20 secrets about upcoming sports cars that we shouldn’t know

In retrospect, 2019 was a great year for sports cars. Some great and memorable cars like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the Toyota Supra, the Ferrari 488 Pista, the Aston Martin DBS Superlegerra and the McLaren 600LT have been released. There were also some overwhelming vehicles that came out, but for the most part it was a good year for the automotive industry.

In 2020, the cars that will come out will be even better than last year. You will be faster, lighter and more powerful than ever. They will also be a little stranger with some unusual features. Features ranging from cars that produce counterfeit engine sounds to more aggressive sounds where the ignition is in the wrong place.

Sports cars are what every car enthusiast dreams of, but there are things that just don’t make sense. These strange features don’t prevent anyone from buying these cars, but there will be some questions.

20 Chevy Corvette C8: stealth mode

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray took the world of cars by storm when its stunning new design was unveiled. It has the look and performance of a super sports car for a fraction of the price. It is also equipped with a stealth mode to calm the exhaust systems and drive quietly.

19 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport: Top speed exceeds the speedometer

Bugatti has once again outdone itself with the Chiron Super Sport. A non-production model of the car could reach a top speed of 304 mph, which is the fastest speed a tram has ever reached. The speedometer stops at 300, but the car is so fast that it doesn’t know how fast it is going.

18 Porshce Taycan Turbo S: fake electronic car sounds

Porshce has a serious competitor to Tesla with their brand new electric vehicle, the Taycan. The Turbo S model is the sports version of the Taycan, although it’s fast there is a bit of deception. There’s a $ 500 option to turn on fake electric vehicle sounds that play when accelerating.

17 BMW M760i: training mode

The 7 Series is BMW’s flagship. The M models are the high-performance versions and the M760i perfectly combines luxury and performance. It also mixes into the mix in practice. It is possible to activate the BMW Vitality Package, which massages the driver back and keeps his muscles relaxed during long journeys.

16 McLaren GT: Largest storage space for a supercar

McLaren only makes high-performance vehicles, so storage space has never been a problem for their cars. The brand new McLaren GT is said to be a more practical vehicle with plenty of storage space and to serve more as a daily driver. According to engine 1, the engine was lowered to create more storage space.

15 Aston Martin Valhalla: seats are on the floor

Every detail of the Aston Martin Valhalla is unique. It looks futuristic, is extremely fast and the seats are on the floor. The driver sits on a seat on the floor of the car with his legs stretched out. The car tries to imitate its F1 cars as closely as possible.

14 Ferrari SF90 Stradale: sold out one year before its release

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the latest hypercar from the Italian supercar brand. It is priced at $ 600,000. Anyone with money and interest in this car is unlucky because the car is already sold out, even though the vehicle is still months from being released.

13 Lamborghini Sian: Incredible mileage

Lamorghini is a brand that has established itself through fast, loud and impractical cars. Like most high-performance vehicles, they sacrifice fuel miles for power and performance. The brand new Lamborghini Sian has a V12 hybrid engine that, according to Car Buzz, will reach 62 mpg.

12 Porsche 911 Carrera 992: Removable cup holders

Cup holders are one of the most important properties that every car must have. Some sports cars have only one or none at all. The brand new Porsche 911 Carrera 992 has cup holders that can be removed and replaced with a regular opening for storing items.

11 Ferrari F8 Tributo: passenger side

Ferrari does not build central screens in most vehicles because the driver should not be distracted from the road. In the Ferrari F8 Tributo, there is a small screen on the passenger side that passengers can look at. It shows speed, torque and other performance related measurements.

10 Mustang GT500 Carbon Track package: removes the rear seats

The Ford Mustang is the face of the Ford Motor Company and has always been a four-seat muscle car. They are primarily known for their straight forward speed, but the 2020 Mustang Shelby Carbon Fiber Package removes the rear seats to save more weight and get better performance on the track.

9 Dodge Challenger Hellcat ACR: Hellcat with focus on the first track

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat is a car that is known for a lot of power and accelerates very quickly. They are also heavy and not great on the racetrack as the car weighs well over £ 4,000. Dodge plans to launch the Hellcat ACR on the company’s 50th birthday. It becomes lighter and more track-oriented.

8 Lamborghini Huracan RWD: Lighter and cheaper than the normal Evo

Last year Lamborghini replaced the Huracan with the new and improved Huracan Evo. They are now coming out with a rear-wheel drive Evo that will be released later in 2020. It’s 72 pounds lighter and also $ 50,000 cheaper than the regular Evo, according to roadandtrack.com.

7 Pagani Huayra Imola: No storage space

The Pagani Huayra is one of the rarest and most unique cars ever built. They are made in very small quantities, making it extremely difficult to see one on the street. Their latest model, the Huayra Imola, costs $ 3 million and has no storage space. If you can’t accommodate everything on the passenger side, you may need to use a different car.

6 McLaren 620R: a racing car that has been converted for road use

There are many vehicles that are marked as racing cars for the road because they are very fast and can keep up with actual racing cars. The McLaren 620R is a racing car that has been converted for street use. Production is limited to only 350 models.

5 Tesla Roadster: performance figures not officially released

Teslas has rapid acceleration speeds, but the Tesla Roadster could break the Porsche 918’s 0-60 record, which is currently 2.2 seconds. The roadster does not yet have official performance data, but is expected to reach a top speed of 250 mph and reach a speed of 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds. We can only wait and see which numbers are actually achieved.

4 McLaren Senna GTR: ignition on the roof

Most cars have functions that make sense, and some don’t. Every car known to man has the ignition in front of the driver, but for some reason the McLaren Senna GTR has its ignition on the roof of the car. There’s also a button to lock the doors, turn on the fan, and switch to racing mode on the roof.

3 McLaren Speedtail: 3 front seats and no side mirrors

When the McLaren F1 first hit the market in 1992, it had three front seats and the driver was seated in the middle. The brand new Speedtail pays homage to the original McLaren as it only has 3 seats. The car also has side cameras instead of mirrors.

2 Lamborghini Sterrato: The fact that it exists

When you think of a good SUV, a car comes to mind like a big SUV. For some reason, Lamborghini launches the Huracan Sterrato, a super car for rough terrain – exactly the opposite of any other car that Lamborghini has made.

1 Koenigsegg Jesko: top speed still

The Koenigsegg Agera RS currently holds the official top speed record at 277 mph. Despite being unofficial, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with 1,500 hp has a top speed of 300 km / h. The Koenigsegg Jesko has 1,600 hp and an unknown top speed. This could be the fastest tram ever built, and the world is waiting for Koenigsegg to test its new vehicle.

