20 surprising facts about Denise Richards from RHOBH

Denise Richards has been in the spotlight for almost three decades. She started a modeling career when she was a teenager. That soon became a couple of “guest star” roles on television shows. Then she became one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. By 1999, she had reached the pinnacle of her career by appearing alongside Pierce Brosnan as Bond Girl Christmas Jones in the 007 flick The World Is Not Enough.

She married (and divorced) actor Charlie Sheen, who was the father of her two daughters (after which she adopted a third daughter) before trying a new venture – reality television.

Denise is currently seen in Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she is reportedly earning $ 4 million for her efforts. But what else is there to know about the woman apart from the funny fact that she once starred in an episode of Friends?

Here’s everything you need to know …

20 She has two children with Charlie Sheen

eonline.com

Denise was married to Charlie Sheen, the star of Two and a Half Men, between 2002 and 2006. During their time together, the former couple welcomed two daughters to the world – Lola and Sam.

Denise has custody of both children, but Charlie is said to be an active father who is very involved in his daughters’ lives.

19 She once had a hard time performing as an actress

pinterest.com

Denise had already made a good living from her modeling jobs, but she knew she wanted to do the acting. However, the transition from appearing on magazine covers to seriousness in Los Angeles, where she competed with many other talented women her age, was a challenge.

18 She’s visiting friends

netflixlife.com

In 2001, the mother of three children appeared in an episode of the former NBC sitcom Friends. Denise Richards played Ross and Monica Geller’s cousin, Cassie Geller, in the episode entitled “The One With Ross and Monica’s Cousin”.

When first aired, fans were very happy with Denise’s appearance on the show and it seemed surprising that she wasn’t invited back.

17 She Bared All for Playboy Magazine

sheknows.com

Denise is no stranger to posing in front of the camera – after all, she started her career as a model. By 2004, however, the actress had taken a number of photo shoots that were much racy than her previous work. In December of this year, she posed for Playboy magazine just five months after birth.

16 She first met Charlie Sheen on the set of loaded weapon 1

e993.com

Denise first met Charlie Sheen when they crossed paths on the set of Loaded Weapon 1 in 1991, but it wasn’t until almost a decade later that things got serious between the two. They would marry and have children. She always said that she found Charlie Sheen very charming when she first met him.

RELATED: A Beverly Hills Hookup? Did Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards understand it?

15 She once had her own reality show on E!

amazon.com

After divorcing Charlie Sheen, Denise landed a reality show on the E! Network titled Denise Richards: It’s complicated. It premiered in May 2008 and Charlie described the move as “greedy, vain and exploitative”. The two also went to court when Sheen refused to admit his daughters on the show. Denise won the case.

14 She adopted a third daughter, Eloise Joni, in 2011

mamamia.com

In June 2011 Denise Richards was ready to expand her family and was determined to adopt a child. In the same month, she adopted Eloise Joni and, as a single mother, had her hands full. Her adopted daughter’s middle name is the same as the name of Denise’s mother, who died of cancer in December 2007.

13 Your passion is for animals – Best Friends Animal Society

celebritypets.net

Many people do not know that Denise is very interested in animals and their well-being. She had previously partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society to raise funds for animals that were abandoned and abused through fundraisers. After Hurricane Sandy, Denise also adopted a rescue dog from an animal shelter on Long Island.

12 She played the lead role as Bond Girl in the 007 series

usatoday.com

In 1999 Denise got the biggest role in her career. In 1999 he played with Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond flick “The World is Not Enough”. Richards played the role of Dr. Christmas Jones, but apparently fans didn’t like the movie or the chosen Bond Girl. In 1999 she won the “Worst Supporting Actress” award at the Razzie Awards.

11 She is a Midwest girl

etonline.com

It’s no secret that Denise spends most of her time in Los Angeles, but she grew up in Illinois, which offers a very different lifestyle than the talented Hollywood star. She spent the first 15 years of her life in a town called Downers Grove until her family moved to Oceanside, California.

RELATED: Real Housewives: They were available 10 times (10 times took Bougie to a new level)

10 She made a lot of money that real housewives show up in Beverly Hills

themorningbulletin.com

For the ninth series of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, producer Denise has reportedly paid an astonishing $ 4 million to appear on the show as a regular actor. The move made her one of the highest paid celebrities on the show, just a million dollars short of what Nene Leakes is supposed to be doing in the Atlanta version.

9 She got her big break from modeling when she was a teenager

pinterest.com

Before acting became a full-time career for Denise, she was a full-time model that appeared on magazine covers, music videos, commercials, and more. The connections she made through her work in this creative field made her transition to a number of blockbuster films easier … but for her, it all started with modeling.

8 Her first important role was that of spacecraft troops

imdb.com

Her breakthrough came when she was offered the role of science fiction soldier Carmen Ibanez in the hit film Starship Troopers. The 1997 film, based on Robert A. Heinlein’s book, opened up further possibilities for her in films such as Scary Movie and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

7 It owns millions of properties

sheknows.com

Shortly after she broke up with Charlie Sheen, Denise sold her house in Hidden Hills for an impressive $ 4.25 million. She is also believed to have owned another property in Hollywood Hills worth $ 4.4 million. It also has a stall with luxury vehicles, including a Cadillac and a Mercedes-Benz, each valued at $ 70,000.

6 She doesn’t read anything that has been written about her in the press

bravotv.com

Denise is not someone who likes to read what has been said about her in the press. Instead, she tries to stay away from tabloids, especially since she became a topic of discussion after her divorce from Charlie. She was literally on the cover of a tabloid magazine every week, so it’s understandable why she wants to avoid reading fictional lies.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Charlie Sheen and His Adorable Friends

5 She tells herself to stay positive all the time

eonline.com

She had previously told Closer that she had to soak it up and be a positive role model for her children. “Soak it up – because they didn’t ask to be born into a family that split and didn’t have to deal with the parents. I’m not the kind of person you beat up your ex in front of your kids. It’s very disrespectful towards the children. “

4 She had a hard time as a mother

closerweekly.com

The public interest in engaging with her chaotic love life and juggling motherhood and career could be too much for Denise – especially after losing her mother. But she said to Women on the Fence:

“I knew over time that it would go away. It didn’t go as quickly as I would have liked (laughs), but I knew that I had to concentrate on hiding a lot of these things and being the best mother that I could be. “

3 She’d rather be an actress than a model

latimes.com

While modeling was a great career for Denise when she was young, she always knew that a longer career was possible in the world of filmmaking. She also says that making films has always been her real passion: “I still enjoy being on set with filmmakers, actors and the crew. I love to work. It has always been my passion that motivated me through rejection. “

2 She says she finally found ‘The One’

eonline.com

Though she had some bad luck with men in Hollywood, Denise previously claimed to be the happiest woman with her husband, Aaron Phypers. Within a few weeks of meeting the first time, the couple shockedly announced that they were getting married. Given that they are still together, they seemed to know what others couldn’t see.

1 Her “Tell-All Memoir”, the real girl next door, was published in 2011

thedailybeast.com

Denise published her all-round memoir, The Real Girl Next Door, in 2011, in which she discussed everything from dealing with her mother’s death to raising two children with Charlie Sheen. She mentioned things related to the actor’s paranoia … he had a bulletproof door in his house and a closet with a fire rod, to name just a few examples of his careful demeanor.

NEXT: 20 actresses who are hot … but can’t act

Next

15 pictures by Kelly Ripa Stay in shape



About the author

Maurice is an established entertainment and showbiz reporter.

More about Maurice Cassidy