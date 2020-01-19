Buying an SUV is more than just buying a car to meet your daily commuter needs. SUVs are often subject to higher standards than other cars. However, the Lincoln Navigator L does not meet this standard because it does not have good fuel efficiency, is bulky, is not easy to steer and often offers a bumpy driving experience.

The new 2020 Lincoln Navigator L is available in five different styles, with the standard model starting at $ 77,120 and the Black Label L model starting at $ 101,265. The Lincoln Navigator L is somewhere in the middle with a high price of $ 85,860.

Although the Navigator L is a decent car, chances are you can find a more powerful SUV for a few more than a thousand dollars – or even less than $ 85,860. Here are 20 powerful SUVs to buy instead of the 2020 Lincoln Navigator L.

20 2020 Kia Sorento ($ 27,735)

Kia won an even broader fan base with the Kia Sorento 2019 and was celebrated as one of the best SUVs of the year. The 2020 Kia Sorento is no different. At a very affordable price of $ 27,735, the Sorento offers a comfortable 3-row seating arrangement, while the exterior is still impressive.

19 2020 Kia Telluride ($ 32,785)

Kia continues to bring its best game to the SUV market with the Telluride 2020. The Telluride has one of the most elegant and coolest exterior on the market and offers an equally luxurious and practical package with seven comfortable seats and a price of just under $ 33,000.

18 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ($ 43,645)

If you still have a few thousand dollars to spend, the new Range Rover Evoque is a great option. The Evoque is a great family SUV, but a lot of people will think that there are more technically competitive cars at the same price. It’s true, but the Evoque offers a uniquely fashionable SUV experience.

17 2020 BMW X3 M competition ($ 70,896)

If you’ve seen the Lincoln Navigator L SUV, you can afford to buy the BMW X3 M in no time. The X3 M Competition delivers 503 horsepower and reaches a speed of 0 to 60 mph in lightning-fast 3.3 seconds.

16 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio ($ 80,445)

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is just under the price of the prestigious AMG Coupé and is a serious competitor. In the typical Alfa Romeo manner, the Quadrifoglio offers a fun and relaxed exterior, but has a powerful twin-turbo V6 with 505 hp and a time from 0 to 60 of 3.5 seconds.

15 2020 Tesla Model X performance ($ 86,190)

This fast and powerful Tesla electric car is also in the same price range as the Lincoln Navigator, but offers many advantages. It is practical and can comfortably accommodate seven people. Fortunately, he lacks the bulky quality of conventional SUVs. Its two electric motors can deliver 518 hp and 2.9 seconds from 0 to 60.

14 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo ($ 66,800)

If you don’t want to drive fully electric, the Cayenne Turbo is a great addition to the hybrid SUV market from Porsche. At just under $ 67,000, the Cayenne Turbo is an affordable and practical alternative to many of its contemporaries. With a staggering 670 horsepower, there’s no doubting the Cayenne’s capabilities.

13 2020 BMW X7 XDrive50i ($ 93,595)

Priced much higher than the Navigator, you may be wondering why the X7 is on this list. No wonder that its V8 engine with two turbochargers delivers 456 hp and accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds. The X7 is a justified investment if you want more muscle and more functionality.

12 2020 Dodge Durango SRT ($ 62,995)

This powerful but affordable Dodge SUV is powered by the famous Hemi V8 engine and does it well too. The 2020 Durango has 475 hp and has an acceleration from 0 to 60 of 4.7 seconds. The Durango does not disappoint in terms of appearance either with the sharp exterior that is typical of Dodge SUVs.

11 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupé ($ 84,100)

The price of the latest Mercedes AMG SUV is very close to the Lincoln Navigator, but the GLC63 S Coupé has a lot more to offer. Somehow AMG managed to install the huge 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine in the GLC63 S coupe and gave it an impressive 503 hp.

10 2020 Aston Martin DBX ($ 192,086)

One of the most expensive SUVs on this list is the 2020 Aston Martin DBX. However, if you are willing to bet over $ 80,000 on a Ford, the price of the DBX of $ 192,086 only makes sense for you. The DBX has a great look for an SUV with very competitive numbers.

9 2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic ($ 90,750)

The cheaper Range Rover Velar has a lot to offer in addition to the Range Rover label on the hood. It has a 5-liter V8 supercharged engine that produces 550 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. The Dynamic is indeed dynamic, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds.

8 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SVR ($ 80,600)

Jaguar introduced the highly anticipated 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, a highly competitive SUV with a 5-liter V8 engine. It has 550 hp and is therefore one of the most powerful SUVs in this price range for 2020.

7 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo ($ 77,500)

A Maserati for only $ 77,500? Log in! The 2020 Levante Trofeo is a high-performance car from the popular manufacturer that has a 4-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers and delivers 542 hp to get the Trofeo from zero to 100 km / h in just 5.1 seconds.

6 2020 Chevrolet Traverse ($ 30,995)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse offers excellent value for money with a spacious interior and performance values ​​that take it to another league. The Chevy has an efficient V6 engine, a variety of driver assistance functions and a 5-star rating from the National Highway Transportation Administration.

5 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman ($ 29,250)

The new Mini Cooper Countryman is a unique and entertaining mix of sports car and family SUV. With its good price-performance ratio, the Countryman is a practical companion for everyday life, ideal for young families who want to bring a little adventure into their lives with the right car.

4 2020 Toyota Highlander ($ 35,720)

Another great SUV for families this year is the Toyota Highlander 2020, which is offered at an attractive price of $ 35,729. The Highlander proves Toyota’s competitiveness as an SUV with seven different configurations, one of which is a hybrid option. It also comes with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking.

3 2020 BMW X6 M ($ 108,600)

The 2020 BMW X6 M has a very unconventional exterior design that only reinforces its charm as an SUV. Although it costs a lot less than the Aston Martin DBX, the X6 M is still the investment. The X6 has a unique look and a twin turbo V8 that delivers 577 hp.

2 2020 Range Rover Sport SVR ($ 115,000)

Range Rover’s Sport SVR is the undefeated king in the SUV market and costs over $ 115,000. It competes directly with the Jaguar F-Type SVR and the XJR575. It has a robust 5-liter V8 supercharged engine that delivers 575 hp and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

1 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 ($ 130,000)

The AMG GLS63 is the more expensive variant of the GLS63 series and costs $ 130,000. That’s a lot more expensive than the coupé’s $ 84,000. The GLS63 is equipped with a reliable 4-liter V8 engine that delivers 577 hp and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

