the star starred in, Hilary managed to find herself in another successful television show. Duff took on the role of Kelsey Peters in “Younger” and showed fans and followers of her that she still has it! The show played other big names like Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor.

16 sister sister

While we all fell in love with Hilary Duff and the many roles she played, we can’t help but rave about the relationship she shares with her sister Haylie Duff. These two have been each other’s best friends since childhood, and have even starred in movies and TV shows together! It’s great to see that the bond is still there and stronger than ever.

15 chic shot

While Hilary Duff has proven to be a phenomenal actress, she has also proven to be quite photogenic. We have never seen a bad photo of Hilary Duff and we are not planning it so quickly. The singer looks absolutely chic in her black ensemble and stares into the distance, as we love to call an image that is not open, open.

14 First love

Six years after Lizzie McGuire ended, Hilary Duff found love for her friend Mike Comrie. The two were inseparable and made the very cute couple. They finally said “I Do” in 2010 and gave birth to their son Luca two years after their wedding. Despite being a great couple, the duo split up in 2016.

13 mom duty

Although her marriage to ex-husband Mike Comrie didn’t work out, Hilary Duff won a great thing, her son! Luca Cruz Comrie was born in 2012 and has grown before our eyes. The actress publishes a series of pictures of her son on Instagram, most of which melt our hearts!

12 Pink hair doesn’t matter

Although Hilary Duff can pull off blonde hair as if it doesn’t concern anyone, it looks like she can pull off pink too! While this color can be difficult for many people to look good in, Hilary proves to be a woman of many talents. We not only love the color, but the short length really is the cherry on top.

11 Freshly compared

As previously mentioned, Hilary Duff is a social media lover! The actress loves to share posts and keep fans up to date on what she and her family have done on Instagram, and one post that we never get tired of seeing is her selfie without makeup. Duff has a fresh face and she owns it like no other.

10 wild in flowers

We love this photo by Hilary Duff. The star has been in business since the 90s and she proves that she is still there to win it. Her hair not only gives us life, but her floral top and subtle pink lip color combine this look so well.

9 silly selfies

Luca Comrie will be eight years old next March, and as mentioned, we could see him growing up in front of our own eyes. One thing we love about Hilary’s relationship with her little son is how silly they are with each other! The two posed for this selfie on Duff’s Instagram and showed off their silly sides.

8 A new love

Although Hilary Duff’s first marriage to NHL player Mike Comrie didn’t last as long as she’d hoped, she seems to have found love for the second time. Hilary started dating Matthew in 2018 and became engaged in May 2019. The two are cut from the same fabric because coma is also an important figure in the music industry, which makes the two fairly compatible.

7 Keep the music alive

While Hilary Duff has been concentrating on the family and her successful television show for some time, she has not let her love of music give up. The singer has released a number of songs during her career after “Lizzie McGuire” and continues to do so to this day. The star released her album “Breathe In, Breathe Out” in 2015 and reminded us why we all fell in love with her at first.

6 What to Expect When You Expect

After a long relationship, Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma announced that they were expecting their first child together. Although this would be Duff’s second child, she felt like it was going to happen again. The two greeted a little girl, Banks Bair, and have been the best parents ever since.

5 platinum blonde

Although we love Hilary Duff with her iconic blonde hair, we definitely dig her as platinum blonde! She can really pull off almost any hair color and looks stunning. The dynamic duo was part of the Audi x Amazon Red Carpet, where they and Matt Koma look like a match made in heaven.

4 butterflies feel

This is another Hilary Duff shot that we absolutely love! The star has documented most of her pregnancy with daughter Banks Bair on Instagram, including this shot of Hilary, baby bump, and everything. Not only is the photo a stunning shot of Duff, we need to give her extra points so that she can match her dress to the wall.

3 glam moment

See, Hilary Duff in her typical hairstyle, with a dress that is as colorful as her career. This photo, which was posted on Hilary’s Instagram, shows that she is getting more and more beautiful over time. In addition to her stunning hairstyle and outfit, Duff presents a glamorous make-up moment that highlights her facial features in the best way.

2 baby girls

Hilary Duff has made it clear that the relationship she shared with her 8-year-old son is unprecedented. However, she was head over heels happy to welcome a little girl to the family. The actress posted this adorable selfie of herself and the newborn Baby Banks. It seems that motherhood suits her!

1 It is coming back

While the ‘Lizzie McGuire Show’ has not been broadcasting since 2004, reports about the show’s return first appeared in 2018 and were officially confirmed in 2019! Not only does the show take place, but Hilary Duff has already started filming the show, along with Bestie Gordo, played by Adam Lamberg. We can’t wait for this restart to finally air so we can all relive our childhood.

