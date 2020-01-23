20 questionable car models to avoid for 2020

Innovation never stops with the automotive industry. Factories bring more cars to market every day that continue to push the boundaries of what is available and manage to outperform previously released cars, even if they did in the previous month.

Although there are many large manufacturers on the market today, many of which have been around for decades, it is still possible that not all the cars they bring out are as amazing as the ones before them. Regardless of how extensive a brand’s history is, they’re still prone to bad decisions and cars that just don’t do justice to the competition.

It looks like 2020 is not safe, and that with more than one manufacturer. So if you happen to be in the market for a new 2020 car model, here are the 20 questionable car models you should avoid for this year.

20 2020 Cadillac ATS

Take a first look at the new Cadillac ATS and you might be wondering how to describe it as avoidable if it looks so good. The truth is that the ATS has received many bad reviews: it has a 3.5 / 5 rating from car and driver and a 57% rating from consumer reviews.

19 2020 Maserati Ghibli

Would you pay more than $ 76,000 for a luxury car that has received mediocre reviews? The new Maserati Ghibli, named after an African desert wind, does not live up to the name. For its price, you’d expect the Ghibli to offer much more than it actually does.

18 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Even though the Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the cheapest new cars ever, it has managed to earn a 1-star rating from Car and Driver. The Mirage has a noisy engine, doesn’t deliver much power, and doesn’t have driver assistance features. It removed all of this from the competition.

17 2020 Mercedes Benz CLA250

Mercedes doesn’t make cheap cars. So if you want to invest in Mercedes production, stay away from the 2020 CLA250. You will definitely find better looking cars with higher technical data within the same range. The CLA250 is still a good car, but it is not good value for money.

16 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

The new Chevrolet Suburban would be a great family SUV at a good price if it weren’t so far from being economical with fuel. The Suburban has a rating of just 10 miles per gallon, which is incredibly low compared to almost all modern cars.

15 2020 Jeep Cherokee

Another car that seems like a good option, but isn’t, is the 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The new Cherokee has a very competitive price, but there are a lot of missing improvements. The Cherokee should have a higher trailer performance and a more satisfactory performance. There was also a 3 star rating for the car and driver.

14 2020 Dodge Journey

The 2020 Dodge Journey is practically unbeatable in terms of price, but essential things have been sacrificed. There have been many reports of transmission problems and there is a cramped 3rd row that is just not suitable for adults. The trip received a 2-star rating from the car and driver.

13 2020 Infiniti Q50

If you look at it alone, you may think that the Infiniti Q50 is a great sports sedan. However, if you compare it to the cars it should compete with, like the Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series, you will see the problem. The Q50 is fast and looks like a sports car, but it lacks the edge.

12 2020 Acura ILX

Acura seems to be losing ground quickly in the U.S. market, and the Acura ILX 2020 doesn’t help. The 3-star rating of the car and driver, the questionable reliability, the narrow interior and the low customer satisfaction show that Acura needs to improve its game with the next models.

11 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Although it sells well, you should definitely avoid the Grand Caravan. There have been many reports of unreliable brakes and electrical failures, but in addition to its archaic design, the caravan also received a 2-star rating from Car and Driver for its cramped interior and low fuel efficiency.

10 2020 Fiat 500

The 2020 Fiat 500 looks very elegant, but that’s not an indication of its value as a car. It received a 2-star rating from What Car for its inferior transmission and lack of driver assistance features that are available in all other cars. It also has a low resale value.

9 2020 Jeep Renegade

The exterior of the Jeep Renegade is based on the Fiat 500L, and we feel the same way as the 500L. The Renegade had great potential to be a perfect compact. However, its low standard powertrain and cramped interior do not make it suitable for off-road or city streets.

8 2020 Nissan Titan XD

Nissan isn’t ready for competition this year with the mediocre Nissan Titan XD. Although the Titan offers a more comfortable ride and a customizable cargo area, it does not have high-performance towability and a below-average payload. Many people like the titanium for its looks and only that.

7 2020 Subaru WRX

The Subaru WRX has always been a popular model, but the 2020 Subaru WRX lacks the development to make it a practical everyday car instead of a racing car. With its low rims and spoiler, the WRX is harder to drive or park in an urban environment, which impairs practicality.

6 2020 Fiat 500L

The 2020 Fiat 500L also has a very stylish exterior, but like the 500, it doesn’t live up to other standards. The performance of the 500L is described by the car and driver as “lazy” and “cumbersome” and accordingly received a 2-star rating. It also scored 30% in consumer ratings, which is very low.

5 2020 Fiat 500X

The 2020 Fiat 500X seems a bit more likeable than the 500L and 500 after receiving a 3-star rating from the car and driver. Although considered by many to be a good SUV entry, it hasn’t proven its comfort and reliability when you take it out of town.

4 2019 Ford Fiesta

Ford stopped producing the Fiesta in North America in May 2019, and it’s no surprise considering how many bad reviews the car got. Although affordable, the fiesta still ranks 44% in consumer reports, with many questioning the long-term reliability of recurring transmission problems.

3 2019 Ford Taurus

Another production that Ford stopped in 2019 was the Ford Taurus. The latest Ford Taurus was awarded 2 stars by Car and Driver. The Taurus not only looks almost luxurious for a “luxury” sedan, but also has practically the same design and has not been changed in years.

2 2020 Jeep Wrangler

Although the Wrangler will always be a popular car, it seems that Jeep has given up on doing something new with it. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler simply lacks innovation, with problems like tiny legroom, bumpy driving, and noise. Although the Wrangler has a great appearance, its actual performance is inconsistent.

1 Land Rover Discovery Sport for 2020

The new Land Rover Discovery Sport off-road vehicle is one of Land Rover’s cheapest deals, but it seems that so much has been compromised to reach that price. The Discovery Sport has the lowest score in its class in consumer reports and is said to have a bulky transmission and uncomfortable acceleration.

