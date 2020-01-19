Keanu Reeves has always been known as a healthy bean doing good deeds on the DL, but the actor has seen a lot of tragedies in his life, which is why he is such a private person. The result is that many of us admire him from afar, but that’s about all we can do.

The actor recently ran some promotional events to promote his latest work, including answering fan questions next to a horde of puppies, but there are so many questions fans would like to ask the actor if they had a chance.

How big is his heart and what is the greatest gesture he has ever made for a thing he believes in? These are just a few 20 questions fans want if they could ask Keanu Reeves.

20 The most charitable thing he’s done

About Rolling Stone

Keanu is known to do many different charities, but he’s not one to brag about it, making it difficult to track. Many fans are curious about what is the most charitable thing he has ever done … and how he chooses which events or people help or support.

19 If he ever plans to become a father

Via thedullwoodexperiment.com

Most fans know that Keanu should be a father at a young age, but he and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme tragically lost their stillborn baby. When asked if he still wanted to get married and have children, Keanu said yes in 2006, and many fans are excited to see if that’s still true.

18 How he remains so humble

About IF

Keanu’s fans aren’t the only ones who think he’s so humble. Actors like his Costar Laurence Fishburne have also said that he really embodies the humility that apparently is a very rare feature of famous people.

But is he really that humble, and how does he stay that way?

17 How he dealt with so much grief in his life

Getty

Keanu is a deeply private person who says little about dealing with all the grief he has had in his life, from the death of Syme and Baby to the loss of his best friend, the River Phoenix. Now that he’s happy again, many fans want to know how he has overcome so much grief and how they could do the same.

16 What does he think about his facial exchange with Adam Driver?

via: gq.com

The internet loves the memes that Keanu Reeves swaps with Adam Driver as well as the ones that Joe Keery swaps with Ben Schwartz, and we’d all like to know what Keanu thinks about it.

Is he curious about the theories that he is an adult Kylo Ren? Does he find the memes funny?

15 What the inside of his house looks like

via screen geeks

The exterior of Keanu Reeves’ home is very impressive, if not as lush and massive as many famous houses. He is quite private about his home, which is understandable since he is famous and was followed in 2014. However, many fans are curious about his style and would love to see his decor choices.

14 Does he have a house in Hawaii?

about Mamamia

Fans have speculated about this for years. They wonder if Keanu has a home in Hawaii where his father comes from. His grandmother is Hawaiian and Chinese, and in Hawaiian his name means “cool breeze over the mountains”. Hawaiian home theory has never been proven, but it would make perfect sense if he had a house there.

13 Has he ever been a make-a-wish star?

Via youtube.com

As private as Keanu is, we don’t know the extent of his charity work and he seems to be the type of actor that a foundation like Make-a-Wish could target. Fans wonder if he has ever cheered up a sick fan or if he has ever served as a volunteer in an organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

12 Is he really as nice as people say?

via cheat sheet

Given the bad reputation of many Hollywood stars who have a bad reputation for their temperament and bad behavior, it is always refreshing to hear from those who are more down to earth and friendlier. Fans want to know if Keanu Reeves is as nice as he is supposed to be. He was described by his colleagues, including Winona Ryder, as friendly.

11 Does he have problems with previous costs?

imdb.com

It is delightful to think of Keanu Reeves pouncing on his previous expenses, especially when many of them are likely to be attracted to him as well. He was evasive when Ellen asked about his feelings towards previous colleagues, but admitted that he had a crush on Sandra Bullock when they were together in speed. He refused to engage in other schools.

10 The original ending to Bill & Ted’s excellent adventure

Via Movies.mxdwn.com

The internet has learned that the original ending to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was far more depressing than the ending that made it into the final version of the film. They also learned that there were difficulties making the film. Fans would like to know how Keanu takes these details first-hand to find out what it was like for him.

9 How much money did he give away

Via syfy.com

If Keanu is as modest as he seems, he’ll probably never reveal how much money he’s giving away to everyone, from children’s hospitals to his own special effects and makeup staff. Rumors are strong that he is one of the most generous celebrities with reluctant funding for good deeds.

8 Exactly how much he made of the matrix

About opuszine.us

Keanu has earned millions of dollars from the Matrix franchise, but it’s hard to say between his gross profit percentage and the money he’s supposed to be giving away, especially for the special effects and makeup department of the films. exactly how much he received, and fans are curious about these details.

7 How it was when he lost his best friend

Via hotcorn.com

The world was destroyed by the loss of the talented actor River Phoenix at such a young age, but Keanu was hit harder than many since Phoenix was his best friend. Fans would like to know how he has dealt with this loss over the years and whether he has been a new best friend ever since.

6 Who he has been dating in recent years

via The Independent

Now that Keanu has been associated with artist Alexandra Grant, fans are wondering if he really wasn’t with anyone in the years before Keanu and Alexandra became an item. Maybe he was a loner, or the two were together longer than we know. Could Keanu really have been single all the time?

5 How it was in the film prison

Via scoopwoop.com

When Keanu Reeves made the decision not to participate in the Speed ​​2 project to appear in a production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, he was blacklisted by Fox for a decade. The fans want to know what it was like for him to be in the company’s “movie jail” until the day the earth stopped.

4 Whether he still smokes or not

Via hiconsumption.com

He picked up the bad habit while filming Feeling Minnesota because his character smoked. This is an unfortunate side effect of acting. But is Keanu still shining? If he quit smoking, fans would like to know how he dealt with it since it is difficult for many people to quit smoking.

3 What his daily life is like

via: Zimbio

Keanu’s caution about sharing personal details with the public goes without saying, but fans are very curious about his day-to-day life, especially since he is said to be one of the most down-to-earth actors in the business. If he doesn’t film, what does he do besides riding a motorcycle?

2 How long has he been with Alexandra Grant?

Via Lamag.com

Keanu’s public relations work with artist Alexandra Grant is a mystery to fans. It’s been years since Keanu was romantically connected to someone, and we’re excited to see how long the cute couple has been together and how their future plans look together. Will there be wedding bells for the two?

1 What’s on his TBR?

Via pinterest.com

Keanu has stated that he was not a good student due to his reading problems (he has dyslexia). Since then he has developed a penchant for reading and is often photographed with books or in bookstores. Fans would like to find out which books are in his TBR stack and which he is most looking forward to.

Next

20 surprising facts about the relationship between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie



About the author

Sara likes to write about her favorite fandoms, from Marvel and Saga to Doctor Who and Jim Henson. She loves cats, coffee and contemplation and follows the pronoun she / she has.

More about Sara S.