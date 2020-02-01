20 recent Vince McMahon decisions that could confuse the WWE universe

As of now, the WWE is the largest and most profitable wrestling promotion in the world and has achieved this by offering the public a product that is both entertaining and compelling. It is true that the superstars make the product shine, and it is true that the WWE would not be nearly as popular as without its legions of loyal fans, but Vince McMahon also deserves a lot of recognition.

Vince has been running the company for decades and has created some of the best-known characters and storylines in professional wrestling, but he’s still human, which means he’s able to make mistakes. In recent years, Vince has made several decisions that have either confused or upset fans, and the past calendar year has been no different. This article highlights 20 of his recent questionable decisions.

20 The ongoing story of Lana & Rusev

The WWE has given us some weddings over the years, and each one of them has been better than the ceremony of Lana and Bobby Lashley. This wedding should be a significant moment in the “couple’s” feud with Rusev, a feud that most fans have found annoying and pointless, but for some reason Vince wants to see more of it.

19 Brock enters the hustle and bustle

Fans got used to Royal Rumble’s surprises, and Paul Heyman gave fans the first surprise on January 6 when he announced that Brock Lesnar would be number 1 in the legendary Battle Royal. However, Lesnar will not defend the WWE championship, which is strange considering that this decision is ruining the importance of joining.

18 Jobbing Matt Hardy

One day Matt Hardy will find himself in the WWE Hall of Fame, which is why it is so heartbreaking to see him work for several superstars. Instead of waiting for Jeff to return from an injury, Vince brought Matt back on his own and let him work live for Buddy Murphy, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet on Monday evening.

17 The Orton “Injury”

Fans hate to see a legend’s career end due to an injury, so fans were genuinely concerned when Randy Orton came to the ring on crutches to tell the WWE universe that he might have an end-of-career injury. It turned out that he lied, which is good, but it was also a pointless fake, since he is currently a face.

16 Kofis 8-second loss

Kofi Kingston gave us one of the best WrestleMania moments lately when he won the WWE title, a title he had held for six months. Vince decided that Kofi had to lose his belt on Fox in SmackDown’s first episode, and for some reason he decided to give it to Brock Lesnar, who crushed Kofi in a matter of seconds.

15 Returning the XFL

Like all business people, Vince would like to open a branch, which is why he founded his own football league in 2001. However, the XFL was a complete failure as it only lasted one season and lost around $ 70 million, which is why it was so surprising for him to hear him say that he will bring the league back in 2020.

14 Andrade wins the title at an in-house exhibition in the USA

Now that Andrade has won his first title on the main list, it looks like Vince is ready to give him the boost he deserves. Unfortunately, Andrade won the US championship during a house show at Madison Square Garden, and if that was the beginning of his venture, he would have to be seen by people on live television.

13 Not releasing Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis is talented, but has been appointed a mid-card jobber. So you can understand why he asked the company for his release. Kanellis asked to be published on Twitter and made it clear that he no longer wanted to take his work frustrations home with him, but Vince has not yet granted them, which appears to be punishing Mike.

12 Cesaro is still wasting

We are constantly reminded that Cesaro is the best superstar in the WWE, but he has never received a legitimate single push. It’s true that Cesaro won a couple of tag titles with Shamus, but as a solo Vince has no idea what to do with him now that he doesn’t do anything with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.

11 Wasting Elias

The fans have been interested in Elias since his debut and he has proven that he has what it takes to be a great heel, but he’s also good in the ring. Elias is literally checking all the boxes needed for the title fight, but for some reason Vince has ignored his talents and instead ruled miserable titles around the clock.

10 The EC3 debacle

It looked like the WWE was going to give EC3 a good boost, but it was wasted on the main list. Vince apparently gave up the superstar, all because he didn’t like the fact that EC3 was unable to cope with the crowds during his matches with Dean Ambrose, who was over due to leaving the company.

9 The red light fits

Bray Wyatt has done a fantastic job with his new gimmick, and Vince deserves to give him the green light. However, there is a problem with the gimmick: the red lights that are used during games when Bray is the devil, since the lights actually make it difficult to spot certain spots, and it just looks off-putting on TV.

8 The dog food

We have seen wrestlers coated with several substances over the years, some of which are more lazy than others, which is why the dog food incident involving Roman Reigns was inadequate. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler tossed dog food at Reigns in an episode of SmackDown, and aside from being silly, Reigns looked like it was strewn with something far worse than dog food.

7 Give up Humberto

Humberto Carrillo is incredible in the ring, and for some reason, Vince has at least given him up for the time being. Vince agreed to push Carrillo, but after several games, the boss decided that the superstar was not out of date, despite hosting some great matches.

6 Invite Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez is a big name in the UFC, and since he has a history with Brock Lesnar, the WWE thought that if they signed him on, they could start a good feud. However, Vince apparently did not believe in it because Velasquez clearly needed more practice and then let him compete against Lesnar in his debut game in Saudi Arabia.

5 Dana Brooke in purgatory

The WWE women’s department is currently piled up, which means that some women don’t get a chance, and Dana Brooke is one of those women. Dana has been in purgatory for a while now and has a lot of time to watch TV, but nothing she could really show and she is not even employed, which makes her even stranger.

4 Luke Harper’s senseless return

Luke Harper proved to be the Wyatt family’s biggest surprise, but poor booking and injuries prevented him from getting a real boost. Harper wanted to be released after he hadn’t been used on television, but Vince had recently agreed to it, which made it absolutely pointless to bring him back to the Night of Champions.

3 Make a mouthpiece out of Sami Zayn

As a former NXT champion, it’s pretty clear that Sami Zayn has talent, but he’s essentially been neutralized on the main list. Zayn has not fought many fights since his return last April, and when we see him, he serves as a mouthpiece for several superstars, meaning Vince is literally wasting talent.

2 Bringing back big show

Big Show returned to action after more than a year of injury, but as good as it was to see him again, his return seemed like a missed opportunity. If Vince Samoa wanted to partner Joe and Kevin Owens, he could have gone with Keith Lee instead, since Lee is over and much younger and sportier.

1 The unveiling of Liv Morgan

Fans are still making fun of the Emmalina debacle, and some believed that Liv Morgan would suffer the same fate if it was repackaged. Vince teased us with videos of the new Liv, who looked like a much darker figure, but instead made it part of the Lana and Rusev story, causing the new gimmick to be dead when they arrived.

