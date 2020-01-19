20 surprising facts about Country Music Group, Rascal Flatts

Regardless of age, there aren’t many people who don’t know the name Rascal Flatts. This country band has been playing music since it was signed in 1999 by Lyric Street Records.

They didn’t even have a name until they signed it, and finally decided to call themselves Rascal Flatts while sitting at the Fiddle and Steel Guitar Bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The lead singer is Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus is a bass player and Joe Don Rooney plays the guitar and banjo.

Rascal Flatts released their first album in 2000 and have released 11 more albums since then. Rascal Flatts achieved a lot in their time together, among other things won countless prizes and hit number one with many songs. Here are 20 surprising facts about this country music group.

20 They had 14 songs in first place

via soundslikenashville.com

Rascal Flatts have been playing together for a long time, which means that they had plenty of time to collect these number 1 hits! Her first took place in 2002 with “These Days”. “Bless the Broken Road” was her most successful hit and stayed in first place for five weeks.

19 How they spend time on the bus

via pinterest.com

In an interview with CMT, Gary shared some of the band’s secrets. He admitted that they play a lot of PlayStation when they have downtime on the bus while traveling between gigs! If they don’t play video games, you can usually find that they see ESPN on TV.

18 You have a travel ritual

via pinterest.com

They wouldn’t call it a secret, but they do have a tour ritual that some people may not know about. Every evening, before going on stage, they gather all of their band members in a circle. Then they pray and thank God for their work and family and ask God to protect everyone!

17 You have four Grammy Award nominations

via comonews.com

While Rascal Flatts have not yet won a Grammy Award, they have been nominated four times. However, “Bless the Broken Road” won a Grammy for the best country song! However, since Rascal Flatts did not write the song, the Grammy went to Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna, who are the songwriters.

16 You don’t mind being in the spotlight

via countrymusicrocks.net

Being famous has its advantages, but there are also sacrifices that a celebrity has to make. They have no privacy and have to deal with rumors printed in magazines. But Rascal Flatts doesn’t mind that at all. They know it’s part of the celebrity and are grateful to all of their fans.

15 Gary and Joe were both part of Little Big Town

via tasteofcountry.com

Little Big Town is a successful country music group that has won three Grammy Awards! They’ve been around for a while, but some people don’t know that Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney were both members of Little Big Town. They were in this band before they teamed up with Jay and founded another band, Rascal Flatts.

14 You would like to work with Aerosmith

via pinterest.com

Yes, famous celebrities can also have other celebrity idols. In a 20-question game with Country Music Television News, Gary LeVox said that a band they all would like to work with is Aerosmith. Although Gary mentioned as an individual that he would like to do something with Justin Timberlake.

13 A friend called her group

via pinterest.com

Ask the members of Rascal Flatts what their name actually means. Then they cannot give you an answer. They found that they had no name when they were preparing to sign on Lyric Street Records. A friend had a band called Rascal Flatts in the 60s and suggested it, and the rest is history!

She recommended 12 singers to her producer

via amazon.com

Mila Mason is a country singer who came on stage in the 90s and originally associated Rascal Flatts with Lyric Street Records. Lyric Street heard a three song demo and realized that they were incredible. Rascal Flatts stayed with Lyric Street Records until they closed in 2010.

11 You keep all fan gifts

via soundslikenashville.com

All members of Rascal Flatts are super down to earth and appreciate their fans. They love to hear fan stories and love to know that they have touched so many lives. Gary also has some gifts from fans from the time his daughter was born, including a handmade blanket and a wooden Elmo chair!

10 You take your stylist everywhere

via 955nashicon.com

You wouldn’t believe that a relaxed group like Rascal Flatts cares a lot about the clothes they wear, but in fact they take their stylist everywhere! Her stylist is John Murphy and he mixes high-end pieces with department store finds to give Rascal Flatts their signature look.

9 Taylor Swift once opened for you

via justjaredjr.com

Before Taylor Swift was a megastar, she started to make her name known by opening up to well-known bands. In 2006 Taylor opened for Rascal Flatts. She posted a flashback photo of the notes she was excited after receiving the call … and Rascal Flatts answered and said they remembered that day!

8 Gary’s first job was shoveling horse manure

via wsmv.com

It’s strange to think of huge bands playing something other than music, but everyone has to start somewhere. Many celebrities come from humble backgrounds and were waiters or assistants.

Gary’s first job was to work in a horse stable and shovel horse manure, so he definitely knows how important hard work is!

7 Gary and Jay are cousins

via instagram.com

What many people don’t realize is that Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus are actually second cousins. Jay was actually part of a Christian band that had just signed a record deal. He convinced Gary to move closer and finally they met with Joe and officially founded Rascal Flatts.

6 Your secret is to “keep the side mirrors away”

via pinterest.com

In an interview with The Boot, they were asked if there was a secret to their long success. Gary replied, “We have spent our entire career with the wing mirror turned off and only focused on the essentials.”

5 They love supporting charities

via tasteofcountry.com

Philanthropy is very important to Rascal Flatts. They provided enormous support to the children’s hospital in Vanderbilt and donated millions of dollars and their time. The Rascal Flatts Surgery Center was even named after them! They also did a lot of work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

4 You are advised to “do what you have to do”

via theoaklandpress.com

All members of Rascal Flatts had mistakes before they finally made it big. You know how important hard work and persistence are.

Gary said to CMT: “You will have rocky roads, but if that is the real passion of your heart, stay determined.” ,

3 You are not a stranger to television

via pinterest.com

Rascal Flatts can also add television and film appearances to their résumés. They were featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie, where they performed a few songs. They have also appeared on episodes of CSI, Yes, Dear, West Coast Customs and Drop the Mic and have been “battle advisors” on Blake Shelton’s team at The Voice.

2 They have been together for over 20 years

via pinterest.com

Rascal Flatts have been playing together for over 20 years. What’s even more amazing is that they were at the forefront of the industry all the time! Her fan base consists of teenagers and her parents (who have been listening to Rascal Flatts for years). You mentioned that you realize how lucky you are every day and don’t take it for granted.

1 After the “Farewell Tour” in 2020, they say goodbye

via wbwn.com

All good things must come to an end, and that includes Rascal Flatts. You’ve had one of the most amazing careers in the industry and decided to go high. The band announced that their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway tour will be the end of Rascal Flatts, but their music will live on.

Next

20 surprising facts about the relationship between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

