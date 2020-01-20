The Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on Sunday, February 2nd. The NFL’s annual championship game is seen by well over a hundred million viewers and attracts both casual and football fanatics. Hundreds of dollars go to Super Bowl parties and millions are put at risk.

The glamor and glamor of the event bring the sport into focus and millions of dollars into the league. Some people just look at the advertising or the extravagant half. Some people just enjoy eating.

The Big Game is the culmination of a five-month course in which 32 teams fight for the Lombardi Trophy. During the 16-week season and four-week playoffs, the NFL cut the competition to two. These teams compete in the Super Bowl while millions of people have fun on their couches.

Here are 20 surprising facts about the Super Bowl.

20 original Chiefs owners credited for the Super Bowl name

(via chiefs.com)

Lamar Hunt, the original owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, was instrumental in the merger of the NFL and AFL. But the new league needed a championship, and the AFL-NFL championship game was a mouthful. According to The Atlantic legend, Hunt named the game after a toy his kids played with, the Super Ball. He renamed it “Super Bowl” and the rest is history.

The most expensive ticket for the Super Bowl I costs $ 12

(via Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Super Bowl I was played in 1967. The average cost of a new home at that time was less than $ 25,000. The most expensive ticket to the Big Game this year was $ 12. The Super Bowl LIV in Miami has tickets for over $ 13,000 at StubHub.

18 Super Bowl I was played in LA

(Photo credit: James Flores / Getty Images)

Super Bowl I was at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles in 1967. The game consisted of the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers won 35-10 and quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP. The Packers won the Super Bowl II the following year and defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-14.

17 Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving

(via www.Pintrest.com)

Americans love to eat during the big game. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Super Bowl Sunday is the second largest food consumption day of the year, only surpassed by Thanksgiving. Men’s Journal reported that 325.5 million gallons of beer were consumed for the Super Bowl LIII last year.

16 Americans eat 1.38 billion wings over the weekend

(via www.pixabay.com)

Perhaps the most common snack during the Super Bowl weekend is chicken wings. The National Chicken Council reported that Americans consumed more than 1.38 billion chicken wings for the Super Bowl LIII last year. That is more than 27 million than in the previous year. If 1.38 billion wings were lined up, the line would extend from the LA Memorial Coliseum to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

15 9 of the 10 most viewed events are Super Bowls

(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Nine of the ten most watched programs with a network in the history of this country are Super Bowls. The most viewed? Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. 114.4 million Americans saw the Seattle Seahawks had a golden chance to beat the New England Patriots when they decided to intercept the goal line instead of handing the ball to Beast Mode.

14 Katy Perry’s halftime show is the most watched ever

(Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / WireImage)

While Super Bowl XLIX is the most watched Super Bowl ever with 114.4 million viewers, the game itself was surpassed by its own extravagance at half time. Katy Perry and the infamous Left Shark pulled 118.5 million eyeballs in the US and 120.7 million worldwide, according to CNN.

13 Super Bowl with Roman numerals

(via miasbliv.com)

The Super Bowl is measured using Roman numerals because the NFL season spans two calendar years. However, the iconic numbering system was only introduced in Super Bowl V in 1971. The only big game without the Roman numerals was the Super Bowl 50, because the advertising designers thought the “Super Bowl L” was not marketable enough.

12 A 30-second ad for the Super Bowl I costs $ 37,500

via www.money.CNN.com

According to CNN.com, the average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl I commercial in 1967 was $ 37,500. The price has risen significantly since then. For the Super Bowl LIII in 2019, the cost was $ 5.25 million. According to Variety.com, the price of Super Bowl LIV rose to $ 5.6 million.

11 Four teams have never played before

(Photo credit: Kevin Hauck / Getty Images)

The NFL has 32 teams and all but four of them have made at least one Super Bowl appearance. The four losers? The Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. Cleveland is the only city that neither performs nor hosts the big game.

10 The trophy was designed on a napkin

(Photo credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

The Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the Super Bowl winner. The iconic trophy comes from Tiffany & Co. and is said to have been designed by the then NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. According to NBCnews.com, Rozelle originally designed the trophy on the back of a cocktail napkin.

9 NFL pays $ 5,000 per ring for the winners

(via Patriots.com)

The NFL awards the Super Bowl winners $ 5,000 per ring for 150 rings each year. The teams take it from there. After their Super Bowl XLIX victory, Patriots owner Robert Kraft bought rings, each of which cost $ 36,500. Patriot’s head coach Bill Belichick has the most (8), two for his time as New York Giants defensive coordinator and six as New England head coach.

8 teams share millions in bonus money

(Photo credit: Jaime Squire / Getty Images)

Part of the fun of playing in the Super Bowl is the bonus check. In 2019, Patriots players received a $ 118,000 bonus for winning the Super Bowl LIII. However, the Rams did not leave empty-handed. They received $ 59,000 checks. This year, Super Bowl LIV payout is expected to increase for each team.

7 Most points on a winning team are 55

(via 49ers.com)

The San Francisco 49ers scored the most points in Super Bowl history in 1990 when they defeated the Denver Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV. San Francisco also participated in the Super Bowl with the highest score. In 1995, the 49ers and San Diego Chargers scored 75 points at Super Bowl XXIX. The 49ers won 49-26.

6 New England has been the most used

(Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

The Patriots were more in the Super Bowl than any other franchise. You made it to the Big Game 11 times. They are associated with Pittsburgh for most wins (6) and Denver for most losses (5). If the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl LIV, they also have six wins.

5 Buffalo lost four in a row

(Photo credit: Rusty Kennedy / AP)

Seven NFL teams have won the Super Bowl two years in a row, but nobody has ever played in four consecutive games except the Buffalo Bills. However, Buffalo lost every four times. Her best shot to win was Super Bowl XXV against the Giants. They lost 20:19 and missed a field goal attempt in which they won the last game.

4 Super Bowl XLVII was the Harbaugh Bowl

(Photo credit: Dave Martin / AP)

Super Bowl XLVII showed two brothers as the opposing head coach. Jim and John Harbaugh split up, and John’s Baltimore Ravens became 34-31 champions. It is the only time in the history of the great professional athletes that such a matchup takes place. The game had a delay of 34 minutes thanks to a strong failure.

3 Peyton Manning Only QB wins with two different teams

(Photo credit: Donald Miralle / Getty Images)

Peyton Manning is the only quarterback in NFL history to have won the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback for two different teams. Manning won the Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts and the Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Tom Brady is the oldest starting quarterback to be won. He was 41 during Super Bowl LIII.

2 Pittsburgh Steelers were the first to visit the White House

(via Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum)

In 1980 the Pittsburgh Steelers started a new tradition and were the first Super Bowl winners to visit the White House. President Jimmy Carter welcomed the Super Bowl XIV champions. In 2013, President Barack Obama invited the 1972 Miami Dolphins to the White House to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their Perfect Season.

1 Miami Dolphins are just a team with a perfect season

(Photo Credit: Jeff Haynes / Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins ended the NFL’s only unbeaten season by winning Super Bowl VII. The Dolphins ended 14-0. During post-game celebration, Miami head coach Don Shula was carried off the field by players, but someone stole his watch! The Patriots closed close in 2008 and ended the regular season unbeaten, but lost in the Super Bowl XLII.

