It’s crazy to think that Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the National Football League for over six years as it feels like he made headlines yesterday for his legendary one-handed touchdown catch. Not only that Odell became a household name in New York and played for the Giants, but for the whole country when he was at the top of the sports media very early on.

Looking at his stats, Odell’s career hasn’t been able to leave the same impression he had as a younger player, but injuries and other factors certainly played a role in it. Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently playing for the Cleveland Browns, wants to revive his once incredible career. Odell is a pretty interesting guy on and off the field, and there are some pretty surprising things in his life that can be found out there.

Here are 20 surprising things about Odell Beckham Jr.!

20 Could have gone MLB route

Odell Beckham Jr. chose the path of football for his career and it worked very well for him. However, Odell is incredibly talented in several other sports, including baseball. He was even offered a contract by a minor league team after throwing a hot 90 mph fastball for a strike at a charity softball game.

19 Consider Shaq an uncle

Shaquille O’Neal has been part of Odell’s life since birth. Shaq and Odell’s father, Odell Beckham Senior, used to be roommates at LSU and have remained friends ever since. The legendary NBA player is also considered the godfather of Odell.

18 His two parents were LSU athletes

Sportiness is in Beckham’s blood, and the family’s mission is to attend Louisiana State University and wear the school’s famous purple and yellow. Odell’s father was a hit on the football team, while his mother, Heather Van Norman, was one of the school’s racing stars.

17 Donated $ 500,000 to Baton Rouge Flood Relief

Odell’s hometown of Baton Rouge was hit by floods four years ago. Odell’s mission was to help people in Louisiana get back on their feet and donated $ 500,000 to help flood relief. In this way, you use your platform to help people in this country.

16 He is 5’11 “

Odell Beckham Jr. does a lot of damage on the field because he is only 5’11 “tall. Normally, wide receivers are one of the larger ones on the team, but this is not the case with Odell, as he is not more than 6 meters tall to many other broadcaster in the NFL.

15 Broke multiple NFL records

It’s a known fact that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best receivers in the league, but it may come as a surprise to some that he broke his fair share of NFL records. Odell’s first seasons in the league were truly groundbreaking as he broke several records, which would be a sign that the man still has a lot to do.

14 top performances in football

Odell Beckham Jr. has used the fame he has earned in the NFL world to train with some seriously talented soccer players and teams over the years. Odell has been a great football player since childhood, when he was even offered a test ground for the US national soccer team at the age of 14.

13 went to the same high school as the Mannings

Odell attended Isidore Newman in New Orleans, which is actually the same school that both Peyton and Eli Manning attended. It must be a cool feeling to be teammates in the NFL who went to the same high school with someone as you, something Odell experienced with Eli Manning during his time in New York.

12 won an ESPY award

Very early in his career, Odell became one of the biggest stars in the National Football League. In 2015 he was nominated for two different ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly), for the best game of the year and for the best breakout athlete. Odell won the best game of the year for his amazing one-handed catch against the cowboys.

11 Loves romantic comedies

It may come as a surprise to some that a football star like Odell Beckham Jr. is a big fan of romantic comedies, but that’s the case for this large-scale Cleveland Browns. Lady and the Tramp is his favorite of the genre and even one of his favorite films of all time.

10 LeBron James is his idol

Odell was quoted as saying that LeBron James is his role model. The two have become good friends since Odell came on stage a few years ago, and Beckham Jr. even asked LeBron if he could stay at his home in Akron for the season, which King James ultimately rejected.

9 Youngest Madden Cover athlete

Odell Beckham Jr. made history in 2016 when he was named Madden 16 cover athlete. Being on the cover of Madden is obviously a big deal, and it makes it even more special that he was good enough to be considered for the festival to insure at just 22 years of age.

8 Largest wide receiver contract ever concluded at this time

Odell Beckham Jr. is still playing with the contract he signed with the Giants two seasons ago. The contract was the largest in the NFL’s history at that time for a broad recipient, as the contract earned him $ 95 million over a 5-year period, which is approximately $ 19 million a year.

7 Set a Guinness World Record

With the help of Drew Brees, legend of the saints, Odell Beckham Jr., with 33 catches in 2015, set the Guinness World Record for most one-handed catches in one minute. The record was broken shortly afterwards by a Canadian soccer player Andy Fantuz, with 50 catches.

6 “The Whip” popularized

Although he didn’t invent the “whip dance” that people across the country did years ago, he made it the top of social media and made it very popular. He did it almost every time he scored, which was quite common with the Giants a few seasons ago.

5 The barber of his teammates is responsible for his characteristic hair

Odell’s signature hairstyle has been replicated by people across the country since he made it stylish a few seasons ago. The hairstyle actually originated from former Giants teammate Antrel Rolle, who introduced Odell to his hairdresser, who eventually developed his new look, which served him well.

4 Life in Los Angeles in the summer

Odell has always shone under the brightest lights, and Los Angeles is certainly a place where a man like Odell Beckham Jr. can thrive. During the NFL off-season, Odell travels to Los Angeles, where he lives for the summer and enjoys sporting events and nightlife as he prepares for the next season.

3 Warrant has just been issued to him

An arrest warrant for Odell was just issued by the New Orleans Police after an incident occurred in the LSU locker room after it won the College National Championship. A video has recently appeared that shows Odell slapping a security guard on the back. It’s punishable for up to six months in prison or a $ 1,000 fine, but it can be deleted for first-time offenders.

2 Knew he went to the NFL at the age of 4

Odell Beckham Jr. has been training for the NFL since the day he remembered. In an interview with the New York Post, Odell recalled a moment from his childhood: “My mother told me when I was 4 years old … I looked her in the eye and told her I was training on Sundays. “

1 Best friends with teammate Jarvis Landry

Odell Beckham has said several times that his best friend is his fellow recipient Jarvis Landry. The two were aquatinted together at the LSU, where Jarvis Odell apparently taught how to catch soccer balls with one hand. The two are now reunited in Cleveland, hoping to do the Browns damage similar to what they did together at the LSU.

