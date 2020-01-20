20 surprising facts about Viking star Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick was an unknown name in Hollywood circles until a television series changed everything – Vikings. The Canadian-born actress has garnered so much attention for her role in Vikings. On the show, she plays revered Lagertha, the wife of Ragnar, the Nordic leader.

On the screen we know her as the fearless woman who would never shy away from a fight. But who is she in real life?

The answer is, it’s a lot of nice things! She also has a very impressive sporting background that surprises so many people. Even more surprising is the fact that she didn’t begin her acting career by playing the wife of a revered leader.

Here are 20 great things you probably didn’t know about them. Read on to learn more about this stunning and talented actress.

20 She is a martial arts trainer

Yes, it is true! Lagertha’s athletic nature shows in her quick movements and these movements are not CGI. According to Biographyz.com, Katheryn Winnick is trained in martial arts and Tae Kwon Do. At the age of 21, she opened three martial arts schools and offers actors self-defense and martial arts courses.

19 She is experienced both on and on the set

Katheryn started martial arts training at the age of seven. At 13, she received her first black belt. Such athleticism and self-defense skills are shown when playing the role of Lagertha.

Her strong commitment to this role has led to several nominations, including the Critic’s Choice Television Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards, according to Thefamouspeople.com

18 your assets

Taking over the Viking role brought Katheryn’s fortune up. It is currently valued at $ 2 million. According to Biographyz.com, Katheryn’s fortune rose from $ 1 million to $ 2 million in 2019 after her character Lagertha took on the lead role in the Vikings, making her the face of the series.

17 She doesn’t see anyone

Katheryn Winnick is single. According to Toptalentinfo.com, Katheryn should have seen Nick Loeb. The two were seen at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in early 2015 when it was believed to be a date. Nick is a businessman and filmmaker.

16 She spoke Ukrainian as her mother tongue

According to Biographyz.com, Katheryn is a Canadian, but of Ukrainian descent. Although she was born in Canada, she did not speak English until she started school. Before that, she only spoke Ukrainian. So she is a multilingual actress.

15 Her full name is Katerena Anna Vinitska

Katheryn Winnick is just her stage name. According to Toptalentinfo.com, Katheryn Katerena Anna Vinitska was born – her maiden name definitely proves that she is of Ukrainian descent. Her other nickname is Katrusia, but we don’t hear that too often.

14 She owns a brand of vodka and perfume

Katheryn has ventured past actors and immersed himself in the business world. According to Mediamass.net, Winnick owns a vodka brand called Pure Wonderwinnick. The company’s business is based in Canada. She also owns a perfume brand called “With Love from Katheryn”.

13 Once lived in a Buddhist temple

According to Tvguide.com, Katheryn Winnick lived in a Buddhist temple near Seoul, Korea for some time. She also studied in the same place. However, her time in the temple was shortened shortly after her vocation and she offered a film role.

12 Among the highest paid actresses of the Vikings

Katheryn played small roles in other major series like Bones, but it’s her role with the Vikings that created a niche for her in Hollywood. She is currently one of the highest paid actresses in the series. According to Hitberry.com, Katheryn is currently earning a whopping $ 400,000 per episode.

11 Marie played in Call of Duty WWII

Before starting her acting career, Katheryn Winnick tried a few appearances that made her a name in the entertainment industry. According to IMDB, Katheryn played Marie Fischer’s voice in the popular video game Call of Duty WWII in 2017.

10 She has appeared in other films

Katheryn Winnick has appeared in many high-profile films and television series, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Person of Interest, House, Stand Up Guys and Bones. According to Biographyz.com, it was her role in Bones as Hannah Burley who was interested in the main character of the series, Booth, who helped her to stand out for larger parts.

9 She is a licensed bodyguard

In addition to opening a number of martial arts schools and teaching actors in martial arts on film sets, Katheryn is also a licensed bodyguard. According to Tvguide.com, she also holds a second degree black belt in karate. This is one of many other sports awards.

8 She was kicked out of a summer camp for ruthless behavior at the age of 14

Yes, this good girl was a bad girl once! According to Mandatory.com, Katheryn was kicked out of the summer camp because of her unruly behavior. At that time she was only 14 years old. The actress claims that she grew up like a tomboy. She says that was one reason why she sometimes behaved unruly.

7 Your brother (Markjan Winnick) is an actor

Katheryn Winnick has two brothers and a sister. According to Toptalentinfo.com, her brother Markjan Winnick is an actor, just like her. Her other brother, Adam Winnick, is a Canadian soldier who serves in Afghanistan. Her sister’s name is Daria Winnick.

6 She speaks 5 languages

According to Toptalentinfo.com, Katheryn speaks English, French, Russian, Italian and Ukrainian. However, she is deeply connected to her Ukrainian ancestry. She spoke Ukrainian as her first language before becoming multilingual. There are not many people who speak as many languages ​​as they do!

5 She started her acting career in William Esper’s studio in New York

Before making her debut in show business, Katheryn took the time to attend an acting school. According to Tvguide.com, Katheryn Winnick studied acting in New York’s William Esper Studio. She also had some college days in a Buddhist temple in Korea before a film role brought her packing to the whole Hollywood scene.

4 made its TV debut in PSI Factor in 1999

According to Tvdatabase.fandom.com, Katheryn Winnick made her TV debut in 1999 when she appeared in an episode of the TV series PSI Factor. She later got her first recurring role. This happened when she started playing Holly Benson in Student Bodies, a television series.

3 According to the Vikings, it should help in the production of Wu assassins

Katheryn Winnick received a contract to help produce the Netflix series Wu Assassins. According to Toptalentinfo.com, Winnick will also play the recurring role of Christine Gavin in the series. She also shot an episode of the series.

2 She has a third degree black belt

Katheryn Winnick is a real warrior who has a third degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. According to Biographyz.com, Winnick’s first black belt was earned in Tae Kwon Do at the tender age of 13. She also has a second degree black belt in karate.

1 She eats strictly gluten-free

To get this figure, Katheryn Winnick has to be careful what she eats. According to Suherojacked.com, Katheryn prefers to drink hot water and lemon every day. She also likes mint tea. And they are exclusively gluten-free for their meals. Maybe she has a cheat day sometimes?

