20 snapshots celebrities took with their new sports cars

While we definitely see celebrities leading lives in luxury, their large, privately owned homes offer them protection from the media and sneaky cameras. However, this goes hand in hand with these status symbols, like large houses that many of us associate with wealthy people.

Sure, massive villas definitely symbolize prosperity in our modern world, but that’s not the only status sign for most celebrities. Indeed, one of the best ways that the rich and famous (and even us common people) show our financial prosperity is through the cars we drive. From Jay Z to Celine Dion and everyone in between, it’s no secret that most celebrities like beautiful, expensive cars.

While some of these rich and famous people are a bit reluctant about the cars they drive, some can’t really help themselves when it comes to splurge. In fact, here are 20 snaps that celebrities have taken with their new sports cars.

20 Leonardo DiCaprio & his Fisker Karma

Via Pinterest

It’s no surprise that Leonardo DiCaprio, who is often environmentally conscious, drives something like this $ 135,000 Fisker Karma Hybrid. However, if you want to buy one of these Bad Boy limos, you have to buy them on the used market, as the company already filed for bankruptcy in November 2013.

19 James Harden and his Chevrolet Camaro

About hot cars

Basketball star James Harden can drive anything he wants with ease, but the NBA player seems very proud of his fifth-generation yellow Chevrolet Camaro. In fact, it was a fairly normal sight for people to see him after making the purchase, since he liked to show it off when he wasn’t on the court.

18 Ralph Lauren & his Ferrari

About hot cars

That may shock you, but fashion mogul Ralph Lauren is actually an auto connoisseur as well as a top fashion designer. His favorite cars in the nearly $ 300 million collection include several beautiful red Ferraris. As you can see, Ralph can’t help but take a picture with them, but can you really blame him?

17 Kylie Jenner & her Bugatti Chiron

About the explosion

Some might say that Kylie Jenner just does what she wants. After all, she is one of the youngest billionaires that has ever lived. However, when she started showing off her new $ 3,000,000,000 Bugatti Chiron last year, some fans asked her to give this money to people in need.

16 Justin Bieber & his Lamborghini Aventador

With the simple sentence “My style is flawless”, the Biebs recently showed only one of the many cars in its impressive collection. While someone clearly took the picture for him, it’s still one of those selfie pictures. However, my favorite comment in the Instagram thread must be the one who said: “Dude, you look like a gas station attendant!”

15 Chris Brown and his Lamborghini Aventador

About AutoOverload

They know that a celebrity will have a lot of money if they only upgrade their Lamborghini Aventador like the rest of us upgrade our iPhones. Chris Brown seems to be doing this all the time and every time we get these pictures of him we try to look very bad. Go figure … must be nice, right?

RELATED: 10 celebrities driving sick Lamborghini … and 10 with Ferraris

14 John Cena & his Ferrari 360 Spider

Via the Dupont registry

Did you know that John Cena is not only a massive, muscular man, but also a man with muscular cars? He was not only the host of a YouTube show, but also owns the last Ferrrari manual transmission, a Ferrari 360 Spider. He’s literally in love with this car and why not? It’s pretty epic!

13 DJ Funkmaster Flex & his Mustang GT S197

About Mustang360

For those who don’t know him, DJ Funkmaster Flex is a world-famous hip-hop DJ and custom carmaker who, according to all definitions of the word, makes him a real star. He actually has a pair of ’06 stangs, each GT with aftermarket exhaust, performance tunes and custom paint from Valanca Auto Concepts in Bronx, New York.

12 Jason Statham and his McLaren 720S

Via the Dupont registry

Movie star Jason Statham couldn’t get enough of the McLaren he drove while filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawSo he bought his own McLaren 720S last spring. Although his face is not visible in the pictures, we are pretty sure that Statham was overjoyed when he added this ride to his collection.

11 Britney Spears & her Jaguar XK

A few years ago, Britney “got back to work” with her very sporty Jaguar XK, which is just one of the sports cars she owns. While this isn’t the fastest or most expensive car, it is a pretty serious car for a woman as wild as Britney Spears to get behind the wheel.

10 50 cents & his Versace Lamborghini Aventador

Via Pinterest

50 Cent has a habit of adding a little more spice to everything … including his Versace Lamborghini Aventador. If that’s not enough, he even stood on the roof of the new Lambo to take a picture. Probably not worried about possible scratches?

9 LeBron James & his Ferrari F430

Via vocal

Frankly, former NBA star LeBron James has more cars than he probably knows how to do (including some impressive SUVs). However, his bespoke Ferrari F430 convertible is definitely one of the most impressive cars in his collection. No wonder he wants to pose with this great car. Honestly, who wouldn’t?

8 Sushant Singh Rajput and his Maserati Quattroporte

About MSN

7 Tony Hawk & his Tesla Model S

About Evannex

Tony Hawk has retired from professional skateboarding, but has definitely not slowed down! In fact, the pro boarder has made several YouTube videos demonstrating his skills behind his Tesla, which he is clearly very proud to own. Who wouldn’t show this fantastic car, Amirite? It’s pretty epic!

6 Nicki Minaj & her pink Lamborghini Aventador

About pursuers

It should come as no surprise to anyone that superstar Nicki Minaj would strut around with a custom pink Lamborghini Aventador. After all, the singer and songwriter is usually a very “loud” woman between her hair and her fashionable appearance. In fact, she posed for a full shoot with this beautiful car.

5 Floyd Mayweather & his Ferrari Enzo

About USA Today

Even the big professional boxer once had a great appetite for cars. Although we saw him pose with his entire collection of cars, a few years ago he separated from not one but two of his beloved Enzos.

4 Flo Rida & his Bugatti Veyron

About Sportingz

Rapper Flo Rida is definitely a real fan. He not only owns a Bugatti Veyron (an impressive car in every respect), but also chose to have it packaged in chrome and gold! He is definitely a miracle worker in this baby! And as we can see from this snapshot, he lives like a king at the top of the world … or whatever the car.

RELATED: 20 stunning photos of celebrities and their Bugattis

3 Steven Tyler & his Hennessey Venom GT Spyder

About Sportingz

Rock star Steven Tyler is not just the front man of the legendary band Aerosmith. He is also the proud owner of one of the fastest sports cars in the world: a Hennessey Venom GT Spyder. With a need for speed, this swing ride can go up to 260 mph. Talk about serious power!

2 Shaun White & his Lamborghini Murcielago

About complex

1 Paris Hilton & Her Ferrari California

About Flikr

Let Paris Hilton spend almost $ 300,000 on a car during Black Friday a few years ago. In fact, the celebrity posed with her car to celebrate the occasion. Of course, this Ferrari is just one of many Hilton cars she likes to drive around in.

READ MORE: 20 stunning photos of celebrities and their Bugattis

Next

10 new affordable sports cars under $ 35,000 (and 10 under $ 75,000)



About the author

Megan is a freelance writer and editor based in Nashville, TN. You can read some of her other work on Motor1.com, Unwritten, Food Delivery Guru and Focused On Kids.

More about Megan Glosson