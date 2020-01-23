Every new year brings with it a wave of innovations, new ideas and fierce competition between the leaders of the automotive industry. In recent years, the latest trend in the automotive world has turned to electric and hybrid cars, and the world’s leading car manufacturers are still on the way to developing affordable, fast, and reliable hybrid and electric vehicles.

One such manufacturer is Ford, which will tackle the electric and hybrid SUV market in 2021 with the new Ford Mustang Mach-E. Though it has Mustang in the name – and some obvious Mustang styles – you can’t help but notice that the Mach-E does not really live up to the expectations it only had for sharing a name with the world-renowned Mustang ,

Although there are so many great options with the Mach-E, it is better to find out about other models with higher value for money or higher specs before buying. Here are the 20 SUVs that we would get instead of the new Mustang Mach-E.

20 2020 Volvo XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid

The Volvo XC60 T8 is a hybrid SUV with many compelling options. It has a simple interior with luxurious details, many safety features and a turbocharged 2-liter gas engine for the front wheels, while the electric motor takes care of the rear wheels. It has an output of 400 hp and an electric range of 20 miles.

19 2018 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid

Although the Infiniti QX60 Hybrid was discontinued in 2018, it is still a significantly good hybrid SUV. It had a 2.5 liter engine that produced 250 horsepower with a torque of 243 lb-ft. The QX60 could reach a top speed of 117 mph. It could also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.4 seconds.

18 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

The latest Porsche Cayenne is available in three different versions, including the Cayenne E-Hybrid. The Cayenne is expensive, but it has many good specifications such as its turbocharged 3-liter V6 engine that produces 455 hp and a battery with a reliable 14.1 kWh. It also has the best fuel economy under the Cayenne’s fairings.

17 2020 Toyota Highlander

Toyota has always been competitive in the truck and SUV market and continues its series with the 2020 Highlander. The Highlander is an affordable hybrid SUV that only costs $ 39,320 for its LE hybrid equipment. There are also two other hybrid configurations that clearly set the Highlander apart from the competition.

16 2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid

If it hadn’t been discontinued in 2019, the Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid would be one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs in the world today. The 2019 SV Hybrid was packed with great options such as driver assistance functions and fuel efficiency. However, the 2020 Rogue has no hybrid panels.

15 2020 Lexus RX 450h

Another more expensive alternative to the Mach-E is the RX450h. The Lexus RX has two different hybrid models that contain both electric motors and a V6 engine. The RX450h has excellent fuel efficiency and a spacious interior that gives it a huge advantage over other competing SUVs

14 2020 BMW x5 xDrive45e

The new BMW x5 xDrive45e has received many positive reviews without ever being released. It is comparable to previous BMW hybrid models with a better battery pack than the 7, 3 and X3. The 3-liter turbo engine delivers 286 hp.

13 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great SUV because it doesn’t feel like a downgrade from the non-hybrid model. On the contrary, you don’t have to compromise on performance with the hybrid option, as its engine can produce 219 horsepower, more than any RAV4 since 2012 when the V6 engine from Toyota was discontinued.

12 2020 Lexus NX 300h

The Lexus NX 300h is smaller than the RX 450h, but still achieves an impressive number of numbers. It has excellent fuel economy and a 4-cylinder gas electric drive in combination with an all-wheel drive included in the standard model. All in all, the NX 300h is a great option.

11 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Do you have a large family and do you need more than just two rows? The Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is here to save the day. It has a unique blend of performance, practicality, fuel efficiency and of course speed. It also has a luxurious interior that places it well in the luxury hybrid SUV market.

10 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

One of the cheapest SUVs on this list is the fan-favorite Honda CR-V Hybrid. With a sleek and modern exterior, the CR-V Hybrid is also equipped with the Honda Sensing Suite, which offers it numerous safety and driver assistance functions. The Honda Sensing Suite is available in the standard CR-V hybrid.

9 2020 Jaguar I-Pace

This all-electric Jaguar SUV meets all the criteria. Although the Jaguar I-Pace could have used a more advanced infotainment system, it is still a good figure with its remarkable battery pack of 90 kWh and an electric range of 298 miles. The I-Pace can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

8 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid

The new Jeep Wrangler offers hybrid equipment, much to the delight of all hybrid SUV enthusiasts. It is an incredibly powerful car for the off-road area and has a classic look with very modern technologies. Although details of the capabilities of the SUV have not yet been released, we cannot help but have high expectations.

7 2020 Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid

Jeep seems to be building a strong year in the hybrid SUV market for this. At the Geneva Motor Show 2019, Jeep announced that it would also produce a hybrid model of the Jeep Renegade. The Hybrid Renegade is said to have up to 240 horsepower and an estimated range of 31 miles.

6 2020 Audi e-Tron

When Audi presented the e-Tron as a concept, it was talked about and anticipated since then. With strong competition from the Tesla Model X, the e-Tron offers an impressive electrical range of 204 miles thanks to its 95 kWh battery. It has all-wheel drive and a trailer load of 4,000 pounds.

5 2020 Tesla Model X

Although it’s quite expensive compared to many SUVs on this list, the 2020 Tesla Model X claims to be a worthwhile investment. With a seating capacity of seven passengers, the X model is super practical. It has all-wheel drive and can cover 500 km with a single charge.

4 2020 Nissan Leaf

The market seems to have forgotten that Nissan has only offered electric cars since 2010, and it’s time to remind them. The 2020 Nissan Leaf competes heavily in price and practicality. With plenty of cargo space and a 40 kWh battery that can travel a good 250 kilometers.

3 2019 Kia Niro EV

Kia’s first long-distance electric vehicle is a promising start for Kia in the electric SUV market. The Niro EV offers a fun exterior and an equally fun driving experience. It’s 239 miles for a single fee, and that’s more than good enough for a price of $ 38,500.

2 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

The new Kona Electric from Hyundai has a similar price as the Kia Niro EV from 2019, which already gives it a big advantage. It has a 201 horsepower electric motor and a 64 kWh battery pack that keeps it going for 258 miles. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.4 seconds.

1 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman S E

The Mini Cooper Countryman range is a huge success for customers looking for a stylish looking SUV with excellent performance. It is also one of the cheapest SUVs and practical for everyday use. The Countryman S E is a plug-in hybrid that includes a Turbo 3 engine with a robust electric motor.

