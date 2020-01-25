20 surprising actors who were almost starred in a Star Wars film

The Star Wars franchise has been a defining piece of culture every decade since it was released. Whether fans admire the original trilogy, all of the Extended Universe material, or the new efforts under Disney’s leadership, there’s always a popular Star Wars fandom that audiences can stick to.

Star Wars’ unique galaxies, aliens and spaceships are all extremely creative, but even the cast of these films has become an icon over the years. While it’s hard to imagine Star Wars replacing the cast, there were plenty of actors who almost played the leading role in the series.

20 Michael Jackson as Jar Jar Binks

Oh boy. Jar Jar Binks is already one of the most disparaged characters in Star Wars, not just the prequel trilogy, but the character would have been even more absurd if Michael Jackson had played him. Jackson campaigned for the role of Lucas, but he only wanted to play the role in prosthetic makeup effects, while Lucas wanted to rely entirely on CG for the character. It would have been a radical change for an already outrageous character anyway.

19 Bill Murray as Han Solo

Okay, everyone loves Bill Murray, but it’s extremely difficult to imagine him as the rebellious Han Solo. He’s got the wisecracking, but Murray would probably have driven the character into a too weird area, which could have changed the overall tone of the films. Murray didn’t seem to be too far in the argument about the role, and he’s shy about the whole thing, but it would have made for a very crazy casting change.

18 Tupac Shakur as Windu’s mace

It’s hard to imagine that someone is cooler than Samuel L. Jackson who brings the role of Jedi Mace Windu to life. That being said, Tupac Shakur may be the only exception that Jackson trumps, and he would probably even approve of this casting himself. Although Jackson fought for a role in Phantom Menace and developed many aspects of Windu’s character, Lucas still had other people try out the role, including Tupac Shakur.

17 Christian Bale as Anakin Skywalker

Christian Bale has built a reputation for delivering very fiery, explosive performances both in front of and outside the camera, which has helped him to headline some big action vehicles. Bale’s run as John Connor in Terminator: Salvation didn’t go well for him, but he could have brought Anakin a real rage in Revenge of the Sith that would have worked for the film. Lucas literally hired hundreds of actors to play the adult Anakin Skywalker, but Bale set off after his work in Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun. Bale is still unsure about his Star Wars chance, but it would have been very memorable.

16 Benicio Del Toro as Darth Maul

Maul and his lightsaber theater are certainly the best part of Phantom Menace, but the film would have been even cooler if someone like Benicio Del Toro had played the villain. Lucas Del Toro actually played the part, but as the character’s lines grew shorter and shorter and he became a quiet guy, Del Toro stepped back and Ray Park entered. As cool as Del Toro, like Darth Maul, who would have been the actor At least he still had a chance to appear in the Star Wars franchise of Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi.

15 Saoirse Ronan As Rey

There’s no denying that Daisy Ridley’s casting as Rey in the Sequel trilogy catapulted her career forward and made her a big name. She shines in the role, but an actress who quickly turns out to be an independent legend is Saoirse Ronan. Interestingly, Ronan spoke publicly about her audition for The Force Awakens, which in Disney’s eyes seemed to be a bad act, which may even have resulted in her not getting the part in the end.

14 Al Pacino as Han Solo

Han Solo is such an icon and it’s mainly because of the very specific bragging that Harrison Ford puts in the role. That being said, other actors were also considered for solo and their casting would have resulted in a completely different character. For example, Al Pacino was offered the role, but the idea never got too far because Pacino couldn’t understand the story. Science fiction was not the actor’s strength, which is why he retired from the race quite early.

13 Jodie Foster as Leia Organa

Carrie Fisher is practically synonymous with Leia Organa and it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Although Fisher made the role her own, before she was cast, she actually found Jodie Foster was seriously considering the role. The biggest hurdle was that Foster was only 14 at the time, Hamill 24. It would have been extremely scary and difficult to take Leia seriously as a love interest if Foster had been cast. Since she also has an unpleasantly young love interest in taxi drivers, this could have led to undesirable comparisons.

12 Jim Henson as Yoda

Frank Oz’s vocal styling as Yoda has become legendary, but at some point Lucas had another Muppet cohort in the race. Henson and Oz worked a lot together, sharing people and information between their productions to help each other. Henson was too busy doing Muppet’s duties to play Yoda, but he was the one who suggested Frank Oz get a chance.

11 Orson Welles as Darth Vader

James Earl Jones’ Darth Vader voice has been a symbol of the Star Wars franchise ever since. Lucas was largely the same, and when it came time to vote for the franchise villain, he only had James Earl Jones and another person in mind, Orson Welles. Lucas decided not to use Welles because his voice was too recognizable and it could pull people out of the experience that luckily worked for Jones.

10 Leonardo DiCaprio as Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker is arguably the most important role in Star Wars’ prequel trilogy, but Lucas chose to cast relatively unknown actors as the different stages of Anakin Skywalker. Hayden Christensen is a commendable achievement, but there could have been more star power. After Leonardo DiCaprio had great success with hits like Romeo + Julia and Titanic, Lucas met the actor to play Anakin in episodes II and III. Oddly enough, DiCaprio declined the role because he thought it was too much pressure, which may be the reason why he is already avoiding big franchises and things like superhero pictures.

9 Billie Lourd as Rey

Billie Lourd still managed to appear in Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy, which is particularly touching when you consider that she is Carrie Fisher’s daughter and can, so to speak, continue her legacy. Lourd’s role was peripheral, but at one point J.J. Abrams had them in mind for Rey when he couldn’t find anyone else. Daisy Ridley finally auditioned and the rest is history.

8 Robert Englund As Han Solo

Holy cow, it would have been ridiculous if Freddy Krueger himself had played Han Solo. It used to play a big role in children’s minds. Englund’s time with Star Wars is very short and random, but it does lead to a crucial series of events. Englund auditioned for Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and when he didn’t get the role, he went through the hall for Star Wars auditions. Englund was classified as too old in both cases, but it happened that Mark Hamill was walking with Englund at the time and he was talking about his audition, which then brought Hamill into the room.

7 Gary Oldman as General Grievous

The Star Wars prequel trilogy has a lot of hatred, but there’s a lot to love in its closing chapter, Revenge of the Sith. General Grievous is a particularly inventive character who could have been weightier if it had been said by Gary Oldman as originally planned. When Oldman found out that the film was a non-SAG production, he pulled out his hand instead of biting it.

6 Toshiro Mifune as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Many of these possible casting decisions affect actors who still play a big role in Hollywood. However, one of the people Lucas thought of as Luke Skywalker’s mentor was pretty unconventional. Star Wars is strongly inspired by Asian cinema, especially Kurosawa. Maybe Lucas wanted to honor this to a certain extent with the cast of Kurosawa staple foods like Toshiro Mifune as Ben Kenobi. Mifune’s reason for the rejection is quite interesting as he feared that his casting “would make the samurai’s image cheaper” and that he could really take the integrity of the cinema into account. Lucas even tried to cast him as Vader to reassure him, but Mifune’s mind was determined.

5 Sylvester Stallone as Han Solo

There were all sorts of A-listeners from different areas who were considering playing Han Solo. It is crazy to think how much the cinema could be different if one of these substitutions were made. Han Solo’s character type isn’t too far from Stallone’s aesthetic, but he and Lucas just didn’t mix. Stallone claims he didn’t finish his audition because Lucas was so uninterested. It’s probably the best thing that Solo hasn’t become such a tough guy.

4 Rooney Mara as Jyn Erso

Rogue One is one of the most successful releases of the Star Wars canon since the trilogy continued. It’s an exciting, succinct story, and although Felicity Jones is the leading actress, Jyn Erso, Gareth Edwards also met Rooney Mara in this role. Her meetings never had an official audition, but he discussed the role with her until she decided it wasn’t the right one.

3 Colin Hanks as Anakin Skywalker

Hanks may not seem the obvious choice for the role, but he looks similar to Hayden Christensen and his career has not been that big. Hanks was very far away for the role, but lost to Christensen because he had better chemistry with Natalie Portman, who was already seen in the films. If Hanks had ultimately played Anakin, it would probably have changed his career drastically. Either he would have gotten into film purgatory for a while, or he would have actually done something memorable in this role.

2 Mel Blanc As C-3PO

Anthony Daniels was already cast as a C-3PO, but Lucas was reportedly having trouble with Daniel’s voice and what it sounded like when it came out of his metal suit. Mel Blanc, the talented actor behind Bugs Bunny and many other Warner Bros. cartoon characters, was also on the run before Lucas got the idea of ​​using Daniel’s voice only independently, something Blanc knew everything about.

1 Michael Fassbender As Kylo Ren

As mentioned earlier in this list, the giant Disney machine works so that so many production details from Star Wars and other projects, such as: B. Casting, are hidden in non-disclosure agreements. Accordingly, Michael Fassbender could not say who he had auditioned for and could only confirm that he had had conversations with Abrams. However, when he looked at the characters in the film and Fassbender’s style, he was probably in the running for Kylo Ren.

