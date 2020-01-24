20 Secrets Dodge was hiding in chargers and challengers

The Dodge Challenger and its cousin The Charger have been part of American muscle car history since the heyday of muscle cars in the 1960s. While other members of the muscle car revolution, such as the Mustang and Camaro, have eased a bit to meet modern sports car standards, the Challengers and Chargers are proud of their legacy. One look at the mean, boxy shape and you know that this car means business.

However, the stuff about these cars gets even more interesting if you go the extra mile and look under the surface. Every famous car has a few tricks up its sleeve. The modern Challenger and Charger do not differ. Here are 20 secrets that Dodge has hidden in its challengers and chargers. Some of them cannot even be told by the dealers.

20 headlights

Via: gtspirit.com

Ever wondered why the inner headlights look a bit boring on the challengers? This is because these are not headlights at all. In fact, these are inlets that are surrounded by an LED to deceive the eye.

Challengers use big block engines and therefore need a lot more air. It is much better to place the inlets near the grille, as this will reduce the cooling requirement while ensuring maximum airflow.

19 bearings MOPAR accessories

Via: wheels.com

An advantage that many Dodge owners cannot take advantage of is that MOPAR lists several accessories on the official Dodge website. This means you can equip your Challenger with your favorite MOPAR accessories before you even pick up the car.

Just watch the screen on the far right when building your Challenger. This saves you a lot of time and money.

18 Difference between Scat Pack and SRT trims

Via: palmenmotors.com

It is difficult to visually differentiate between the Scat Pack and the SRT Challenger. This is because both cars are pretty much the same. The only difference is that the SRT packs a stronger 392 cubic meters. Hemi V8.

The telltale visual clue is a logo on the side of the car. The Scat Pack has an angry bee logo, while the SRT bears the name of the monster hiding under its hood.

17 How to Unleash the Hell Cat

Via: universitydodge.com

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye has a huge engine that makes 797 hp and has a torque of 70 Nm. This amount of energy melts the drive train if it is used regularly. That’s why Dodge lowers production output to 500.

To fully unleash the Hellcat, you need to change the “Standard” setting to “Track”, switch the tires to high-performance tires and create a user-defined profile in the system that does not restrict the speed. Only then can you experience the thrill of quarter-mile drags with the beast in all its glory.

16 Mercedes-Benz chassis

Via: amcarguide.com

Mercedes-Benz is part of the same Daimler Chrysler group as Dodge. No wonder Dodge has taken the liberty of using some of the Merc’s features to improve its vehicles. One such feature is the adaptive chassis, which can be selected for everyone except entry-level chargers and challengers. This means less stress on the journey and you have more control over the car when cornering.

15 Insane Drag Pak challenger

Via: motor1.com

The Drag Pak is the fastest Dodge Challenger anyone can get from the factory. It is not a car for the road, but only for drag racing. The Drag Pak tuned by MOPAR manages to do quarter-mile runs in 7.5 seconds. The car comes with a supercharged 354 cubic inch V8, the details of which remain a mystery. Only 50 of these insane machines were built and all are sold out.

Related: The 20 Fastest Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge Cars Ever Made

14 Switch off the push start button

Via: lockguyz.com

The start button on chargers and challengers is known to not work properly in the worst case. Fortunately, there is a simple trick that you can use to place it for free. The button has a gap on the inner circumference that is easy to reach with the fingernails. Pull it towards you and the button will be released. This is also very helpful if you see a “Keychain not recognized” error.

13 Deactivating the ECO mode for R / T panels

Via: cars.com

Dodge Challenger equipped with an automatic transmission made after November 2008 had some problems with the ECO display. The setting for this was hidden in the expanded version of the Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC). As soon as you access the extended EVIC mode, you can switch the ECO display in the “Personal settings” menu.

12 Activate EVICs Hidden Extended Mode

Via: hellcat.com

Dodge Challengers and Chargers, which come with the Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC), have a hidden advanced mode that allows you to access some of the vehicle’s advanced settings. To access this mode, press the Compass and Music Note buttons simultaneously for approx. 7-10 seconds with the ignition on. Once you’re done, you can exit advanced mode by pressing the compass button.

11 Deactivate the oil change warning

Via: yourmechanic.com

If you drive your Challenger in hot conditions for an extended period of time, you may receive a warning message asking you to change the engine oil, even if it was changed weeks ago.

To get rid of this hassle, you don’t have to let the bonnet open. Simply insert the key into the ignition without starting the car. Place your foot all the way over the accelerator pedal and release it three times within 10 seconds. The alarm disappears immediately and is even confirmed on the EVIC.

10 double adjustable armrests

Via: carnewsguide.com

The landing gear is not the only one borrowed from the Mercs. The armrests of the Dodge Chargers and Challengers are adjustable in two directions. Short-distance commuters have little use for it. However, those who take long cruises can use this function to obtain a more comfortable driving position. If you choose a charger without sports seats, the headrests can also be adjusted forwards and backwards.

Related: 17 things you never knew about the Dodge Charger

9 Deactivate ESP / traction control on the go

Via: cars.com

If you need to disable traction control or ESP on your Dodge Charger, you usually need to drive past, engage idle, and access the central touchscreen or console button to do so.

Alternatively, you can use the ‘key trick’. If you are traveling at a speed of more than 24 km / h, turn the key for a few seconds to start until you hear a series of chimes. The ESP should then be completely deactivated until you reset it via the center console.

8 Turn signal alarm signal

Via: rakuten.com

We all have this embarrassing moment when we turn on a turn signal and forget to turn it off while it is still running. The good news is that you never have to worry about it with a Dodge Challenger. If a turn signal is switched on for a long time without turning the steering wheel, an acoustic signal flashes in sync with the turn signal, which prompts you to switch it off.

7 Burnout Assist

Via: pinterest.com

The drivers of the Dodge Demon know a tire temperature control system. It warned the driver if the tires were at the perfect temperature for a drag race.

Dodge knew this was a fan favorite and transferred the feature to the SRT Hellcat panels. This function can be called up from the central display as soon as the track mode is activated.

6 Faster navigation

Via: dodge.com

Many people have problems with the Challenger’s standard navigation system. Entering a destination takes a long time and speech recognition is below average. The quickest way to enter the destination is to use a phone number for a POI. The numeric keypad is easier to use and you only have to enter a few characters. This option is only visible when you scroll down when asked how you want to enter the destination.

Related: 20 “Tough” Dodge Cars And Trucks … which are actually terrible

5 Removable console shelf

Via: sanantoniododgechryslerjeepram.com

When driving a Dodge Challenger, you may have noticed a small tray in front of the gear lever. It can be removed for cleaning and shows a small hidden storage compartment. A similar area is also available next to the cup holders. Simply swipe the armrest all the way forward to expose it.

4 high performance drive shaft

Via: maxresdefault.com

Dodge realizes that most customers don’t stop until they get the best out of their engines. They therefore assumed that the drive shaft had to be much stronger than the intended power.

You don’t have to worry because each Challenger is equipped with a heavy-duty steel alloy drive shaft that can withstand up to 40% more power. So do not sweat when adding a new compressor or reprogramming the control unit.

3 Strong chassis

Via: dodge.com

Dodge’s insistence on an old school all-metal chassis has its advantages. It is reinforced together with the doors and gives the engine compartment additional strength. The car is built like a tank. In the unlikely scenario that you have an accident, the car absorbs much of the impact and only lets the occupants run away with light bruising.

2 GreenEdge energy saving technology

Via: dodge.com

Both the chargers and the challengers come with an optional Harman Kardon audio system. It offers much better sound quality than the standard Alpine sound system. What most people don’t know is that this system comes with GreenEdge energy savings.

The system increases the sound pressure level and therefore requires less amplitude with the same sound amplitude. This means that you get more audio without consuming more energy.

1 struts to improve handling

Via: challengerforumz.com

The Dodge Challenger is designed to offer an old school muscle car experience. As such, it is handled like one. That may be nostalgic for real fanatics, but it creates a problem for more sensible drivers. The easiest way to improve the driving behavior of the car is to limit the tendency to curl. This can be achieved by adding a strut bar to the front and rear of the car.

Next: 20 surprising facts about the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT

Next

8 old sports cars that work like a dream (and 7 new ones that are nightmares)



About the author

Karan has been writing content for numerous websites for over three years. His career in content writing began when he first worked in his college’s trade magazine. His background in mechanical engineering gives him in-depth knowledge of a wide range of scientific subjects. Still, nothing can overcome his love for automobiles. He is a true petrolhead and has worked on a number of projects. Although Karan believes every car is special, his all-time favorite is the 1967 Shelby GT500.

More about Karan Harit