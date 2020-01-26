20 scary secrets behind the scenes of horror films

Fans of horror films like to be scared. Many people watch creepy films to feel thrills and let their imaginations run wild. Who doesn’t love good fear? Many horror films have actually been cursed in real life. The cast and crew report strange and unexplained events. From paranormal activities on the set to tragedies that take place right in front of your eyes, many celebrities have revealed creepy things that happened during filming.

Another time, a curse chased the cast and crew long after the film ended. One of the films on this list recorded up to nine deaths from people involved in the film. Bad luck seems to follow the actors and directors even after they leave the project. From the discovery of mysterious bruises to ghostly appearances on the set, they swear they have experienced something alien. This list is not for the faint of heart. Prepare to be scared!

20 The Omen: A crew member’s fatal car accident reflected death in the film

Rumors have been circulating for years that The Omen was cursed from the start of filming. According to Pop Sugar, John Richardson, the film’s special effects crew member, and his wife had a fatal car accident. His wife was beheaded like a scene Richardson had made in the film.

19 Poltergeist: The actors were cursed after the shooting

The original Poltergeist is another horror film that has been bewitched. According to the biography, four members of the cast and crew died during and after filming the film. The most shocking death was Heather O’Rourke, who played Carol Anne. She died of complications from Crohn’s disease.

18 Rosemary’s Baby: A crew member died just like a character in the film

Rosemary’s Baby is another scary movie in which the actors and crew experienced mysterious coincidences after filming, from illness to death. Krzysztof Komeda composed the score for the film and, according to Vanity Fair, fell from the balcony at a party and reflected a scene from the film.

17 The exorcist: A fire devoured the entire set … Except for Regan’s bedroom

According to CBS News, the entire set of The Exorcist was struck by a violent fire while filming the film. Oddly, the only room left untouched by the flames was Regan’s bedroom. Filming was delayed by six weeks and a priest came to bless the set.

16 Emily Rose’s exorcism: Jennifer Carpenter’s radio would turn itself on

It got scary for Jennifer Carpenter when she filmed Emily Rose’s exorcism. She said to Dread Central: “Two or three times when I went to sleep my radio went on by itself,” she said. “The only time that scared me was because it was really loud, and it was Pearl Jam’s ‘Alive’.”

15 The Summoning: Vera Farmiga discovered mysterious marks on her body

Vera Farmiga played clairvoyant Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring. According to Cinema Blend, Vera revealed that she had spotted a mysterious line of three scratches on her thigh. “It was these three very different ones that look like scratch marks that could make long nails or long fingertips like thin fingertips.” She said.

14 The Summoning 2: On the set, a priest was called to bless possessed curtains

According to ABC News, Patrick Wilson, a priest was invited to bless a number of demonic curtains on the set of The Conjuring 2. “It was a huge curtain that went from floor to ceiling, which just waved violently and violently there was no door open or no fan on, no nothing,” said Patrick.

13 Annabelle: Mysterious markings on a set window matched those the demon’s film would make

John R. Leonetti, director of Annabelle, told The Hollywood Reporter: “We went into the apartment we were shooting in and the temporary window above the living room window. It was a full moon and three fingers were drawn through the window Dust along the window and our demon has three fingers and three claws. “

12 Twilight Zone: The Movie: A fatal helicopter crash occurred while filming

Shooting a scene from Twilight Zone: The film ended in tragedy on the set. According to History.com, Vic Morrow and two child actors, Renee Shinn Chen and Myca Dinh Le, were killed in a helicopter accident. The pyrotechnics caused the helicopter pilot to crash over the actors.

11 The Crow: Brandon Lee was shot on set

Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, was accidentally shot while filming The Crow. According to Variety, the police said in a statement, “Lee had a shopping bag with a small explosive charge that was used to simulate shots when another actor fired a shot from an empty pistol 15 feet away.”

10 A girl goes home at night: props on the set

Natalie O’Brien, costume designer for the film A Girl Walks Home At Night, told Cosmopolitan that props were mysteriously removed from the set. “We spoke to the art department and they weren’t at all. I have a feeling that either someone was down there or that it could have been a ghost or something,” she said.

9 Ghost Of Goodnight Lane: Ghosthunters declared the set to be haunted

Although it wasn’t a big box office hit, The Ghost of Goodnight Lane is a film about a film made in a haunted studio. According to CBS Local, art mimicked real life when crew members claimed to have seen flickering lights, falling ceiling lights, and mysterious voices calling out their names.

8 The Lords of Salem: The cast and crew heard an inexplicable buzzing while filming

An old hospital in Las Angeles got weird while filming The Lords of Salem. Jennifer Spence, a production designer for the film, said Cosmopolitan: “On the second or third floor, the buzzer in one of the rooms went out all the time when there was no one.”

7 The Amityville Horror: The cast woke up at 3:15 AM … At the same time, everything happened in Amityville

Ryan Reynolds starred in the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror, revealing to Movie Web that some creepy things happened to the crew. “Much of the crew woke up at 3:15 in the morning when all of these atrocities took place in the house every time. I think it was an unconscious thing,” he said.

6 The second ring: The entire set is flooded

Ring 2 had many strange events on the set, but the most ironic incident was when the set was flooded. According to The Age, the film’s director, Hideo Nakata, revealed, “Because we made a film about cursed water, bad water, when we had the floods, the crew freaked out,” said Nakata.

5 Insidious: A mysterious illness plagued the cast and crew

Jennifer Spence, production designer at Insidious, told Cosmopolitan about a strange event when the crew worked on the set: “Everyone in the room felt sick and weird and heavy. We had to take a break because everyone was feeling overwhelming.” She said.

4 The Innkeepers: The cast and crew reported paranormal activity on the set

The innkeepers were filmed in an actual hotel to be tracked. The actors reported that they saw flickering lights while filming and had vivid dreams. The director, Ti West, said to Indie Wire: “The mood was there. Sara Paxton would wake up in the middle of the night thinking someone was in the room with her.”

3 The Possession: Cold Breezes chased the actors

The Possession is another horror film with paranormal activities on the set. The actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast on the closed set felt a cold breeze. “It always happened in the middle of key scenes,” he recalls. “It didn’t happen between shots or scenes that didn’t have much of an impact on the story.”

2 The nun: ghostly apparitions appeared on the set

The director of The Nun, Corin Hardy, saw two missing characters in the background while filming. He told USA Today: “This was a particularly surprising and haunting moment, but it also happened on a workday and I didn’t really have time to stop and go, so I had to take a break. I just met Romanian ghosts. “

1 The Shining: Shelley Duvall was terrorized by Stanley Kubrick’s director

Shelley Duvall was driven mad when Stanley Kubrick directed her in The Shining. According to The Daily Mail, Duvall revealed Dr. Phil that Kubrick had isolated her from the cast. “Stanley pushed me and pushed me further than ever before. It’s the hardest role I’ve ever had to play.” She said.

