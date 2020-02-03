20 pictures that prove that Kardashian / Jenner parties are on a different level

The Kardashian-Jenners are one of the most famous families in the world. They have a reality show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They had (or have) brands like DASH boutiques and Kylie Cosmetics. They are very active on social media. They were in relationships and friendships with other stars. And … their parties are on a different level.

Paparazzi images, social media posts, magazine articles and reality TV show personal moments in the life of the Kardashians and Jenners, including their parties.

From birthdays to holidays, this group goes out everything. The decorations follow themes and create new worlds (like the winter wonderland that is set up every year at Kris). The gifts also cost them a nice penny (like new cars for young teenagers). The guest list is always impressive (as they are friends with other celebrities) and the outfits are always up to date. Of course, the Kar-Jenners dress to impress.

Let’s look at 20 photos taken at Kardashian-Jenner parties. Let’s really focus on what makes these events so wonderful. Let’s imagine what it would be like to take part in these celebrations! And finally, we wonder if we’ll ever get an invitation or opportunity to host a really, really chic party!

20 Kardashian-Jenner parties are not normal parties

Think of a celebration that was better than the others. Did it look like a Kardashian Jenner celebration? Probably not. Based on the person and resources they have access to, even their birthday parties are huge, exaggerated, exciting events with stars. There is nothing normal for this group!

See also: KUWTK: 20 photos of the Kardashians and Jenners from season 1 to now

19 There are extravagant gifts

A key element of their parties is giving or receiving expensive gifts. Since they are celebrities with large bank accounts, they give each other very lavish gifts. The clothes, the cars, the different versions of things, the artwork, the flower arrangements … everything is pretty drooling, but for them it’s just another day.

18 There are exaggerated decorations

The decor is a big part of the over-the-top effect, especially in today’s social media-driven world. If a party doesn’t provide a cool backdrop for photos, goodies that are too good to eat, and entertainment for everyone, it’s not good enough! Just look at these balloons and this neon sign and this pinata … wow.

17 And the looks of family members are always bad

No matter what is celebrated, these family members will always wear great ensembles.

You can afford designer clothes. They sometimes have tailor-made pieces for them. You get free swag sent all the time. And during a party, their goal is to turn their heads, whatever they seem to do.

Related: 20 times we could hardly explain the Kardashian / Jenners apart

16 topics are common

Many parties, including those hosted by the Kardashians and / or Jenners, have set themes. This helps ensure that the decorations, food, gifts, and outfits all look coherent. If you stick to the topic, the photos of the event will be even more attractive and engaging for the whole world.

15 Do you remember when Kim rented the Staples Center for Kanye?

Sometimes the parties go far beyond that, and for a year, Kim rented the entire Staples Center only on Kanye’s birthday. For us ordinary people, partying is usually about reserving a table in a restaurant or reserving a small venue for a big celebration. But not an entire sports arena!

14 Other stars are usually invited to these events

As mentioned earlier, these events are usually other big names because this family is friends with other stars (and has dated / married well-known celebrities). From entrepreneurs, models and reality TV personalities to singers, actors and athletes, there is no telling who will appear next at a Kardashian-Jenner party.

13 Look at this group from Kourtney’s 40th

The number of people at these parties is always very impressive. The family alone is quite large, especially when spouses and children are added. Then there are their glamorous squads, their best friends, their neighbors, their colleagues and their acquaintances … all of which result in a photo like this.

12 Check out the sweets at the North & Penelope party

Many people only go to parties for refreshment. So imagine what the choice of food and drinks is for events planned by this family.

For example, North and Penelope once had a birthday party about candy. So the cake was covered with candy and candy came out.

Related: 20 Private Things The Kardashian / Jenners wish they could stay in their family

11 Look at the pink during Khloe’s 35th

Another example is the pink that appeared at Khloe’s 35th birthday party. Her dress was pink. Her cake was pink. And then there were themed decorations that were personalized, and they were all pink too. It has to push the boundaries, be over the top and make a real statement, or it’s just not a real Kardashian-Jenner event.

10 The annual Christmas party is particularly iconic

When Christmas is over, these family members decorate their houses in a wild and wonderful way … especially Kris. There is also a party every year where all your loved ones gather for a festive evening.

One question: where can we get such a tall tree … and a house big enough for it?

9 Will True remember riding that unicorn?

Now that most of Kardashian and Jenner’s children have their own children, there are even more incredible and expensive parties. But these are babies here! Does True, Khloe’s daughter, remember the time when she was riding a unicorn at a party? No, no, it won’t. But social media fans will, won’t it?

8 Will Stormi remember this swing?

Kylie may be the youngest, but her parties are among the largest, like the one she hosts for her daughter Stormi. The Stormi make-up, the butterfly details, the custom touches, the swing …

Will this little baby remember one of those moments from this party? You already know the answer.

7 Kris will definitely appreciate her last birthday

What we will remember is Kri’s recent birthday, when Kim rented something very special … her parents’ house! She also got a car like the one that Kris used to have with a vanity top that read “2 DIE 4”. It was cute, but it included some big steps from Kim’s side.

6 And sometimes love brings tears

Of course Kris cried when she found out how they were going to celebrate, and that’s another normal part of these parties. This group really loves each other, even in the middle of the whole drama. So when they show each other how important it is to them, tears can come in this big and bold way.

5 But the main goal of these events is fun

Most of the time, however, everyone has a great time, and the news articles, selfies, and behind-the-scenes details prove it! It would be fantastic to meet these famous family members at any time … but to be able to attend one of their legendary parties? Yes, please!

4 Do you remember when Kylie Travis hosted a gas station party?

Another great moment was when Kylie Travis Scott hosted a gas station party. That may sound strange, but it looked like a real convenience store with products and drinks labeled in a custom way with Travis Scott. Yes, a lot of theater elements came together for a party that was really cool to watch online.

3 She likes main inflatable entrances

An unforgettable party decor element is an inflatable head that serves as an entry into the party. For us normal people, our names may be printed on the cups and napkins of our weddings. We can put our faces on cakes during our birthdays. But how many of us have come across a large version of our heads?

2 There may even be a suggestion

Do you remember when Kanye suggested Kim’s birthday? The world has gone crazy like they do when two big stars have a real bond. All the suggestion stories are cute and special, but this family may just be about renting another sports stadium and triggering the surprise of the century.

1 And there will definitely be cakes

There is one thing that is present at most parties … a cake! However, a Kardashian-Jenner cake is not a homemade sheet cake. It is not something that is carelessly picked up from the supermarket. It’s big and brave and beautiful, like of course all parts of your celebrations!

NEXT: 20 Kardashian-Jenner selfies that made us follow these Reality Stars

Next

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia Di Rossi: 20 pictures of the ups and downs of their relationship



About the author

From a small Texas town with 300 inhabitants, I made my way to the University of Texas in Austin to study journalism. That spurred me on to write for publications like New York’s Resident Magazine, Austin Home and Us Weekly and to report on events like South by Southwest, Austin Film Festival and New York Fashion Week. Now I have my own brand and can create social media posts, press releases, news articles and more. When I’m not writing, I’m probably playing with my cat, vacationing with my family, or watching Netflix with my husband.

More about Bri Thomas