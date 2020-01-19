The Twilight franchise only seemed to want to speak for years. Stephenie Meyer’s original book series not only started in a spectacular way, but it didn’t start too long after that. The first film was released in 2008. The film was of course a complete success. Until the premiere of the last film in 2012, Twilight’s fan base had grown so large that stars like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had to hide from the crowd every time they left the house.

It’s officially 8 years since the final film was released in the cinema, and it turns out there is still a lot to learn about this vampire series. From Stephenie Meyer’s original images to set fights, the Twilight Saga never seems to be over.

Here are 20 surprising facts about the Twilight films!

20 Robert Pattinson actually wrote “Bella’s Lullaby”

Not everyone may be aware of this, but Robert Pattinson actually has a long musical history. As a young boy, he learned to play both guitar and piano. When it was time for the films to recreate “Bella’s Lullaby” from the books, director Pattinson asked to compose it himself. Well done!

19 The whole story started with a dream Stephenie Meyer had

Imagine a strange dream, write a book about it and let it become a billion dollar franchise. That’s exactly what happened to Twilight. The author Stephenie Meyer said the whole idea came from a dream she had … “There were two people like a small circular meadow with really bright sunlight, and one of them was a beautiful, sparkling boy and one was just a girl who was human and normal “.

18 In real life, Bella would have gone for Eric, not Edward

In an interview Kristen Stewart once had with MTV, she was asked who she would meet with if she was a real student at Forks High School. Surprisingly, her answer wasn’t Edward (though the two were dated in RL)! Stewart said, “I love Eric. He’s smart, you know? I like nerds. I would only go out with fools.”

17 The first Twilight film made more money when it opened than any other film directed by a woman

While that specific record has since been broken by none other than the Fifty Shades franchise, the fact remains pretty impressive. The first Twilight film raised $ 69.6 million, making it the largest opening for a director at the time. Important props to director Catherine Hardwicke!

16 Kristen was only 17 when the movies started, so Robert had to promise to stay away

Catherine Hardwicke was only the director of the first Twilight film, which means, of course, that she played a major role in the casting. Hardwicke said she knew she wanted Stewart for Bella from the start, but it wasn’t easy to cast Edward. As soon as Pattinson managed to win the role, Hardwicke made him swear on a pile of Bibles that he would keep a safe distance from Stewart, who was only 17 at the time.

15 Stephenie Meyer wanted Henry Cavill to play Edward

When Stephenie Meyer first found out that the films were made, she knew immediately who she wanted for the lead role in Edward Cullen. The author said, “The only actor I’ve ever seen that I think could come close to Edward Cullen is Henry Cavill.” Unfortunately for Cavill and Meyer, Cavill had become too old for the part when it was time to start assembling the parts.

14 A lot of effort was put into keeping Bella’s wedding dress on the DL

Who could ever forget the beautiful dress that Bella Swan wore on her wedding day? The dress was a masterpiece, and it seems the main honchos in the movie know how epic the reveal would be if they managed to keep it secret. Kristen told Cineplex Movies that every time the director called Cut, someone rushed to her and covered her with a Volturi cloak.

13 Stephenie Meyer is actually in the cinema!

Stephenie Meyer simply couldn’t resist the opportunity to appear in the Twilight films. While Meyer did not appear in all 5 films, she appeared twice. In the first film, Meyer sits in the diner, where Charlie and Bella eat. Then in Breaking Dawn: Part 1, she decided to occupy herself as a wedding guest. How sweet!

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role of Bella Swan

Imagine a world where Jennifer Lawrence didn’t play Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games ?! Definitely not a world we want to live in, that’s for sure. However, if Jennifer Lawrence had played the role of Bella Swan when she auditioned for it at the age of 17, she would never have been able to swing both franchises. Everything happens for a reason!

11 Landing The Role of Edward prevented Robert from performing all together

Although Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory’s memorable role in the Harry Potter films, it was really hard to find actor jobs before Twilight appeared. In an interview, Pattinson said, “I literally stopped acting the day before that audition. I wanted to quit because I never got a job.”

10 Rosalie and Alice are not really good at baseball

Fans will obviously remember the famous baseball scene from the first film. Although both Rosalie and Alice gave the impression that they were completely natural, it really wasn’t. The actresses Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene, who play the two female vampires, actually had to learn to hit and throw for the scene. The director even let Nikki learn how to hit lefties simply because it looked better in front of the camera.

9 The honeymoon scene was originally too risky, so they had to re-shoot it

During Breaking Dawn: Part 1, Edward and Bella marry and honeymoon. When it was time for Pattinson and Stewart to shoot the all-important honeymoon scene, it quickly became hot and violent. Pattinson’s butt actually appeared too often in the original shot, which led to the film being rated R. Ultimately, they decided to shoot it all together to make it more family-friendly.

8 Robert took on the role thanks to his natural chemistry with Kristen

Since Kristen was cast as Bella Swan, it was important to find the perfect Edward who would work best with her. Thousands of actors auditioned for the role, but the director was able to narrow the pool down to just 4 candidates. Pattinson was one, but there were also Ben Barnes, Shiloh Fernandez and Jackson Rathbone. The role was eventually given to Pattinson because he and Stewart had the best chemistry.

7 Vanessa Hudgens has been sentenced to play Leah Clearwater

When you make a series of films from a series of books, the timelines sometimes don’t fit together perfectly. While the character Leah Clearwater was in the second book, she only appeared in the third film. Word quickly got around that Vanessa Hudgens had auditioned for the role, but apparently she didn’t land it.

6 2010 was a big year for Twilight baby names

We have seen this in the past with popular franchise companies. Fans are so excited about a series that they use the names of their favorite characters as inspiration for their own children’s names. As early as 2010, the names Isabella and Jacob became the most popular baby names in the United States.

5 Taylor Lautner was not the only one who had to wear a wig

Lautner’s long wig was perhaps the most eye-catching, but he wasn’t the only star who had to rock false hair for the franchise. Nikki Reed, who played Rosalie Hale, had to wear a blonde wig in the second film because the intense coloring of her hair in the first film made her fall out. Pattinson and Stewart also had to wear wigs for Breaking Dawn.

4 Kristen Stewart has had contacts in every film

Eye color is actually a very important part of the Twilight series, so it makes sense that Stewart’s eye color matches the one Stephenie Meyer Bella described in the books. Since Stewart’s natural eye color is green, she had to wear colored contacts in all films to make them appear brown.

3 Robert Pattinson was not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​becoming naked

Pattinson has a great body, but that doesn’t mean he likes to show it off. When it was time for him to audition for the role, the thought of taking off his shirt worried him a lot. In an interview on the subject, he said: “I was extremely nervous. It was crippled by self-confidence when I auditioned.”

2 Taylor Lautner had never heard of dawn before The Role of Jacob landed

While the thought that anyone could be playing the character of Jacob Black seems absolutely insane at this point, Taylor Lautner wasn’t that excited about the role at all. Lautner said in an interview that when he first auditioned, he really had no idea what Twilight was. “I asked people. I said, ‘What is that thing?’ They said, “There are vampires and you are in a forest. That’s really all I’ve heard about it.”

1 Sorry haters, but nobody likes the Twilight franchise more than Robert Pattinson …

While Twilight has definitely helped Pattinson break through, the actor has had a million negative things to say about the franchise since his role in the movies. He once said in an interview with Variety that “he mentally stopped developing when I started making these films.” As rough as this comment may sound, it was one of his nicest …

