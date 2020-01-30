20 reasons why Hollywood is obsessed with Ellen Degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most famous and popular stars in Hollywood – and not just because she is super fun and talented. It’s also because she has a big heart and gives back more than you might think.

After the talk show host admitted that she was gay in the 90s, she found it difficult to find work in Hollywood during an open interview with Oprah Winfrey. She later had success with the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2003 and her starring role in Disney’s Finding Nemo, and it seemed that things had really changed (for the better) for this talented comedian.

She spoke of her difficult upbringing as a child and her career path was not easy, but Ellen is ahead. She is one of the most successful people in the entertainment field today. But why is Hollywood so fond of Ellen … and why do fans and friends love her so much? Here’s everything you need to know:

20 It makes people laugh

Ellen is known for making people laugh – be it on her own daytime talk show or during her Netflix comedy special. She obviously has a way of making people smile. And given her uplifting personality and endless supply of fun and catchy one-liners, fans never have a bad experience when it comes to seeing Ellen live.

19 She loves to scare people

The fans may have noticed how much Ellen loves to scare people. When guests come to their show, they are known to startle them by showing someone off the table who is placed between the host and the guest.

Ellen will do it the way her guest never really sees it coming. Is it funny or a little creepy or both?

18 celebrities love to appear on their show

Everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Lady Gaga – and even Madonna – appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show. There is no denying that Ellen’s Hollywood colleagues respect and love everything she stands for. That would explain why celebrities always feel so comfortable talking to Ellen.

17 It changes people’s lives

Ellen always gives something back to people – especially those who watch recordings of her show. She has helped thousands of people in need and given them everything from new homes to cars to tuition funds and more. She has done everything to help those who really need a helping hand.

16 She struggled as the doors approached her

When Ellen closed the doors after she was revealed to be gay, the comedian never shied away from the fact that she had career problems because she came out. Her career had stalled, but she never gave up. She fought for what she thought was right, which ultimately brought her back to the top.

15 She finds the most interesting guests for her show

Ellen seems to know what her fans love to see on her show, because she knows exactly how to find the most entertaining and amusing guests she can interview. For example, in 2011 she surprised Sophia and Rosie with their idol Nicki Minaj – and their reaction was simply priceless.

14 She is adored by her Hollywood colleagues

There aren’t many people who say bad things about Ellen DeGeneres because she is such an endearing person. Her Hollywood colleagues, including Jennifer Aniston, love her friendships with her.

While most of her meetings are usually private, Ellen and her celebrity friends definitely know how to have a good time.

13 She emphasizes the importance of dealing well with one another

At the end of every show, Ellen always makes sure that her audience and viewers are friendly to each other at home. She always emphasizes the importance of treating others the way you want to be treated. Acceptance is the key to degeneracy, but it all starts with friendliness.

12 She keeps her jokes clean

Ellen usually keeps her jokes clean. She once said that using explicit words to tell a joke is not impressive, since using profane language is fun in and of itself. If she put the F-word in every joke, people would laugh automatically, she argued, so Ellen prefers a challenge by keeping it perfectly clean.

11 She is a role model for women and girls around the world

Women around the world love her for so many different reasons. One of these reasons is the fact that Ellen is committed to women’s rights and has openly emphasized in the past that women still have a long way to go to achieve equality. She believes that everyone should be treated equally and is a particularly strong role model for women and young girls.

10 She doesn’t take herself too seriously

Ellen will not take herself too seriously, especially when interviewing her guests. When it gets uncomfortable with a celebrity on her show, Ellen isn’t exactly against telling a joke about herself. She probably does this because her self-deprecating comments make her guests feel a little more comfortable.

9 She cares a lot about animal rights

After Ellen previously won the PETCO Foundation’s HOPE award, her commitment to animal rights has not gone unnoticed. It is a constant commitment.

Her wife Portia even gave the famous star her own wildlife fund for her 60th birthday. Ellen called it the best gift she’d ever received.

8 She is a fantastic actress

In addition to her popular talk show, Ellen is also an actress. In fact, in 1994 she had her own sitcom called Ellen, which ran for a full four years. She also used the platform to get gay in “The Puppy Episode”. It became one of the top rated episodes in the series’ history.

7 She is an inspired victim of abuse

Over the years, Ellen, who always feels uncomfortable, has shared information about her stepfather’s traumatic experience of sexual abuse. To make matters worse, her mother, Betty DeGeneres, didn’t believe a word she said, creating tension in her own relationship.

Nevertheless, many have gone through similar situations and therefore find them extremely reliable.

6 She has donated millions to charity

Ellen spends money on her show every day, but when it comes to her personal fortune, Degeneres is not afraid to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve the lives of others.

In addition to her Wildlife Fund, she has supported many nonprofits, including Clothes Off Our Back and the Children’s Health Fund.

5 It comes as relative to fans

Despite an unbelievable $ 450 million in net worth, Ellen DeGeneres is not the type to boast of money. In fact, she’s probably one of the most reliable people in Hollywood, and that’s what inspired people to love her so much. The fans often think of her as a friend because she is so humble.

4 She hates violence and negativity

If there are two things Ellen doesn’t like, they’re violence and negativity. You could also say that these are two things you won’t find on Ellen’s talk show during the day. Ellen celebrates those who live an apologetic life because they are authentic – and still smile.

3 She is extremely professional when it comes to work

Unless she feels very sick, Ellen DeGeneres will always be ready to make another episode of her talk show. Since 2003, she has placed great emphasis on punctuality when it comes to professionalism … and she expects the same from others. Delay and poor work ethic will not be tolerated if you work for Ellen, that’s for sure.

2 She is the second woman in history to host the Academy Awards

Ellen is the second woman in history to have won the Academy Awards after Whoopi Goldberg. This has been an incredible accomplishment since the Oscars started in 1929. Ellen is such an impressive person.

1 It promotes a vegan lifestyle

Because of her love for animals, Ellen decided to lead a vegan lifestyle and she encouraged her fans on social media to do the same. Your meals consist of herbal ingredients. Although she knows that she can’t convince everyone to do the same, Ellen can (and does) at least.

