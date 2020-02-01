20 revealing facts about Emma Kenney

Emma Kenney was cast as Debbie Gallagher in Showtime’s Shameless at the age of 11, and fans of the award-winning series have since grown up to become a talented and beautiful actress.

Debbie is one of Shameless’s most controversial and unpopular characters, but critics and viewers admit that her hatred of Frank Gallagher’s youngest daughter is proof of how well Emma does the part. While the Gallagher family often chooses to take short cuts in life and do as little as possible to get through, Emma has been working hard to earn her place in Hollywood for over a decade and barely resembles Debbie in real life , These fascinating facts about Emma Kenney will undoubtedly change everyone’s mind.

20 She started acting at the age of 5

via: decider.com

When Emma’s parents introduced her toddler to a variety of hobbies and sports, such as soccer, ice skating, and gymnastics, they failed to get their attention. They then encouraged her to try acting and took her to improvisation classes at the age of five. Emma immediately had a knack for drama and showed natural talent, which led to her being discovered very quickly.

19 Emma is also a writer and director

via: usmagazine.com

Emma is primarily known for her acting skills, but she is also a talented and experienced writer, director, and producer.

As a child, she was regularly invited to participate in student films at New York University and learned the basics of governing and making films. She was very interested in filmmaking and has written more than 50 short film scripts and directed around 20 of them.

18 She has several career goals that are not in the entertainment industry

via: twitter.com

Emma’s acting career is still good and she plans to do more behind the camera, but some of her career goals could get her out of the entertainment business in the future. Her long-term ambitions include being a detective or running an animal shelter, and she also hopes to go to college.

“So many options, so little time,” she said to Backstage.

17 Emma always had a crush on her onscreen brother

via: dailyrepublic.com

When Shameless started filming in 2010, Emma was in love with Jeremy Allen White, who plays her older brother Lip in the series. In an interview in 2014, she admitted that she could hardly speak to him without blushing, which undoubtedly made it difficult to film scenes between the two Gallagher siblings.

16 The Gallaghers are not their only dysfunctional TV family

via: cnbc.com

Emma Kenney is best known for being a member of William H. Macy’s messy clan for Shameless, but the Gallaghers aren’t their only dysfunctional onscreen family. In 2018, she appeared in the Roseanne revival series as the granddaughter of the title character, Harris Conner-Healy. The revival was canceled after a season, but when a spin-off called The Conners was founded, she was invited as the series director to repeat her role.

15 She is a Pescatarian

via: twitter.com

Emma hates the idea of ​​eating animals and has said in several interviews that she would be completely vegan without the anemia, making it difficult for her to maintain her iron levels. Therefore, she is a Pescatarian or someone who does not eat most of the meat but still eats fish.

14 Emma welcomes the fact that everyone hates Debbie

via: tvovermind.com

Not aware of the fact that many shameless fans absolutely loathe Debbie, Emma Kenney has admitted that she feels the same occasionally. Making Debbie the most annoying teenager on TV is something she was actually aiming for, and she once proudly posed in front of a chalk message on the sidewalk that said, “Debbie Gallagher is the worst character on Shameless.”

Relatives: 15 shameless characters that we wished they were still there

13 She is completely self-motivated

via: Panasonics.com

Many child stars are forced into show business by their parents, but Emma’s parents actually had no experience with the entertainment industry and simply let her daughter pursue her own dreams. Emma believes that the fact that she doesn’t have typical stage parents was a major factor in her constant love of acting throughout her childhood.

“If you put pressure on your children to book every audition, they won’t enjoy it, and they won’t book it either,” she told Backstage. “Even if you don’t want to go to an audition, you shouldn’t be forced to go. You have to want to.”

12 She was treated for anxiety and depression

via: imdb.com

In 2018, Emma started treatment to help with anxiety and depression, including undisclosed substance use.

“I ran with a really fast crowd. I was naive and very immature and did things I shouldn’t do because it was illegal and I wasn’t 21. It wasn’t healthy and it made me feel worse “she admitted in a statement. “It was just a slippery slope that I didn’t want to go down. And I knew I had to stop.”

11 Stress forced her to take a break from social media

via: ew.com

As Emma tried to focus on “becoming the healthiest and best Emma I can be,” she told her numerous fans on Twitter that she would take a much-needed break on social media.

“Hello and goodbye (for a while). I decided to take a minute off social media and LA,” she tweeted. “That sounds so clichéd, but this city / industry can really reach you. I will find my happiness in peace again.”

10 Emma wants her fans to know that it is okay to seek help

via: twitter.com

Treatment and distance from social media turned out to be exactly what Emma needed to be happy again, and she hopes fans will take similar steps to seek help when needed.

“I just want to send a message to my fans admitting that you need help and that doesn’t make you weak,” she said in a statement. “I’m going to come out on the other side, the True Emma I’ve always been.”

9 She only looked at Roseanne when she auditioned for the spinoff

via: deadline.com

In a Good Morning America interview promoting Roseanne in 2018, Emma admitted that she wasn’t exactly a fan of the original show before she was cast in her revival.

“It’s an interesting experience because the show literally ended in 1997 and I was born in 1999 so it’s kind of funny,” she said. “My character was born technically two years before I was born, but she is supposed to be 16, two years younger than me.”

To prepare for her role as Harris Conner-Healy, she looked at the original series.

8 Your goal is to convey positive feelings to the audience

via: popsugar.co.uk

Debbie Gallagher may not be a fan favorite on Shameless, but Emma believes it will be worth it if a viewer is able to connect with Debbie and find her luck in the role.

“I think if I could convey positivity and reality to just one person, I would feel good! I like promoting reality, and I love to be part of such real shows that we don’t have our hair let it blow out and put our full makeup on, “she said to Medium. “I like to play a real young teenage girl with real difficulties because it feels so much more authentic and true to young people to look up to.”

7 She went to school on the east coast while filming in Los Angeles

via: popculture.com

When Emma started filming Shameless, her education in New Jersey had to arrange a busy acting career on the West Coast. Fortunately, she was able to maintain a fairly normal childhood and attend her local public school from November through July while the Showtime series was paused.

Once Shameless was in the session, a tutor on the set helped her stay up to date academically. It got easier for Emma at 15 because she moved to California and didn’t have to travel across the coast as often.

6 Emma’s shameless co-stars are a great inspiration for her

via: pinterest.com

Emma has cited various entertainment inspirations over the years, but in an interview with Medium, she admitted that some of her greatest role models are her shameless co-stars.

“I grew up with my” shameless “cast and we all went through so much together. I see how they all deal with certain situations and I look at them all in many different ways.”

She praised her Gallaghers individually, saying she admired William H. Macy’s humility, Emmy Rossum’s strength, Jeremy Allen White’s compassion, Cameron Monaghan’s drive, and Ethan Cutkosky’s down-to-earth attitude.

Related: 15 times the letters of “shameless” were really shameless

5 She’s not fixated on weight like many teenagers in Hollywood

via: pinterest.com

Although viewers who don’t like Debbie Gallagher often make cruel bumps against Emma’s weight and figure, she refuses to let this affect her self-image. She has lost significant weight on Shameless over the years, but Issue said that unlike many teenage stars who are constantly arguing about her looks, she doesn’t even have a scale and has no idea how much she weighs.

4 She doesn’t really have much in common with Debbie Gallagher

via: screenrant.com

Some stars are able to incorporate elements of their real personality and experience into their roles, but Emma and Debbie Gallagher are so different that for the controversial character she actually has nothing to draw from.

She once said to Medium: “The fact that Debbie and I both have human feelings is the only real resemblance.”

Related: Shameless: 20 things wrong with Debbie that we all choose to ignore

3 Emma broke a film festival record at the age of 8

via: zimbio.com

One of the first short films directed by Emma, ​​The New Girl in Town, was nominated for the New Jersey International Film Festival at Rutgers University. The four-minute film showed her friends as actors and was so well received that he became a finalist of the festival.

This was particularly impressive considering that she was only eight years old at the time. She was the youngest director to ever make a film in the finale of the 14-year festival.

2 It wasn’t really shamelessly exposed to PG-13 content

via: decider.com

Fans don’t have to worry about whether Shameless forced Emma to grow up too quickly or not, because it turned out that her parents and the people behind the PG-13 Showtime series made sure they did Most things were not exposed to adult content.

In an interview with Amplify in 2016, Emma said that they “closed inappropriate scene sets” and would protect them from nudity by using tags that they should watch.

1 She is a proud PETA spokeswoman

via: twitter.com

Though Emma is a Pescatarian and not a vegan, she is a proud spokeswoman for PETA and is actively trying to educate others about the unfortunate realities that a multitude of animals are dealing with today. She calls for no fur and, as a staunch supporter of adopting pets, often uses hashtags #AdoptDontShop on social media.

Next: 15 open images Shameless producers don’t want us to see Debbie

Next

20 surprising facts about Viking star, Alexander Ludwig



About the author

Steve loves everything related to superheroes, the supernatural and ice.

More about Steve D